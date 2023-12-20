Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our Failed Major Media Open Thread: 'Is Biden Allowed to *Do* That?… '

Politico, aka Tiger Beat on the Potomac, “Biden ramps up attacks on Trump by comparing him to Hitler”:

In most situations, comparing a political opponent to Adolf Hitler might seem like an extraordinary step. For Joe Biden’s campaign, it has become part of the routine of running against Donald Trump.

When the former president said that undocumented immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country” during a New Hampshire rally on Saturday, a Biden campaign aide charged with monitoring Trump immediately circulated the comments to staffers, according to senior officials.

Within hours, the campaign released a statement attacking Trump for having “channeled his role models as he parroted Adolf Hitler, praised Kim Jong Un, and quoted Vladimir Putin while running for president on a promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy.”

It was the fourth time in the past six weeks that Biden’s campaign has likened Trump’s remarks to Hitler’s in written statements and probably not the last. The president’s team has been ramping up attacks on Trump as it barrels toward a likely rematch with him, and historians say that Trump’s recent comments about immigrants — as well as those likening his political foes to “vermin” — have echoed Hitler’s words.

Biden’s more aggressive posture also underscores that threats to democracy remain at the core of his messaging push even as he tries to simultaneously persuade voters that he is best equipped to handle the economy. It’s similar to the strategy Democrats successfully employed in the 2022 midterms — and a throughline that senior campaign officials said dates back to Trump’s response to the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., which inspired Biden’s own presidential run.

“Every time he says it, we are going to call it out,” said Michael Tyler, the Biden campaign’s communications director. “He’s going to echo the rhetoric of Hitler and Mussolini, and we’re going to make sure that people understand just how serious that is every single time.”…

Biden campaign aides said that this is not merely a debate about language, and they are intent on showing voters what a more autocratic second term of Trump would mean for their own rights.

To help make that case, the campaign launched a TV advertisement last week, in both Spanish and English, that likened Trump to Latin American strongmen. In the spots, images of Trump flash alongside those of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro as a narrator says that Republicans, “like dictators, want to take things away — our health insurance, our rights and freedoms, and even our safety.”

I believe the correct response would be: No lies told!

