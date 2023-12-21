Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Second rate reporter says what?

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Consistently wrong since 2002

We still have time to mess this up!

Thursday Afternoon News Roundup

Things are still in flux, but it looks like the UN Security Council vote has been delayed by one more day.  It appears that President Biden is participating in the “high level” talks.

This is interesting, though it may not bode well for the possibility of the U.S. abstaining and not vetoing.  But Blinken does make an interesting point.

🎄

Jack Smith asks for an immediate, definitive decision from the Supreme Court.
I like the sound of that.

🎄

🎄

Two good resources related to Trump’s disqualification by the Colorado Supreme Court, at least for now.

If you have 5 minutes to listen to a really great summary 0f the 8 legal conclusions in the Colorado Supreme Court ruling, click play below and then move the slider to 6:15.  You’ll hear Mary McCord explaining each of the 8 legal conclusions.  Andrew Weissman jumps in after the first one, and if you’re short on time you can click ahead in 30-second increments until you hear Mary speaking again. At that point, she goes through points 2-8 without interruption.

Here’s Harry Litman talking with Steve Vladeck, who must be the go-to guy on SCOTUS and the 14th Amendment, section three issue – because he has been a guest on Lawfare and Prosecuting Donald Trump this week, and now we have this one-on-one with Harry Litman.

🎄

We probably all know that Rudy is declaring bankruptcy (this is my shocked face).

What else is everybody up to?  Frantic holiday preparations or keeping up with the news?

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      RepubAnon

      Whether the Supremes uphold Colorado’s  Supreme Court’s decision likely depends upon whether they think doing so would help the Republicans win in 2024, coupled with worries over the US Supreme Court’s role in an autocratic regime.   After all, with Trump as El Caudillo, who needs the Supremes?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      Blinken: “What is striking to me is that even as we hear many countries urging the end to this conflict, which we would all like to see, I hear virtually no one saying, demanding of Hamas, that it stop hiding behind civilians, lay down its arms, that it surrender.”

      I’m sorry, I don’t see this as exceptionally profound. They’re a bunch of thugs and terrorists. They are scum and trash.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Well, from the reports I just read, that $148 million defamation judgment may be bankruptcy-proof, which I hope means that the court will do to Rudy what the COMEX did to the Duke Brothers at the end of Trading Places.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      narya

      Vladek is more the go-to guy on SCOTUS; he wrote a book on the shadow docket. He’s very interesting in terms of his assessments of what courts in the past have done versus what this one is doing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Sasha

      Blinken voices my biggest peeve regarding the Gaza crisis.

      I cannot see how SCOTUS rules unanimously on Trump’s CO disqualification, except maybe to punt the question.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      IDK how to parse all this mess.

      The US has said it still has serious concerns over a draft UN Security Council resolution on Gaza, just hours before a planned vote on Thursday.
      The council was due to vote on calling for “urgent humanitarian pauses” – but despite intense talks, it had not yet been able to agree on a wording.
      The US said it was concerned the resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, could “actually slow down” humanitarian aid into Gaza.
      It had “widespread concerns”, it said.
      All week, the Security Council – whose task is to ensure global peace and security – has repeatedly postponed the draft resolution aimed at bringing in some form of ceasefire, as wrangling continued over the language.
      The resolution has already been modified to accommodate Washington’s position – including with toned down language calling for a “suspension” rather than a “cessation” of hostilities.
      The key sticking point on Thursday appeared to be over the text’s proposal to have a UN mechanism to monitor aid into Gaza – something the Arab group of nations insists must be part of any meaningful resolution.
      But the US feared that could take away Israel’s control of the screening process – and it asked for another delay to allow time for discussions with Egypt on how a monitoring mechanism can work for all parties.
      Currently, Israel monitors all aid and fuel deliveries to Gaza.BBC

      My simpleton;s take is Hamas is rejected as having agency here, and thus the Gazan residents have nobody to speak for them in an official capacity. IOW sucks to be them.
      Oh, Hamas has now stated no hostage releases “until Israel ends the war”, so no replication of the last deal. It would seem they and Bibi remain on the same page, just seeking different outcomes.​

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Lyrebird

      Thank you WG, and distant thanks to Secy. Blinken.

      Apparently some members of congress wrote to Pres. Biden with specific suggestions on changing US posture, has anyone here seen it? I only know because it was mentioned in a recent email from J Street, but they didn’t link to it sfaict.

      However, as six Members of Congress with significant national security experience wrote this week to President Biden, the civilian death toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza that the Netanyahu government’s military operation have caused are unacceptable and out of line with American interests and values.

      These Members – each of whom learned bitter lessons about war and counterterrorism in Iraq and Afghanistan – urged the President to “use all our leverage to achieve an immediate and significant shift [in Israel’s] military strategy and tactics in Gaza.”

      ETA: J Street is advocating for similar things, if I understood correctly.  I’d like to know who the members of congress are so I can ask my rep to sign on!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan:

      It would seem they [Hamas] and Bibi remain on the same page, just for different outcomes.

      Or maybe they are exactly on the same page – they both want a continuation of the war, but for different reasons.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Supreme court won’t directly rule on Colorado question instead they’ll say that there needs to be a trial to determine if he participated insurrection and return the case back to the state for further action.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      @Suzanne: His point is that, as you say, they are terrorists and violent scum, and yet there is far far less disgust or admonishment directed at Hamas than at Israel, and that many of the calls for ceasefire are largely aimed at Israel and not at Hamas. I don’t think it’s meant to be “profound” but a necessary point that too many liberals will ignore or outright deny.

      The problem of course is that some of those liberals, while they won’t say it explicitly, won’t condemn Hamas vocally because they don’t condemn Hamas internally. They’re stuck in the US-centric and extremely inaccurate colonizer lens and they won’t be talked out of it because it allows them to speak their pre-existing bigotries out loud.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      @trollhattan:

      My simpleton;s take is Hamas is rejected as having agency here, and thus the Gazan residents have nobody to speak for them in an official capacity. IOW sucks to be them. 

      Also, Hamas isn’t getting US aid. We can’t influence Hamas. We’re yelling at those who might listen, even if it’s only because they’re dependent on us.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Princess

      I’d be shocked if they a) upheld Colorado and b) declared Trump was not immune. Leo’s Federalists are looking to set up a Franco or a Salazar, whether it is Trump or someone else, and the last thing they want is for that president to be constrained by the courts. Happy to be proven wrong of course.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Martin

      Hamas will hold the hostages because it’s working. Seems pretty clear that the current request by Israel is in response to domestic pressure after IDF shot 3 hostages. Why give up that kind of leverage?

      As much as I would like to see Hamas go away, Israel seems real fucking determined to make sure they don’t.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cmorenc

      I was surprised to receive a support/fundraising text today from..,Nikki Haley!  I have for decades been a registered D and have exclusively contributed to/volunteered for assorted D candidate campaigns, and never posted anything on social media suggesting i might be entertaining R-curious inclinations.

      Was I an inadvertently mistaken inclusion in a mass text funding solicitation – or might there be some deliberate strategy here to seek support from d-leaning folks for whom stopping Trump is an existentially vital goal?

      Don’t get me wrong – I would dislike many of the policies of a Haley administration, and it’s an understatement that I would vastly prefer that Biden wins a second term.   Bur Haley is at least not batshit-insane, and i could sleep peacefully at night assured her administration would only favor loyal domestic plutocrats, not Putin.  Kind of like her governorship of S C. Writ large.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      It is interesting and scary to see how Trump consistently escalates his rhetoric to include his “political opponents” and immigrants into one bundle of demonization.

      He is selling his base on the idea that he has a right to unleash a personal vendetta against those who oppose him.

      And his base is eating it up.

      However, every now and then I see reporters noting that some of his rallies are smaller and less well attended than before, and that sometimes his rhetoric lands with a thud.

      He continues to lead in GOP polls, and his opposition is lame, but Trump may be losing his appeal to many of his former fans.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      coin operated

      @cmorenc:

      Bur Haley is at least not batshit-insane, and i could sleep peacefully at night assured her administration would only favor loyal domestic plutocrats, not Putin.

      Not Putin? LOL…she’ll follow suit soon enough.  Just haggling over price…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Urza

      For those speculating on how the Supreme Court will rule on Colorado, I think the real question is what does Leonard Leo and their other billionaire funders want?  Many of them aren’t onboard the Trump train, so maybe they encourage this as the safe off ramp.  But at this point is there any reason to think any of the conservative 6 are actually making up their own minds without being told what to think first.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin:   This may sound terrible, but right now I care more about what the U.S. and Biden do right now – the U.S. needs to vote along with the rest of the world on this – than I care whether the vote has any impact on Israel.

      That said, of course I care what Israel does, but first things first.

      Right now, the U.S. needs to show the world that there is some serious daylight between the U.S. and Israel.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Glidwrith

      @Princess: And because Leo is looking for a dictator unrestrained by the courts, they will rule Shitgibbon doesn’t have immunity and can be struck from the ballot. SCOTUS has power now, is selfish in the majority and acts only to maintain its power, laws be damned. I am very curious to see how these situations resolve.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      @cmorenc: Does Nikki believe she’s the “finally, a centrist Republican who can reach across the divide!” candidate disaffected Dems can vote for? I would not be surprised in the least. Nikki has a plump ego.​
      ETA I have been finding Trump car flag emails in my junk folder. That’s a first.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Trivia Man

      @Princess: I don’t see him as constrained by the courts if he wins and assumes dictator role. I believe he sees them as a fig leaf. They will mostly agree with him and find some contortion to justify it. He then says “See! I was right! It is legal!”

      If they somehow rule against him he ignores it, delays it, replaces the judge… whatever he feels like. And at that point it is too late.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      PsiFighter37

      Honestly, the main benefit of the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling standing, if it only applies at the state level, is that it will cement the Colorado GOP to rump status, similar to the California GOP. Downballot support vanishes, so Boebert is almost certainly a sure fire loser in 2024.

      I agree that it is a long shot that it is upheld – but, on the other hand, only Thomas and Alito seem to have complete fealty to Trumpism. The other conservative jurists might see it as an opportunity to rid their side of a malignant cancer for good. From a practical standpoint, it would be quite bad because Nikki Haley becomes the clear frontrunner, and as much as I despise her, she would paste Biden in a 1-on-1 matchup in 2024.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TF79

      @cmorenc: I also got a Haley text, and similarly have never voted for an R in my life. I couldn’t tell if it was a real fund-raising text or a scam, and didn’t care enough to find out either way!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Martin

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: They won’t even say that. They’ll say the enforcement mechanism is Congress’ acceptance of the electoral votes, not the SOS decisions to put them on the ballot.

      And I think that’s a terrible ruling for an action which took place in the past. Republican voters deserve to be able to vote for a candidate that can actually hold the office, and Congress and the courts can make that determination today. It does voters a disservice to punt this, but the court will absolutely do that.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne:

      We’re yelling at those who might listen, even if it’s only because they’re dependent on us.

      That’s true, but I’m glad Blinken made the point regardless. It’s not a perfect analogy, but denouncing Israel and insisting that they change tactics without calling out Hamas for its previous and ongoing atrocities is another species of the “only X has agency” mindset.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      FelonyGovt

      @cmorenc: My husband got one from Nikki Haley today as well! He is a long time Dem and was even briefly active in the Los Angeles County Democratic organization.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Trivia Man

      @RepubAnon: “The leopard will never eat MY face!” says the court, perpetually ruling to give sharper teeth to the Leopards Eating Faces team. They believe they are untouchable and sage from all consequences.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @Glidwrith: Yeah, I think their priorities are, in this order:

      1. Retaining / increasing our powers as SCOTUS in paramount.
      2. What do Leondard Leo & company want?
      3. Now that we have identified what’s best for us and what our owners want, what tangled justification can we make to get us there?
      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jackie

      Sounds like Burchett’s speaking from personal experience!🤔

      Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said on a podcast that some of his colleagues have been compromised by the Russians using drugs and prostitutes.

      Said Burchett: “You know the old honeypot. The Russians do that and I’m sure Members of Congress have been caught up. Why in the world would good conservatives vote for crazy stuff like what we’ve been seeing? Here’s how it works. You’re visiting, you’re out of the country or out of town or you’re in a motel or at a bar in DC and, whatever you’re into – women, men, whatever – comes up and they’re very attractive and they’re laughing at your jokes, and you’re buying them a drink.”

      He added: “Next thing you know you’re in the motel room with them naked, and next thing you know you’re about to make a key vote, and what happens? Some well-dressed person comes up, whispers in your ear, ‘Hey man, there’s tapes out on you. Were you in a motel room on whatever with whoever? And you’re like, ‘Uh, oh.’ And they say, ‘You really ought not to be voting for this thing. And what do they do? It’s human nature.”

      And more: “No man or no woman is an island, and they know what to get at. If it’s women, drugs, booze, it will find you in DC and in most elected offices. And that’s what people in power and influence do.”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Suzanne

      @Alison Rose:

      His point is that, as you say, they are terrorists and violent scum, and yet there is far far less disgust or admonishment directed at Hamas than at Israel, and that many of the calls for ceasefire are largely aimed at Israel and not at Hamas. 

      Israel is an actual country with a legitimate government, and much more military capability. I see the calls on them to cease war operations more in the vein of “with great(er) power comes great(er) responsibility”. And they are the ones responding and raining down missiles right now. 20,000 Gazans are dead, the vast majority of whom have fuck-all to do with this, and this needs to stop.

      FWIW, I was also immediately and vociferously and obnoxiously opposed to the war in Iraq, too. For all the same reasons.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Scout211

      PSA for Honda owners.

      Honda is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles over potentially faulty fuel pumps.
      In documents posted on the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s website, Honda said affected models include 2018 through 2020 editions of some of its most popular vehicles, including Accords, Civics and CR-Vs.

      The recall also includes several popular models from Honda’s luxury division, Acura — like the MDX and RDX sport-utility vehicles, and the TLX and ILX sedans.
      The fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail, Honda said, leading to stalled engines and increasing the risk of a crash.

      I checked my VIN and it does include my 2018 Accord.  Ugh.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: The court appears to be ideological, not political. They aren’t the ones who raise up abortion as a wedge issue to get votes, they’re the ones that believe that garbage and the go blow up a clinic. I don’t think they care if it helps the GOP or not, they just want blow shit up and now they have the power to do so.

      I think Thomas is a somewhat different case at least inasmuch as he’s willing to sell his vote.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      CaseyL

      @Princess: Thank you!  I keep pointing out that the Federalist Society wants a despotic oligarchy, and SCOTUS is a Federalist Society entity at this point.

      People who think SCOTUS cares more about preserving its own power and prerogatives are missing the whole point of the Federalist Society’s takeover.

      SCOTUS is likely to throw out the Colorado decision, for any reason or, hell, none at all.

      And it will deny Smith’s request for appellant review, because while the Federalist Society does indeed want Trump to have total immunity, it doesn’t want Biden to have total immunity.  Rather than have to write an opinion that includes Trump but excludes Biden, SCOTUS can just refuse Smith’s motion without any comment at all.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Martin

      @zhena gogolia: I don’t think Oct 7 went the way Hamas expected, or how Netanyahu expected. I think both parties fucked up, caught the car, and are now playing the role they are expected to play. Everyone loses here.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker: Hamas has agency, of course, but they don’t have international legitimacy on the same level as an actual government. The difference is really important. The way this line of argument goes, it seems to me that the conclusion they’re hoping that we draw is that it’s unfair to expect better behavior out of a powerful member of the world community than a group of scumbag terrorists. I don’t think that’s unfair.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Princess

      @Trivia Man: I was predicting that Trump would win both, demonstrating that the president is not constrained by the courts. Maybe I misspoke in my post if that was not clear.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: You can condemn anyone you want. I don’t like the subtext, tho. Like if I don’t sit around typing emails or making phone calls to my congressperson denouncing Hamas, then I secretly don’t think what they did was all that bad? I do think it’s really fucken terrible!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: Wow, that he said that out loud seems like a big Joe Biden deal

      I don’t think he would be saying that if he had fallen for it.  But surely every government official is warned about that kind of thing, and he has recognized it when they have come at him.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Martin

      @Suzanne: I would additionally argue that the nation which is colonizing the other nation is fundamentally the instigator in the conflict. If Israel was interested in peace, there wouldn’t be settlements. Period.

      And it’s very clear that the thing Israel opposes more than Hamas is a one- or two-state solution. So what are the Palestinians supposed to do if Israel has no interest in ever resolving this conflict apart from annexation? I mean, we know how we answer that for Ukraine.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Brachiator

      @Urza:

      But at this point is there any reason to think any of the conservative 6 are actually making up their own minds without being told what to think first.

      No.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      You don’t have to criticize Hamas every time you criticize Israel, any more than someone who criticizes Hamas has to criticize Israel.  But Blinken’s statement was about the international community and its leaders, and their official statements. They can’t be one-sided if they want to be taken seriously by Israel or the U.S.

      Reply

