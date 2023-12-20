Cases of #Covid, #flu & respiratory syncytial virus—RSV—are rising ahead of the holidays. Respiratory viruses are pushing up ER visits. Of the 3, Covid is the biggest driver of hospitalizations as it settles into a familiar winter transmission pattern https://t.co/dWlxtO1TrR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 14, 2023

We’ve definitely entered a holiday *reporting* lull, and I hope it continues through the next weeks into the new year….

The risk of death decreases after vaccination for #Covid but protection wanes after six months, new research has found https://t.co/juJqFNsjEE via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 15, 2023

Weekly U.S. COVID update: – New cases: 274,398 est.

– Average: 229,430 (+22,803)

– States reporting: 50/50

– In hospital: 18,233 (+601)

– In ICU: 1,902 (+84)

– New deaths: 1,693

– Average: 1,492 (+102) 1/7 — BNO News (@BNOFeed) December 18, 2023





Finally, nearly 1,700 new deaths were reported this week, the 14th week in a row with more than 1,000 new deaths, or more than 20,000 deaths during the same period. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) December 18, 2023

Last night's update: Nearly 275,000 new cases https://t.co/okdmzpuVHR — BNO News (@BNOFeed) December 18, 2023

December 18th Update: Case increases continue, with JN.1 Pirola dominance expected within a week. Near 1 million/day, and not near the peak yet. 🔸965,000 new infections/day

🔸1 in every 340 became infected today

🔸1 in every 34 people currently infected pic.twitter.com/kE1NjTuFTU — JWeiland (@JPWeiland) December 18, 2023

Update, the CDC warned on Thursday that hospitals may be forced to ration care by the end of the year. If we get a Pirola spike, this is most likely the case.https://t.co/d6tXYWTGTm pic.twitter.com/3Dr0qYcKT6 — JWeiland (@JPWeiland) December 16, 2023

Heads up, friends. Hospitalization are up 17.6% and deaths due to #COVID19 are up 25% in a week. Only 20% of the eligible ???? population has gotten the latest booster which came out in Sept 2023. This would be a great time to go #GetBoosted. #VaccinesWork to ?? serious illness. pic.twitter.com/H8H4kqrzRo — Tatiana Prowell, MD (@tmprowell) December 15, 2023

======

Social distancing was more effective at preventing local #Covid transmission than closing internat'l borders, a Scripps Research Institute study shows. Analysis also revealed partial US-Mexico border closure was ineffective at stopping cross-border spread https://t.co/qXPMHX0Co5 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 15, 2023

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" and said current evidence shows risk to public health was low from the strain. https://t.co/wPsH26YqZm https://t.co/wPsH26YqZm — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) December 20, 2023

A major, long-awaited milestone: USAID's final donation of #COVID19 vaccines via COVAX arrived at the El Alto International Airport in La Paz, Bolivia. This shipment completes USAID’s global vaccine contributions, totalling more than half a billion doses donated in 81 countries. pic.twitter.com/GWOskAbh4v — Atul Gawande (@GawandeUSAID) December 15, 2023

The masks are back: Singapore records 56,000 more Covid-19 cases, new subvariant JN.1 found in China, India | World News – The Indian Express https://t.co/gDjdAvHtDn — Anurag Mairal (@mairal) December 18, 2023

… In a fresh surge, Singapore recorded 56,000 more cases in a week, leading the Health Ministry to issue an advisory for citizens and travellers. An estimated number of 56,043 cases COVID-19 cases were recorded in the week of December 3 to 9 2023, rising from 32,035 cases in the previous week, according to the ministry. Chinese mainland detected seven mild and asymptomatic cases of contracting the COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 in about a month, with at least 40 other countries reporting the subvariant, as of December 10. According to a Beijing-based immunologist, more cases of the JN.1 variant are expected as the virus has no boundary. But it is not a concern of the public because new variants of the novel coronavirus can appear in the future, Global Times reported. The infections in China are at a low epidemic level with no unknown viruses or bacteria found during the monitoring of respiratory pathogens in China, according to Chinese health authorities, a Global Times report stated. The World Health Organization (WHO), according to the report, on November 21, adjusted BA.2.86 from a variant requiring global surveillance to a variant requiring attention, evaluating the risk of clinical severe infection as low and the overall assessment of public health risk as low. In the United States, seventeen states have reported “high” or “very high” levels of respiratory illness activity as Covid-19 and other flu hospitalizations increased, ABC News quoted new federal data. In the fourth consecutive week (ending December 9), COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 23,432, according to data updated last Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)…

🔹️Witnessing some of these record setting wastewater signals is now MANY European countries after Pirola dominance is eye opening. We have to prepare ourselves for at least the *possibility* that we see a very large spike in the US in coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/3scvR5tjW6 — JWeiland (@JPWeiland) December 16, 2023

Wastewater samples confirm massive corona wave in Germany – higher than ever Since measurements began in 2022, such high levels have never been found in wastewater. "1 in 12, which is around 7.1 million people based on the total population".https://t.co/IUcZvXotAx — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) December 17, 2023

Covid: Rise in number of people hospitalised in Northern Ireland https://t.co/1kbOXwuhhX — BBC Health News (@bbchealth) December 18, 2023

Check our updated COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance report, which presents the wastewater signal for Ontario and its sub-regions. Updated every Thursday at 4:30 p.m. EThttps://t.co/zbpOpWQ89l pic.twitter.com/UIjJg1Xg3j — Public Health ON (@PublicHealthON) December 14, 2023

======

A single-dose Covid nasal vaccine spray vaccine provided protection vs symptomatic Omicron infections

Among ~1,400 healthcare workers without prior Covid.

Not randomized. Best effectiveness data shown in 2 graphs belowhttps://t.co/rD5dpPuQPq @eClinicalMed pic.twitter.com/eA1QHcelcY — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 13, 2023

JN.1 Pirola is now the dominant variant worldwide. At 12/5/23 it accounted for 42% of sequences. The trajectory is clear that it has now surpassed 50%. pic.twitter.com/e4eM4Lra74 — JWeiland (@JPWeiland) December 16, 2023

An experimental inhaled #COVID19 vaccine that boosts the immune response in the lungs has been shown to block infection in monkeys (rhesus macaques)https://t.co/zRAz9IiNsN — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) December 15, 2023

In Finland, new research shows #SARSCOV2 alters gene transcription in olfactory mucosal cells in ppl w/ Alzheimer's. Olfactory dysfunction is common in #Covid & a key AD symptom. Additional olfactory dysfunction may contribute to poor Covid outcomes in AD https://t.co/RFdE07Ao57 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 15, 2023

2 Australian-made #Covid vaccines have shown strong potential as a new approach to boost immunity to #SARSCoV2 variants, according to interim clinical trial results. Each vax shows robust immune boosting potential against #Omicron variants https://t.co/y6psWcC83k — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 13, 2023

Grifters gonna grift:

Questionable U.S. companies are marketing stem cell treatments to #LongCovid patients. Prices are high & evidence is scant that the therapies work. Among 38 businesses selling such treatments for Covid, the majority—36—marketed them for long Covid https://t.co/ujFF6YcNPb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 13, 2023

Among the aftereffects of the pandemic: There’s gonna be more attention paid to a lot of other ‘ordinary’ infections…

'Long flu' has emerged as a consequence similar to #LongCovid. The new study compared viruses that cause #Covid & the flu, & say in the 18 months after infection, patients hospitalized for either faced a higher risk of readmission & death https://t.co/YQFnImXGw2 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 15, 2023

======

A physician's assistant in Minnesota has been reprimanded for secretly pushing ivermectin as a #Covid treatment. From Nov 2021-Feb 2023, the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice received reports about Matthew Trom who kept pushing & prescribing IVM https://t.co/aZjZtHet04 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 19, 2023