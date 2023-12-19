(Image by My Dog Sighs)

I’m fried. Been a long couple of weeks. So just going to cover the basics tonight.

“US Senate negotiators have given up on passing a deal this year to provide billions of dollars in war funding for Ukraine, starting their holiday recess and pushing talks into January.” Ukrainian troops I speak to say they are already rationing munitions. https://t.co/WJ6oVcLkph — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 19, 2023

The Financial Times with the details:

US Senate negotiators have given up on passing a deal this year to provide billions of dollars in war funding for Ukraine, starting their holiday recess and pushing talks into January. Negotiators from both parties in Congress have been wrangling for weeks over Republican demands to tighten US border security before considering a White House request for more funding for Kyiv. But after talks floundered, Senate leaders on Tuesday confirmed that negotiations would have to proceed into January, after the holiday recess. “The bottom line is that both Democrats and Republicans understand that there’s more work to do to pass legislation protecting America’s security and the security of the western world,” Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, told reporters in Washington. “Our goal is to get something done as soon as we get back” in January, Schumer added. The decision to push more talks into next month means negotiations could collide with congressional deadlines on January 19 and February 2 to avoid shutdowns of various government agencies. Republicans have grown increasingly sceptical of giving more aid to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion almost two years ago. In December, Senate Republicans blocked a $111bn spending package that included $60bn for Ukraine. Republicans have said they will resist further calls for Ukraine funding unless it is tied to funding for increased US border security. Apprehensions at the US-Mexico border have escalated from 1.7mn in the 2021 fiscal year to about 2.5mn this year. “We cannot do a national security supplemental bill absent dealing with a national security crisis at our southern border,” said John Thune, the Republican Senate whip.

And that, as they say, is that.

President Zelenskyy held his end of year press conference. There’s no transcript posted on the President of Ukraine website, most likely because it’s over 2 hours long!. Here’s the video with subtitles:

Perhaps the most newsworthy comment from Zelensky today: he said that Ukraine’s army chiefs proposed to mobilize an additional 450,000 to 500,000 people for the country’s war effort. “But it has not been approved yet,” Zelensky said. He wants more details first. https://t.co/dyUY44O22a — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 19, 2023

Asked if he plans to fire army commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny, Zelensky said: “I have a working relationship with Zaluzhny. He should be responsible for the results on the battlefield as a commander, together with the General Staff. There are many questions there.” — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 19, 2023

Or: “When do you think the war will end?” — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 19, 2023

President Zelenskyy also gave an address from earlier today at the Diia Summit. Again, no transcript just the video below with English subtitles.

For those of you marking Advent on your calendars this season:

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 19 Today, we present to you the FIM-92 Stinger man-portable air-defense system. Many of our partners have donated Stingers to the #UAarmy, including the Netherlands (@Defensie), Germany (@BMVg_Bundeswehr), United States (@DeptofDefense), Lithuania… pic.twitter.com/w1c6gm1DZe — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 19, 2023

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 19 Today, we present to you the FIM-92 Stinger man-portable air-defense system. Many of our partners have donated Stingers to the #UAarmy, including the Netherlands (@Defensie), Germany (@BMVg_Bundeswehr), United States (@DeptofDefense), Lithuania (@Lithuanian_MoD), Latvia (@AizsardzibasMin), Italy (@MinisteroDifesa), Denmark (@Forsvarsmin), and Greece (@Hellenic_MOD). We are grateful for their unwavering support since the first days of the full-scale invasion. In the capable hands of our warriors, Stingers effectively shoot down russian helicopters, planes, and missiles. Tomorrow is Day 20 of the Weapons of Victory calendar, so we are preparing something special. Stay tuned! #StandWithUkraine #UAMoDAdvent

Blessed Saint Javelin!

Ukrainian Javelins vs. russian tanks 📹: 79th Air Assault Brigade pic.twitter.com/8czBut0u5g — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 19, 2023

The cost:

Dmytro, call sign Lys. A year ago, he lost his leg while defending Bakhmut. But it did not break him, and now Lys wants to return to his unit and fight alongside his brothers-in-arms. "Our own limitations often seem impossible to overcome. But strong people who dare to go… pic.twitter.com/FaqIgi5q88 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 19, 2023

Dmytro, call sign Lys. A year ago, he lost his leg while defending Bakhmut. But it did not break him, and now Lys wants to return to his unit and fight alongside his brothers-in-arms. “Our own limitations often seem impossible to overcome. But strong people who dare to go through all the difficulties show that nothing can stop our will to move forward,” says Dmytro. 📸: 116th @TDF_UA Brigade

The warriors of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade successfully repelled the Russian attack. Three enemy tanks and two IFVs were destroyed. 📹: 10th Mountain Assault Brigade pic.twitter.com/DFgeVN4ToD — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 19, 2023

Avdiivka:

Powerful interview with Ihor, the Battalion commander of the Presidential Brigade where he recounts the early days of the Avdiivka battle, talks about the enemy, and his own motivation to keep going. They go through enormous pressure to stop the enemy in his tracks. pic.twitter.com/ifHoTJ7ugR — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 19, 2023

Finishing off abandoned and damaged Russian tanks on the Avdiivka fronthttps://t.co/Y8OZePO3JThttps://t.co/OqTmwwDJF7 pic.twitter.com/JE4ksxyMve — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 19, 2023

The left bank of the Dnipro via the Polish Ukrainian border:

Magyar says the drones he ordered on 13 Dec are now blocked on the Polish border despite claims that no border blocks are present. He now has to urgently search and buy drones from within Ukraine as Russian EW is very effective in Krynky. Find more details in his post:… pic.twitter.com/6qCEuTbJnP — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 19, 2023

Magyar says the drones he ordered on 13 Dec are now blocked on the Polish border despite claims that no border blocks are present. He now has to urgently search and buy drones from within Ukraine as Russian EW is very effective in Krynky. Find more details in his post: https://t.me/robert_magyar/751

Here’s a full machine translation of Magyar’s post:

TOTAL DRONOPAD. That’s my first such appeal « on the run», and hopefully the last one.

!!️I will urgently buy 15-20 mavik 3 pro from any available in Ukrain. Today. At the current price. Bought for December 13 People’s money 50 drones of 66 thousand hryvnia is on the Polish border, on which there are no «no queues of trucks». And you will have to sew those drones. The enemy pulled on the Crinces, apparently, all the REB-iron that was available. The technique is stupidly not able to withstand. All working brigades do not stand. Suggestions for the presence of drones are urgently asked in the comments or on the box [email protected] (specify your contact phone number in messengers) That is unscheduled costs. So please secure us with your donates for that purchase. According to the feeling of market value somewhere around UAH 1.75-1.9 million.

At the bank we have 750 thousand hryvnia of your help, but it is planned for the y-vo and distribution of additional RER-complexes between units of the Armed Forces, whose crews are trained in us these days. thank you !!️The only details of Magyar’s collection:

t.me/robert_magyar/12 MADYAR🇺🇦 12/19/23

Oleshki forest, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Destruction of the Russian Grad ammunition storage. Oleshki forest, Kherson region. https://t.co/G6Ndg5vVmR pic.twitter.com/g6NOSQm7L9 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 19, 2023

An interview about foreigners in the ranks of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine, a veteran of the U.S. Army Special Operations Forces and Azov lieutenant Ilya "Gandalf" Samoilenko talk about the principles of training in the unit,… pic.twitter.com/3ZySgpt9mQ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 19, 2023

An interview about foreigners in the ranks of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine, a veteran of the U.S. Army Special Operations Forces and Azov lieutenant Ilya “Gandalf” Samoilenko talk about the principles of training in the unit, misconceptions about Azov in the world, the specifics of reconnaissance work and the absence of a language barrier in the brigade.

Watch it on our YouTube channel now! The video is available with English subtitles.

There is always a place for happiness.

Birthday celebration in trenches. 📹: @ng_ukraine pic.twitter.com/Q9zPAgybsJ — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 19, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!