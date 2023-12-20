I'm gifting the latest column by the excellent @crampell.https://t.co/FthgoO0XBq — David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) December 20, 2023



Catherine Rampell, who usually writes about economics for the Washington Post, explains why “Right-wing pundits tremble in fear of … tap-dancing”. [Unpaywalled gift link]:

… Last week, first lady Jill Biden shared a festive holiday video of tap troupe Dorrance Dance performing their swingin’ spin on “The Nutcracker,” set to a jazz arrangement by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. Festooned with wide smiles, whimsical headpieces and a healthy helping of sequins, the dancers percuss their way around the White House. Familiar characters from the “Nutcracker” — such as a rodent king and the young heroine Clara — sprinkle kinetic joy through the East Wing’s Christmas trees. The video opens and closes with saucy flourishes from “Sugar Rum Cherry” (performed by co-choreographer Josette Wiggan). The piece is wholesome and exuberant. As a longtime admirer of Dorrance Dance, I watched the two-minute clip over and over when it was released and gushed over it with my dance-nerd friends. Not every viewer was enthralled, though. Over in the right-wing mediaverse, people practically lost their minds… Some were pretty explicit that what set them off about the tap-dance troupe was that it has — gasp! — Black people in it. (“It’s diverse as hell. They had to do that. It had to be a DEI video,” said Newsmax host Rob Schmitt.) Most, however, objected to materials on the dance organization’s website devoted to fighting racism and lifting up Black artists. “It is our job to tell the history of tap dance as a celebration of Black culture and also the never-ending struggle against systemic racism and white supremacy in this country — the origin story of appropriation in American culture,” writes the troupe’s founder, MacArthur “Genius” grantee Michelle Dorrance, who is White…

======

Across our nation, there is a full-on attack on a woman's fundamental freedom to make decisions about her own body. In the new year, I will be traveling the country to organize, build community, and fight back. Because when we fight, we win. pic.twitter.com/wvZF94FJZa — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 19, 2023





VP Harris spoke truth about Women’s Reproductive Rights being under assault in this country. That’s why it’s important to defend the rights of Women to choose as well as our fundamental rights including Civil Rights. #TheLastWord #2024Elections pic.twitter.com/NV7BrrxXtD — The Chanteezy Is Real ?? (@iamchanteezy) December 20, 2023

Here’s another Washington Post gift link, from national treasure Alexandra Petri — “GOP baffled that ‘We Don’t Care if You Die’ is not a winning slogan“:

Huh! It turns out “Well, with luck, you probably won’t die being forced to give birth to a nonviable fetus over the objections of your doctor!” — even if you say it in a warm, human-sounding way ― is not actually what people want to hear when deciding how to cast their votes. Fascinating! People keep hearing stories like that of Kate Cox, whose medically recommended abortion to end a nonviable pregnancy and preserve her fertility was shut down by the Texas Supreme Court, and saying, “Wait, is that actually your policy? Jesus!” and it turns out that “Yup!” or “Pretty much!” is not a winning answer. Also not great: “Please hold while the Supreme Court figures out if it wants to impose even more restrictions on what medical care you are allowed to receive!”… “Wait, you seriously don’t want any exceptions, and you are going to weaponize government against people with reasonable medical needs?” is a question to which “Don’t worry your pretty little head about it” is not a great answer. Or maybe they could stop trying to dehumanize half the population? No. It’s the words. It’s got to be the words. There’s no changing the underlying policy. That’s out of the question! It’s just unfortunate that so many people see these stories of people struggling to get their abortions and say, “That could be me!” The time-tested Republican response of, “Nonsense! You don’t have a uterus!” only works about 50 percent of the time. If it fails, they are stuck saying things such as “Yikes!” and “Woof!” and “With a condition like that, are you sure you should be voting?” I wonder why this is so difficult to talk about! Maybe what Republicans need is a better slogan. “Sometimes, too many rights are actually a burden” and “Do you ever get tired of making decisions for yourself?” and “Relax: We’ve got it! But let us know if you think you’re bleeding to death” turn out not to be winners, as far as slogans go. Same for, “You Don’t Get a Say, and We Don’t Care if You Die,” even if you say it with a lot of warm eye contact. Also bad: “You Don’t Get a Say, We Will Laugh at What Your Doctor Says, and We Want You to Do Everything But Die.”…