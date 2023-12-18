Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

I was promised a recession.

RIP Zandar. We are still here fighting the stupid, now in your honor.

Republicans got rid McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

The words do not have to be perfect.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

… looking like a winsome Bee Gee who has stumbled into teaching geography

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: For What Shall It Profit A Squeaker…

Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: For What Shall It Profit A Squeaker…

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Gonna drop this here, for perspective during the coming week… Paul Kane, at the Washington Post, “McCarthy’s exit changes little: House Republicans are still lost” [unpaywalled gift link]:

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had assembled a photo line Thursday morning just off the House floor for anyone who wanted a picture with the ex-speaker before he cast his last votes.

But after a few minutes, one of the House’s far-right conservatives forced a vote on a procedural motion designed to try to block a defense policy bill. The ex-speaker had to rush on to the floor to help tamp down another mini-rebellion.

It was a fitting end to McCarthy’s career, a 17-year arc that traced House Republicans’ path in helping the GOP move away from its conservative policy roots to instead focus on political stunts.

Rather than trying to work on policy through congressional committees and winning political support, they would find some looming fiscal deadline and threaten calamity unless their conservative demands were met.

For 13 years, the House GOP has cycled between a far-right group of about 15 to 30 conservatives first holding things hostage, and then the leadership team getting ahead of the next hostage-taking by declaring that that was the preferred strategy…

And now, as McCarthy heads for the exit, House Republicans are the driving force in another legislative hostage-taking. This time, following the lead of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), the House GOP is holding hostage a $110 billion national security package to help defend Israel and Ukraine, fearing support for Ukraine would draw the ire of their leading political figure, ex-president Donald Trump, and many of his supporters.

In terms of his legacy — tangible policy achievements — McCarthy has little to show. By some measures, this has been the least productive Congress since the Hoover administration…

During his first job in House Republican leadership in 2011, then-majority whip McCarthy played the affable understudy to House Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio), Majority Leader Eric I. Cantor (R-Va.) and then-Rep. Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), who chaired the Budget Committee.

Those leaders came up with the first hostage strategy, prompting a spring and summer negotiation over the nation’s debt limit that ended with $2 trillion of cuts and savings — a policy win for Republicans. Still, a third of the most conservative lawmakers voted against it.

By the fall of 2013, the most conservative antagonists essentially took charge of the Republican conference and forced Boehner’s leadership team into a government shutdown over their attempt to defund the implementation of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

It ended terribly, with no concessions, and almost two-thirds of Republicans voted against the leadership team’s bill to reopen government.

From then on — whether it was Speaker Boehner, Speaker Ryan or, eventually, Speaker McCarthy — the tail of the House GOP regularly wagged the dogs of leadership….

******

As The Washington Post reported later, McCarthy thought his seven years of publicly bowing to Trump would have resulted in the former president’s calling the group of GOP rebels and telling them to stand down when days later they moved to remove McCarthy as speaker. Trump didn’t and, instead, in a phone call questioned McCarthy’s loyalty. The ex-speaker later told people he then cursed at the ex-president.

The eventual election of Johnson — a much more conservative speaker than his three GOP predecessors — has helped the legislative morass only on the margins.

The appropriations funding bills ran into the same dead end. Far-right Republicans sometimes block the procedural rules votes. And, just a few weeks into the job, Johnson had to pass another “clean CR,” just as McCarthy did, to keep agencies running deep into the winter.

Those Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy aren’t happy with Johnson, yet they have set the expectations bar quite low…

The House closed later that afternoon for the holiday season and will not return until Jan. 9 — 10 days before the first of two funding deadlines. The federal workforce will again be held hostage…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • Ruckus

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      “Delusional” isn’t the word to describe McCarthy, it’s “liar”. They all lie and he’s the leader of the liars. It’s all they have now, lies and the outrage that their lies feed. Lies piling upon lies, all believed by their stupid fucking voters because it’s what they believe.

      Republicans are the party of lies and what they offer is nothing but lies.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ruckus

      @Odie Hugh Manatee:

      This.

      Also I think they are just lost in the forest of stupid and conservatism that says that the world was better 400 yrs ago and we should at the very least try to get half way there. They are not politicians in any way they are illogical racist dipshits. They do not want better they want to revert to pre civil war bull and shit. They are the proof that sticking one’s head up one’s own ass really isn’t a positive thing.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Posturing and cowardice have been the Republican playbook for a decade.  A Republican Speaker delays until the last possible moment on financial bills, declaring all kinds of reactionary, hyper-conservative goals, then gives in and passes something bland and tries to pretend it didn’t happen.  Johnson is following that playbook so far.

      Everything else is sham votes and committees designed to yell how much they hate Democrats while safely achieving nothing.

      Trump has affected this pattern not at all.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.