Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Reproductive Rights Are Human Rights

Catherine Rampell, who usually writes about economics for the Washington Post, explains why “Right-wing pundits tremble in fear of … tap-dancing”. [Unpaywalled gift link]:

Last week, first lady Jill Biden shared a festive holiday video of tap troupe Dorrance Dance performing their swingin’ spin on “The Nutcracker,” set to a jazz arrangement by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.

Festooned with wide smiles, whimsical headpieces and a healthy helping of sequins, the dancers percuss their way around the White House. Familiar characters from the “Nutcracker” — such as a rodent king and the young heroine Clara — sprinkle kinetic joy through the East Wing’s Christmas trees. The video opens and closes with saucy flourishes from “Sugar Rum Cherry” (performed by co-choreographer Josette Wiggan).

The piece is wholesome and exuberant. As a longtime admirer of Dorrance Dance, I watched the two-minute clip over and over when it was released and gushed over it with my dance-nerd friends.

Not every viewer was enthralled, though. Over in the right-wing mediaverse, people practically lost their minds…

Some were pretty explicit that what set them off about the tap-dance troupe was that it has — gasp! — Black people in it. (“It’s diverse as hell. They had to do that. It had to be a DEI video,” said Newsmax host Rob Schmitt.) Most, however, objected to materials on the dance organization’s website devoted to fighting racism and lifting up Black artists.

“It is our job to tell the history of tap dance as a celebration of Black culture and also the never-ending struggle against systemic racism and white supremacy in this country — the origin story of appropriation in American culture,” writes the troupe’s founder, MacArthur “Genius” grantee Michelle Dorrance, who is White…

======


Here’s another Washington Post gift link, from national treasure Alexandra Petri — “GOP baffled that ‘We Don’t Care if You Die’ is not a winning slogan“:

Huh! It turns out “Well, with luck, you probably won’t die being forced to give birth to a nonviable fetus over the objections of your doctor!” — even if you say it in a warm, human-sounding way ― is not actually what people want to hear when deciding how to cast their votes. Fascinating!

People keep hearing stories like that of Kate Cox, whose medically recommended abortion to end a nonviable pregnancy and preserve her fertility was shut down by the Texas Supreme Court, and saying, “Wait, is that actually your policy? Jesus!” and it turns out that “Yup!” or “Pretty much!” is not a winning answer. Also not great: “Please hold while the Supreme Court figures out if it wants to impose even more restrictions on what medical care you are allowed to receive!”…

“Wait, you seriously don’t want any exceptions, and you are going to weaponize government against people with reasonable medical needs?” is a question to which “Don’t worry your pretty little head about it” is not a great answer. Or maybe they could stop trying to dehumanize half the population? No. It’s the words. It’s got to be the words.

There’s no changing the underlying policy. That’s out of the question! It’s just unfortunate that so many people see these stories of people struggling to get their abortions and say, “That could be me!” The time-tested Republican response of, “Nonsense! You don’t have a uterus!” only works about 50 percent of the time. If it fails, they are stuck saying things such as “Yikes!” and “Woof!” and “With a condition like that, are you sure you should be voting?”

I wonder why this is so difficult to talk about! Maybe what Republicans need is a better slogan. “Sometimes, too many rights are actually a burden” and “Do you ever get tired of making decisions for yourself?” and “Relax: We’ve got it! But let us know if you think you’re bleeding to death” turn out not to be winners, as far as slogans go. Same for, “You Don’t Get a Say, and We Don’t Care if You Die,” even if you say it with a lot of warm eye contact. Also bad: “You Don’t Get a Say, We Will Laugh at What Your Doctor Says, and We Want You to Do Everything But Die.”…

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I guess I’m the only one awake this AM.

      ETA: I saw that dance video when it first came out. Pretty damned cool. So it was inevitable that GOPers would lose their shit over it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      frosty

      @OzarkHillbilly: Nope. I was awake at 6:30 after a good night’s sleep of 4 1/2 hours. I do OK on 6 or 7 but it’s shrinking and it sucks. I have a physical this week, I’ll see if my doc has any suggestions.​

      @rikyrah: ​Good morning to you too!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      I posted this NYT opinion piece a few days ago.  It fits here this morning (and every morning).  What Happened to Kate Cox Is Tragic, and Completely Expected

      By Greer Donley
      Ms. Donley is a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh whose research includes the workability of medical exceptions to abortion regulations.

       

      What is clear to me is that the Texas Supreme Court would have needed to make a broad and compassionate interpretation of the law for Ms. Cox to meet the high bar of that exception. Instead, the court interpreted the law narrowly — which is exactly what the state lawmakers who passed the legislation were hoping for. And the results have been tragic.

      She concludes in her opinion piece:

      But if trisomy 18 doesn’t count as lethal, hardly any fetal diagnosis does. The prognoses of most severe fetal anomalies are complex, involving varying risks of stillbirth and infant mortality, coupled with significant risk of severe disability in survivors, a subset of whom will die in childhood. There is no categorical way to distinguish the diagnoses that are worthy of exemption in anti-abortion laws and those that are not.

      The Dobbs decision greenlit a patchwork of abortion bans that are inherently standardless and functionally unworkable, forcing judges with no medical background into the business of making medical judgments. The boundaries between fatal and nonfatal, therapeutic and elective, and even abortion and miscarriage are blurry for medical professionals; they are virtually impossible to decipher for the lawyers and judges who have to navigate them.

      This problem cannot be solved with clearer language; it is a problem intrinsic to the Dobbs ruling that allowed the complicated experience of pregnancy into the courtroom. The only way forward is to protect abortion, no matter the reason — to refuse to play the game of “good” abortion versus “bad” abortion. What happened to Kate Cox, and so many patients like her, is a symptom of a broken law that cannot be fixed.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      Look, tap dancing will inevitably lead to …jazz, and then it’s just a slippery slope down to hell. It’s just basic logic.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Scout211: Ms. Donley is correct. The TX Supreme Court ruling condescendingly refers to Cox’s doctor’s “good faith” medical opinion of the danger Cox faced and then overruled it, as if they have medical expertise Cox’s physician lacks. It was breathtakingly arrogant overreach.

      Reply
