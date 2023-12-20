(Image by My Dog Sighs)

I’m still fried, so we’re just going to cover the basics again tonight.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We are working to increase the efficiency of drones in all areas – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! A brief report for this day. Morning – conference call. The military reported on the situation at the front. The law enforcers reported on the internal situation and security, the aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kherson – heavy shelling. We will retaliate against the enemy. The Main Intelligence Directorate reported on the occupiers’ plans and our counteraction. The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported on the near-term trends and important operations we are preparing. A separate discussion focused on drones – what’s in the warehouses and what’s needed at the front. Logistics will be expedited. We are also working to increase the efficiency of drones, including FPV, in all areas. This is an obvious priority of the state and a concrete way to protect the lives of our warriors. There were a lot of meetings in the afternoon. The Prime Minister. The Minister of Defense. A very important issue is communication about the war, our defense, and the frontline in general. Access to the frontline for journalists. Changes have been prepared – there should be more information about the front. I am grateful to everyone who understands the importance of this and helps to keep our defense and our defense needs in the focus of the world’s attention. I also held a meeting with the Minister for Strategic Industries. He coordinates the work of the entire team dealing with the system of shelters and their readiness. Good results have been achieved in December. Just now, I had an international conversation. I spoke with the Prime Minister of New Zealand. For us in Ukraine, for our international position, the voice of absolutely everyone in the world who values international law and is ready to defend it is important. I thanked New Zealand for its unwavering support for Ukraine, for assistance in demining, for supporting sanctions against Russia, and for its efforts to promote the Peace Formula. By the way, we are now actively working on organizing the next meeting in the format of advisors. Step by step, we are making our Peace Formula the Formula of the world majority. I am grateful to everyone who helps. And, of course, every day, my unwavering gratitude goes to our warriors. To everyone who is fighting for our state. To those who are training. To those who are healing and saving lives. To those who are manufacturing the necessary weapons. And to all who are working so that Ukraine can withstand, so that our warriors have the means to defend our state and independence. We will certainly defend it! Glory to Ukraine!

We need better members of Congress!

A website founded by a former US Marine who now lives in Russia falsely claimed that Zelensky purchased two luxury yachts with US aid money. This disinformation was echoed by members of the US Congress making crucial decisions about military spending.https://t.co/2wn8BE43UW — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) December 21, 2023

From the BBC:

A website founded by a former US Marine who now lives in Russia has fuelled a rumour that Volodymyr Zelensky purchased two luxury yachts with American aid money. Despite the false claim, the disinformation plot was successful. It took off online and was echoed by members of the US Congress making crucial decisions about military spending. It was an incredible assertion – using two advisers as proxies, Mr Zelensky paid $75m (£59m) for two yachts. But not only has the Ukrainian government flatly denied the story, the two ships in question have not even been sold. Despite being false, the story reached members of the US Congress, where leaders say any decision on further aid to Ukraine will be delayed until next year. Some are vehemently opposed to further support. On X, formerly Twitter, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said: “Anyone who votes to fund Ukraine is funding the most corrupt money scheme of any foreign war in our country’s history.” She linked to a story containing the yacht rumour. Tom Tillis, a Republican Senator and a supporter of military aid to Ukraine, spoke to CNN shortly after senators held a closed-door meeting with Mr Zelensky last week. “I think the notion of corruption came up because some have said we can’t do it, because people will buy yachts with the money,” Mr Tillis said. “[Mr Zelensky] disabused people of those notions.” Mr Tillis has butted heads with another Republican Senator, J D Vance, who has also mentioned Mr Zelensky and ships in the same breath. While discussing budget priorities on a podcast hosted by former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Mr Vance said: “There are people who would cut Social Security, throw our grandparents into poverty, why? So that one of Zelensky’s ministers can buy a bigger yacht?” Although the yacht rumour is false, the BBC has discovered the story was given a major boost by a Russia-linked website that pretends to be located in Washington. It is, researchers say, a “likely purpose-built tool for narrative laundering with links to the Russian government”. The ‘Washington’ website with roots in Russia

The story first emerged in late November on an obscure YouTube channel – one with only a handful of followers and just a single video in its feed. The next day, it was picked up by a site called DC Weekly, alongside pictures of the two yachts – called Lucky Me and My Legacy – and documents purportedly confirming the sale of the boats to Zelensky’s associates. But the luxury yacht brokers where both vessels are listed for sale said that the allegations are false. The sales documents appear to be forgeries. And instead of having been purchased by Zelensky or his close advisers, both Lucky Me and My Legacy are still up for sale. The DC Weekly story touched off a blaze of online speculation, with multiple sources linking to the story and content citing the story across multiple platforms. However, the site is not, as the name implies, a weekly publication – nor is it based in the US capital. Research by Darren Linvill and Patrick Warren, disinformation researchers at Clemson University, shows that DC Weekly was started by John Mark Dougan, a former US Marine and Florida police officer who moved to Russia in 2016. Mr Dougan spent three years as a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, then after he left in 2009 he started a website spreading rumours about his former employers. Since moving to Russia he has reinvented himself as a journalist covering the invasion of Ukraine, and has spread a number of false and baseless claims – for example that Russia was attempting to destroy biological weapons labs. DC Weekly, the Clemson researchers discovered, is full of news stories copied from other sites and rewritten by artificial intelligence engines. The site’s “reporters” have fake names along with headshots copied from elsewhere on the internet. Mixed in with the rewritten stories – apparently designed to give the site a sheen of legitimacy – are dubious original reports. One such story was the origin of the yacht claim, and the Clemson researchers tracked how the story spread widely after DC Weekly published its version. Evidence collected by the researchers indicates that the site continued to be connected to the same server as several of Mr Dougan’s other websites. BBC Verify also found that part of the DC Weekly website is hosted on a server in Moscow. Earlier this year Mr Dougan was identified as being a DC Weekly commentator when he gave several talks at an academy affiliated with the Russian Foreign Ministry. “It is pretty obvious to me that Dougan has been involved with DC Weekly for a long time, and remains connected to the infrastructure behind it,” Mr Warren said. Mr Dougan said via text message that he “emphatically denies these assertions”, and that he sold DC Weekly for $3,000 several years ago. He said he does not recall the person he sold it to and has lost the paperwork due to being kicked off payment platforms and losing access to email accounts because of financial sanctions against Russia. He says he has nothing to do with the site’s current operations. The researchers say the site is part of a much larger pro-Russia propaganda machine. “Whether this one particular guy is behind it doesn’t really matter much,” Mr Warren said. “The key point is that it is an important element in a very substantial and effective pro-Russian influence operation that needs to be exposed and understood.” The Ukrainian President’s Office said of the DC Weekly story: “All information in this article is fake. Zelensky and his family members do not and did not have any yachts.” Mr Tillis and Ms Greene were contacted for comment. A spokesperson for Mr Vance said: “For years, everyone in the West recognised that Ukraine was one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Somehow everyone forgot that just as we started sending them billions of dollars in foreign aid.”

Again, we are over fifteen years into Putin’s world war to remake the global system and we still have no effective way to counter his Information Warfare.

For those wondering if it is really a world war, here’s Putin’s actual views:

The narratives presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the war between Israel and Hamas claim that the West, led by the United States, is responsible for this conflict and for other regional conflicts. Putin blames the US for the war, as well as for the failure of the political process between Israel and the Palestinians, once Washington appropriated for itself the role of sole mediator and sidelined the Quartet. In addition, Putin accuses the US of fanning the flames of war and alleges that Washington is trying to use the subsequent chaos to weaken its rivals, including Russia. It is doing so, according to the Russia leader, to thwart the emergence of a multipolar new world order and to ensure that the US-led single superpower order survives. Putin asserts that Russia does not sit by idly, and it has launched a campaign of national liberation against “American hegemony” on the battlefields of Ukraine, where “the fate of Russia, and the entire world – including the fate of the Palestinian people – will be determined.”

You may not be interested in the world war Putin declared at the Munch Security Conference in 2007, but the world war is definitely interested in you!

This is a very good question:

I wonder what sort of mental gymnastics the adepts of aMeRicAn pRoXy wAr will employ if the U.S. eventually leaves Ukraine with no more defense aid and Ukraine nonetheless continues combating Russia's occupation in an asymmetrical/guerilla war. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 20, 2023

For those of you marking Advent on your calendars this season:

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 20 Leopard 2 is the weapon of the day!

10 countries joined the Leopard Coalition and provided these tanks to #UAarmy. We are grateful to Germany (@BMVg_Bundeswehr), Netherlands (@Defensie), Denmark (@Forsvarsmin), Poland (@MON_GOV_PL), Spain… pic.twitter.com/LSeN8zZPje — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 20, 2023

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 20 Leopard 2 is the weapon of the day! 10 countries joined the Leopard Coalition and provided these tanks to #UAarmy. We are grateful to Germany (@BMVg_Bundeswehr), Netherlands (@Defensie), Denmark (@Forsvarsmin), Poland (@MON_GOV_PL), Spain (@Defensagob), Sweden (@ForsvarsdepSv), Norway (@Forsvarsdep), Canada (@NationalDefence), Finland (@DefenceFinland) and Portugal (@defesa_pt). Leopard 2 tanks instill great fear in the invaders. They made a decisive contribution on the frontlines. Leopards also became the most widespread #NATO tank in Ukraine. Stand by for the next Weapon of Victory tomorrow. #StandWithUkraine #UAMoDAdvent

Lithuania:

Thank you, friends, for the new military aid package, which includes field service equipment and dry food packs. We are grateful to Lithuanian government and people for their unwavering support!

🇺🇦🤝🇱🇹@Lithuanian_MoD https://t.co/Tv88wA9z6z — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 20, 2023

Japan:

Japan is expected this week to formalize a change in policy that will enable it to export several dozen Patriot missiles to the US, a move that would backfill 🇺🇸 stockpiles. That would give 🇺🇸 flexibility to send more of the sophisticated air defenses to 🇺🇦 – WP… — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 20, 2023

From The Washington Post:

Faced with a dangerous shortfall in Ukraine’s air defenses and no easy resolution to the funding impasse in Congress, Washington has increasingly leaned on allies to provide urgent weapons support. Help may now be coming from a partner outside Europe. Japan is expected this week to formalize a change in policy that will enable it to export several dozen Patriot missiles to the United States, a move that would backfill Washington’s stockpiles. That would give Washington flexibility to send more of the sophisticated air defenses to Ukraine, which is in desperate need as Kyiv gears up for punishing Russian airstrikes this winter. The change — a modification in defense export rules — will not explicitly mention the Patriot system but will meet a key request by the Biden administration, said U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because discussions are ongoing. Japan manufactures missiles for the Patriot, the U.S. military’s premier air defense system, under license from Raytheon. President Biden raised the issue with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David in August, during a historic tripartite summit with South Korea, and again at an economic summit in San Francisco last month. Seoul has quietly pledged to provide hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition for Ukraine over the past year — more than all European countries combined. A significant amount of that has been provided, officials said. Japan, concerned that Russia’s invasion could embolden China to take similar action against Taiwan, has been a supporter of Ukraine. It was the first East Asian country to join Western sanctions against Moscow. Kishida, speaking in January as he kicked off the nation’s year as head of the Group of Seven, pointedly noted that “Ukraine may be the East Asia of tomorrow.” The cabinet is expected to announce the change as early as Friday. The Patriots will not go directly to Ukraine. Rather, Japan is considering sending dozens of missiles to the United States so it can replenish its stocks earmarked for Japan and the Indo-Pacific. Tokyo has not yet furnished a timeline, but a decision on a number is expected “relatively soon,” an official said. The munitions in question are PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptors. The former are designed to destroy some types of ballistic missiles by exploding nearby, and the latter are hit-to-kill munitions that take direct aim at missiles and aircraft and pack a larger explosive punch. The more advanced PAC-3 interceptors run about $4 million apiece, according to analysts. The move comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a visit to Washington last week, sounded the alarm over his country’s defenses. Only a “handful” of munitions remain to protect Kyiv, and he wants more to protect major cities like Odessa, he said at a private gathering of analysts at the Ukrainian Embassy, according to a person familiar with the meeting, which was first reported by Politico. Ukraine has a patchwork of systems to protect against aerial threats, but they are stressed by the persistent barrage of Russian missiles and drones. Meanwhile, prospects remain dim that Republican lawmakers will approve Biden’s ask for $60 billion in additional security assistance. Germany has provided two Patriot batteries, along with one delivered by the United States. The systems allow greater coverage of the skies, but getting enoughinterceptor missiles has been a challenge, said Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat. “The enemy attacks every day, and the expenditure of ammunition is high,” Ihnat said. Western countries have boosted production, he said. “But even this is not enough. They make weapons for themselves and for us.” Last winter, some Russian airstrikes could have succeeded in destroying Kyiv’s power grid if not for intercepts by Ukrainian air defenses, Hardie said. “So,” he said, “even a few dozen interceptors could prove critical for Ukraine.”

Much more at the link.

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Walking through the fire. 📷: Donetsk @TDF_UA Brigade pic.twitter.com/jMutn12p4i — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 20, 2023

Bakhmut:

The footage reminds me of scenes of Warsaw annihilated by Nazis following the 1944 uprising. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 20, 2023

Bakhmut under Russian occupation now. Two years ago, this was a well-to-do city of 70,000, a Ukrainian regional center. We reporters remember it very well for Hotel Atlantic we all used to stay at. Many also loved a very good sushi bar called Izumi at Bakhmut’s central square. It was a city of coffee shops, soccer stadiums, flower beds, fountains, and a famous local sparkling wine brand. Now see what Russia has turned it into. It’s now a giant grave that will never see any life again. And Bakhmut is now among dozens of towns ruined by Putin’s Russia — which is terminally obsessed with a cult of death, war, senseless territorial grabs, and destruction. We ask that the world puts aside all irrelevant deliberations and petty politics and gives Ukraine tools to repel and deter the worst European war of destruction since Adolf Hitler.

Marinka, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Marinka, Donetsk region — Мисливець за зорями (@small10space) December 20, 2023

Krynky, left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

/2. Plus another Russian T-72B3M mod. 2022 from Krynky area by the 36th Marine Brigade of Ukraine.https://t.co/RJFFn4gboc pic.twitter.com/w0wSsgdqoV — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 20, 2023

Robert “Magyar” greets this day with a beautiful “badaboom”. In the longer video you can see that one of his FPV drones caused the Russian tank first to cook off before the crescendo. Likely in the Krynky area. Source: https://t.co/VpbY9WvaSa#Ukraine #Kherson #Krynky pic.twitter.com/Vr1Oe9xbfo — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 20, 2023

Madyar’s/Magyar’s Birds are still on the hunt!

Stepove, Avdiivka front:

Bradley IFV of the 47th Brigade 🇺🇦 ruins entrance to the basement after it was discovered that the group of Russian military had settled there. Stepove, Avdiivka front.https://t.co/2npwrntnRy pic.twitter.com/ccif9O0FBV — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 20, 2023

Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Strike on Russian targets in Kherson region. 2S5 Giatsint-S 152 mm self-propelled gun, 2хBMP, howitzer, APE-5 command and staff vehicle and accumulation of trucks. https://t.co/n6WpybVOXY pic.twitter.com/FTCfcyrQH8 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 20, 2023

Rare interview with the commander of a Bradley IFV belonging to the Ukrainian 47th Mechanised Brigade. Talks about combat use, his impressions of the vehicle, and briefly recounts his own story. Source: https://t.co/xc9vDPNEE6 pic.twitter.com/G51NGtZPtz — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 20, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

