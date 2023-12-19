Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 664: A Brief(er) Tuesday Night Update

War for Ukraine Day 664: A Brief(er) Tuesday Night Update

Screen shot of a mural of an eye shedding a tear/crying. The upper eyelid is painted in the blue of Ukraine's flag. The lower eyelid is painted in the yellow of Ukraine's flag. The mural was painted by the artist MyDogSighs.

(Image by My Dog Sighs)

I’m fried. Been a long couple of weeks. So just going to cover the basics tonight.

The Financial Times with the details:

US Senate negotiators have given up on passing a deal this year to provide billions of dollars in war funding for Ukraine, starting their holiday recess and pushing talks into January.

Negotiators from both parties in Congress have been wrangling for weeks over Republican demands to tighten US border security before considering a White House request for more funding for Kyiv.

But after talks floundered, Senate leaders on Tuesday confirmed that negotiations would have to proceed into January, after the holiday recess.

“The bottom line is that both Democrats and Republicans understand that there’s more work to do to pass legislation protecting America’s security and the security of the western world,” Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, told reporters in Washington.

“Our goal is to get something done as soon as we get back” in January, Schumer added.

The decision to push more talks into next month means negotiations could collide with congressional deadlines on January 19 and February 2 to avoid shutdowns of various government agencies.

Republicans have grown increasingly sceptical of giving more aid to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion almost two years ago. In December, Senate Republicans blocked a $111bn spending package that included $60bn for Ukraine.

Republicans have said they will resist further calls for Ukraine funding unless it is tied to funding for increased US border security. Apprehensions at the US-Mexico border have escalated from 1.7mn in the 2021 fiscal year to about 2.5mn this year.

“We cannot do a national security supplemental bill absent dealing with a national security crisis at our southern border,” said John Thune, the Republican Senate whip.

And that, as they say, is that.

President Zelenskyy held his end of year press conference. There’s no transcript posted on the President of Ukraine website, most likely because it’s over 2 hours long!. Here’s the video with subtitles:

President Zelenskyy also gave an address from earlier today at the Diia Summit. Again, no transcript just the video below with English subtitles.

 

For those of you marking Advent on your calendars this season:

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 19 Today, we present to you the FIM-92 Stinger man-portable air-defense system. Many of our partners have donated Stingers to the #UAarmy, including the Netherlands (@Defensie), Germany (@BMVg_Bundeswehr), United States (@DeptofDefense), Lithuania (@Lithuanian_MoD), Latvia (@AizsardzibasMin), Italy (@MinisteroDifesa), Denmark (@Forsvarsmin), and Greece (@Hellenic_MOD). We are grateful for their unwavering support since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

In the capable hands of our warriors, Stingers effectively shoot down russian helicopters, planes, and missiles.

Tomorrow is Day 20 of the Weapons of Victory calendar, so we are preparing something special.

Stay tuned! #StandWithUkraine #UAMoDAdvent

Blessed Saint Javelin!

The cost:

Dmytro, call sign Lys.

A year ago, he lost his leg while defending Bakhmut. But it did not break him, and now Lys wants to return to his unit and fight alongside his brothers-in-arms.

“Our own limitations often seem impossible to overcome. But strong people who dare to go through all the difficulties show that nothing can stop our will to move forward,” says Dmytro.

📸: 116th @TDF_UA Brigade

Avdiivka:

The left bank of the Dnipro via the Polish Ukrainian border:

Magyar says the drones he ordered on 13 Dec are now blocked on the Polish border despite claims that no border blocks are present. He now has to urgently search and buy drones from within Ukraine as Russian EW is very effective in Krynky.

Find more details in his post: https://t.me/robert_magyar/751

Here’s a full machine translation of Magyar’s post:

TOTAL DRONOPAD.

That’s my first such appeal « on the run», and hopefully the last one.
!!️I will urgently buy 15-20 mavik 3 pro from any available in Ukrain. Today. At the current price.

Bought for December 13 People’s money 50 drones of 66 thousand hryvnia is on the Polish border, on which there are no «no queues of trucks». And you will have to sew those drones.

The enemy pulled on the Crinces, apparently, all the REB-iron that was available. The technique is stupidly not able to withstand. All working brigades do not stand.

Suggestions for the presence of drones are urgently asked in the comments or on the box [email protected] (specify your contact phone number in messengers)

That is unscheduled costs. So please secure us with your donates for that purchase. According to the feeling of market value somewhere around UAH 1.75-1.9 million.
At the bank we have 750 thousand hryvnia of your help, but it is planned for the y-vo and distribution of additional RER-complexes between units of the Armed Forces, whose crews are trained in us these days. thank you

!!️The only details of Magyar’s collection:
t.me/robert_magyar/12

MADYAR🇺🇦

12/19/23

 

Oleshki forest, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

An interview about foreigners in the ranks of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine, a veteran of the U.S. Army Special Operations Forces and Azov lieutenant Ilya “Gandalf” Samoilenko talk about the principles of training in the unit, misconceptions about Azov in the world, the specifics of reconnaissance work and the absence of a language barrier in the brigade.
Watch it on our YouTube channel now!

The video is available with English subtitles.

 

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

 

  • Alison Rose
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • Turgidson
  • Yarrow
  • YY_Sima Qian

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Zelenskyy’s comment re Zaluzhny is bit disquieting. I would think at this junction he needs to project Ukrainian unity & determination to fight on, whatever his private thoughts on Zaluzhny ,& not give cause to more chattering about infighting at the leadership level.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Yarrow

      Thanks, Adam.

      What, if anything, can the average person do to push Congress to fund the war effort in Ukraine? Calling my representatives seems so futile.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Fuck Russia and fuck the Russia-loving Republican party. The party of Reagan…lol NOT! The 21st century Republican party is willing to help Vlad rebuild the Russian empire, which is curious being that they used to hate communists and now they admire them because they are white and led by men who treat women like shit and hate gay people.

      Republicans hard at work doing Russia’s bidding because they really are Russians at heart.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Turgidson

      Any insight into whether Schiff’s idea of using frozen/seized Russian assets to fund more aid to Ukraine is feasible without Congressional GOP approval?  I’d love to have a strand of hope to cling to…

      Reply

