COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: December 20, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: December 20, 2023

We’ve definitely entered a holiday *reporting* lull, and I hope it continues through the next weeks into the new year….


In a fresh surge, Singapore recorded 56,000 more cases in a week, leading the Health Ministry to issue an advisory for citizens and travellers. An estimated number of 56,043 cases COVID-19 cases were recorded in the week of December 3 to 9 2023, rising from 32,035 cases in the previous week, according to the ministry.

Chinese mainland detected seven mild and asymptomatic cases of contracting the COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 in about a month, with at least 40 other countries reporting the subvariant, as of December 10. According to a Beijing-based immunologist, more cases of the JN.1 variant are expected as the virus has no boundary. But it is not a concern of the public because new variants of the novel coronavirus can appear in the future, Global Times reported.

The infections in China are at a low epidemic level with no unknown viruses or bacteria found during the monitoring of respiratory pathogens in China, according to Chinese health authorities, a Global Times report stated. The World Health Organization (WHO), according to the report, on November 21, adjusted BA.2.86 from a variant requiring global surveillance to a variant requiring attention, evaluating the risk of clinical severe infection as low and the overall assessment of public health risk as low.

In the United States, seventeen states have reported “high” or “very high” levels of respiratory illness activity as Covid-19 and other flu hospitalizations increased, ABC News quoted new federal data. In the fourth consecutive week (ending December 9), COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 23,432, according to data updated last Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)…

Grifters gonna grift:

Among the aftereffects of the pandemic: There’s gonna be more attention paid to a lot of other ‘ordinary’ infections…

      Van Buren

      This month, 3 of my 20 students have had COVID, and the head of our PTA, who has 4 kids in the school and is in the building daily, had it. The principal sent an email saying that she sees too many teachers sitting at their desks and not interacting with students. She may regret that, seeing as how substitutes are impossible to find.

      sab

      My rwng sibling who didn’t much believe in covid except when he could blame fauci, actually caught covid and also has long covid.

      His long covid fucked up his hearing. Pitch is off for everything. Women now are so high only dogs can hear them. He has to mostly lipread, but lots of people wear masks.

      I am torn between serious sympathy and hilarity. He is my brother,  but ignore other people and medical reality and actual reality kicks your ass.

      Sympathy for others has never been his thing.

      lowtechcyclist

      @sab: ​
       

      I’d ask whether long Covid has changed his views on Covid to be more in line with the science, but with such people, even the clue stick of finding out after fucking around never seems to make much of a dent in their craniums.

      sab

      @lowtechcyclist: We are no longer on speaking terms so I do not know and do not care what he thinks. He doesn’t care at all about family I love, so f*** him. Blood relationship only goes so far.

      lowtechcyclist

      I was today days old when I learned who Noah Rothman is, but people like him keep reminding me that there’s eight billion people already born into the world, and the ‘pro-lifers’ rarely give a damn about the lives of any of them.

      sab

      @lowtechcyclist: He works for a mutual fund guy  who is also a self-help guru. I think bro has been sucked into a cult, and since getting rich was a life goal that he has achieved, no way to get him out of the cult.

      J.

      My husband gave me Covid for Hanukkah. He got it on a business trip to Texas. We both got the latest booster as soon as it was available in September and have never had Covid. (I am basically a hermit who works from home and my husband also works from home.) The spouse wore a mask in the airport and on the plane. Then he was in meetings at a hotel with no more than a couple of dozen people for two days, none of whom appeared sick or have since become sick, as far as he knows. But he started coughing just over 24 hours after he got home and then tested positive. And I started to feel sick three days later. We are both okay, though I felt like death for a couple of days. Just glad we were both boosted so neither one of us got really sick or had to go to the hospital. We will now be wearing masks in public again. Get those boosters people and wear a mask! No fun being sick for the holidays.

      Geo Wilcox

      @J.: My husband caught it on a trip to see his family and brought it home. We spent days together in a hotel room visiting my daughter as well as driving in a smallish car there and back. I never got it. Luckily we have a three story house and plenty of room to isolate. I got the top floor and he the basement. On the first floor we wore masks whenever we were on it to make meals. He got Paxlovid and felt a lot better and tested negative a week plus later.

      Gvg

      @sab: seems like there ought to be an app for that, to bring pitch down an octave at a time and feed to an earphone? Check with both an ear doctor and musicians.

