Things are still in flux, but it looks like the UN Security Council vote has been delayed by one more day. It appears that President Biden is participating in the “high level” talks.

This is interesting, though it may not bode well for the possibility of the U.S. abstaining and not vetoing. But Blinken does make an interesting point.

Blinken: “What is striking to me is that even as we hear many countries urging the end to this conflict, which we would all like to see, I hear virtually no one saying, demanding of Hamas, that it stop hiding behind civilians, lay down its arms, that it surrender.” pic.twitter.com/HCT05OaOnX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 20, 2023

Jack Smith asks for an immediate, definitive decision from the Supreme Court.

I like the sound of that.

Don’t shoot the messenger department: I’m surprised to be hearing many rosy assessments on the shows about the likelihood that the Supreme Court affirm the Colorado Supreme Court ruling disqualifying Trump. I’ve got to say I think it’s a definite long shot. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) December 20, 2023

Two good resources related to Trump’s disqualification by the Colorado Supreme Court, at least for now.

If you have 5 minutes to listen to a really great summary 0f the 8 legal conclusions in the Colorado Supreme Court ruling, click play below and then move the slider to 6:15. You’ll hear Mary McCord explaining each of the 8 legal conclusions. Andrew Weissman jumps in after the first one, and if you’re short on time you can click ahead in 30-second increments until you hear Mary speaking again. At that point, she goes through points 2-8 without interruption.

Here’s Harry Litman talking with Steve Vladeck, who must be the go-to guy on SCOTUS and the 14th Amendment, section three issue – because he has been a guest on Lawfare and Prosecuting Donald Trump this week, and now we have this one-on-one with Harry Litman.

This is not a coincidence pic.twitter.com/oaSDcb0yzs — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 20, 2023

We probably all know that Rudy is declaring bankruptcy (this is my shocked face).

What else is everybody up to? Frantic holiday preparations or keeping up with the news?

