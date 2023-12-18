This is an open thread + an announcement.

PatrickG has an offer that some of our Apple users may not be able to refuse!

I can personally vouch for PatrickG, since I got my brand-new iPhone and iPad through Patrick a couple of years ago. Read on for details, but the key part is that he gets 15% friends-and-family discounts on Apple hardware – and he is offering them to us. We must be family! :-)

If you have no interest in a 15% discount on Apple devices, skip the the details below and jump right to the comments – this is an Open Thread.

Hi all! PatrickG here, mostly lurking but ALWAYS reading. I work at Apple and get a 15% Friends and Family discount for up to 10 purchases annually in each product line (think: laptop, iPad, iPhone, AppleTV, etc.). Discount also available for Apple Care and accessories. As the end of the year approaches, I realized I could make that discount available to the community here in what feels like an indirect Angel Match for Balloon Juice causes. I save you money, which means you have MORE money to give to Four Directions, relief efforts in Ukraine, helping jackals in need, etc. Or just spend it on yourself, makes no difference to me! WaterGirl can vouch for my bona fides. Everything else she tells you is a filthy lie. F&F purchases require me to log in through a secure portal — no discount codes or anything, unfortunately. So if you’re interested, here’s how this would work: Contact WaterGirl to set up an intro via email

Go to the Apple Store and set up an order (but don’t place the order!)

Take a screenshot of your shopping list and send it to me

I’ll set up the order and send a screenshot back for you to confirm I got everything right

We hop on a call (or Zoom, if you want to see what I’m purchasing JUST to be sure) and you give me address & payment details

I place the order and send you the receipt! List of products covered: Mac (desktop or laptop)

Apple displays

iPad

iPhone (wireless service pans not included)

Apple Watch

AirPods (includes AirPods Pro)

AirPods Max

Apple TV

HomePod (includes HomePod mini)

AirTag

AirTag Hermès

Apple accessories (includes Beats products)

Apple Watch accessories (includes bands and chargers) Happy holidays, y’all, and thanks for being such an awesome community.

Open thread.