You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / PatrickG Has An Offer You Can’t Refuse (some of you anyway)

This is an open thread + an announcement.

PatrickG has an offer that some of our Apple users may not be able to refuse!

I can personally vouch for PatrickG, since I got my brand-new iPhone and iPad through Patrick a couple of years ago.   Read on for details, but the key part is that he gets 15% friends-and-family discounts on Apple hardware – and he is offering them to us.  We must be family! :-)

If you have no interest in a 15% discount on Apple devices, skip the the details below and jump right to the comments – this is an Open Thread.

Hi all! PatrickG here, mostly lurking but ALWAYS reading.

I work at Apple and get a 15% Friends and Family discount for up to 10 purchases annually in each product line (think: laptop, iPad, iPhone, AppleTV, etc.). Discount also available for Apple Care and accessories.

As the end of the year approaches, I realized I could make that discount available to the community here in what feels like an indirect Angel Match for Balloon Juice causes. I save you money, which means you have MORE money to give to Four Directions, relief efforts in Ukraine, helping jackals in need, etc. Or just spend it on yourself, makes no difference to me!

WaterGirl can vouch for my bona fides. Everything else she tells you is a filthy lie.

F&F purchases require me to log in through a secure portal — no discount codes or anything, unfortunately. So if you’re interested, here’s how this would work:

  • Contact WaterGirl to set up an intro via email
  • Go to the Apple Store and set up an order (but don’t place the order!)
  • Take a screenshot of your shopping list and send it to me
  • I’ll set up the order and send a screenshot back for you to confirm I got everything right
  • We hop on a call (or Zoom, if you want to see what I’m purchasing JUST to be sure) and you give me address & payment details
  • I place the order and send you the receipt!

List of products covered:

  • Mac (desktop or laptop)
  • Apple displays
  • iPad
  • iPhone (wireless service pans not included)
  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods (includes AirPods Pro)
  • AirPods Max
  • Apple TV
  • HomePod (includes HomePod mini)
  • AirTag
  • AirTag Hermès
  • Apple accessories (includes Beats products)
  • Apple Watch accessories (includes bands and chargers)

Happy holidays, y’all, and thanks for being such an awesome community.

Open thread.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      coin operated

      Dammit…mrs coin and I ordered new iPads for xmas during cyber Monday. Got a pretty good deal, but not as good as 15% off. Hope someone else can take advantage of this.

      P.S. airtags are the BOMB! Dropped a pair of them in mrs coin’s luggage as she few cross country to visit family and she knew *exactly* where her bags were the entire trip.

      edited…spelling

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      If you do want an Apple Watch, better jump on this offer:

      Apple said on Monday that it would pause sales of its flagship smartwatches online starting Thursday and at retail locations on Christmas Eve.

      Two months ago, Apple lost a patent case over the technology its smartwatches use to detect people’s pulse rate. The company was ordered to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 after Christmas, which could set off a run on sales of the watches in the final week of holiday shopping.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      @coin operated: I found a dog out with an Airtag once – and nothing else on the collar.  I don’t have an iPhone and I had no interest on trying to install an app on my phone in the dark while trying to walk my own dog and wondering if this dog was going to cause problems or run off or what.

      I eventually took a chance and knocked on a door and the guy said, “yeah, he’s ours, I guess the kids let him out”.

      Bare fobs with a logo on it are no substitute for actual words on a tag…

      [/get-off-my-lawn]

      ;-)

      I can’t take advantage of the discount either.  It’s a great offer.  Thanks PatrickG!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Maxim

      Thanks, PatrickG! Great offer. I bought new devices (iPad and Air) about a year ago, but I do need a new band for my watch, and some Air Tags might be good …

      Reply
    6. 6.

      coin operated

      @Another Scott:

      Bare fobs with a logo on it are no substitute for actual words on a tag…

      Apple offers engraving if purchased thru their online store. Too late to help you, but for anyone else who might be interested…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      @Another Scott: I was just looking into getting an AirTag for the new puppy. Ultimately decided not to, after reading about dogs eating them. Went with a collar-mounted tag that slides on, so it doesn’t make that annoying jingle-jangle sound. On the tag, I had it engraved “I’M MICROCHIPPED!” along with traditional contact info.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PatrickG

      @Alison Rose: No joke, going to prioritize requests for Apple Watch over anything else.

      Let’s just say that article is going AROUND the workplace right now like a hot potato containing a nuclear device.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      PatrickG

      Btw, for those who don’t need it RIGHT NOW, I’m more than happy to make this an extended offer to juicers in the next year!

      The implied expiration date here of Dec 31 is only because the discounts available reset on Jan 1 and I want to use as many as I can by then. :)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      I have a set of air tags and immediately found out a big flaw in their use.  Since they rely on a network of iPhone users (with their FindMy app on), if you live and drive in rural areas, you may not get an accurate location reading.  Example:  Our neighbor borrowed our second car because his was in the shop.  I checked the air tag (one is on the key ring) and it told me the keys were last seen 2 days before at the grocery store 12 miles away.  I could see the car parked in his driveway at the time.  LOL

      Reply
    15. 15.

      wmd

      I tried to use F&F discounts when I worked at Apple. Always seemed to end up with most unused at the end of the year. Mostly went to my family and my girlfriend and her extended family. A few former work colleagues at other companies… but ended the year with over 6 unused discounts in every category.

      My former manager said to hit him up if I’m buying Apple products for myself.

      Well done finding folks here. You may maage to use all your discounts.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      raven

      @Scout211: I was a the dog park Saturday and noticed Artie’s air tag was missing from the little pouch it’s in. I got a little panicky until someone pointed out to me that that was what they are for!!! It was in the bed right where she sleeps!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Gin & Tonic

      This fucking rain is just relentless. Still coming down, and we’ve had over 5″ since I went to bed last night. Over 10″ just since last Sunday, the 10th. To say the ground is super-saturated is to understate the problem. The basement is another story.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      Should you be acquainted with anyone in the proper department could you drop a hint to fiddle with the audio stream on Apple TV+ so it actually is functional?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Geminid

      I see that Reps. Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar have endorsed Maryland Senate candidate Rep. David Trone. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is Trone’s main opponent, and has been endorsed by Governor Wes Moore and Senator Chris van Hollen. Trone and Alsobrooks both hope to replace Senator Ben Cardin.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Gin & Tonic:

      This fucking rain is just relentless. Still coming down, and we’ve had over 5″ since I went to bed last night. Over 10″ just since last Sunday, the 10th. To say the ground is super-saturated is to understate the problem. The basement is another story.

      Where are you? I’m about a half hour south of Annapolis, MD. My rain gauge says we got 3.8″ yesterday and overnight.  Been clear and sunny since about 10am, though.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Yutsano

      I’m Android 4 Lyfe but my mom could use a new phone and my brother sucked her into the Apple hive. Let me think about this.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      eversor

      Going to chime in on this but if you are a veteran or active duty apple is one of the many companies that give you a permanent discount.  Theirs is only 10% and requires the ID.me login as standard.  Comparatively companies like Oakley offer a vastly higher rate (can hit 50%) and access to the government only items.  IIRC first responder types and others can also access the stuff like the apple discount but not the military items.

      Reply

