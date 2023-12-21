Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our Epic Trip Keeps Getting Epicer

by



Sorry I have been awol for the last 48 hours, but my honest to god internal monologue for the past two days has been:

“FFFUUUCCCKKK!!!”

It has become clear that Steve is making the journey cross country, and as I was walking around the house today, Maxwell, who is now my shadow and has been for months as we are now completely bonded, was everywhere I was, and I realized there is no fucking way I can leave this cat here alone for months. So Maxwell is coming, too. I have drugs for Thurston and Maxwell, but Steve is going au naturale.

I was talking to Joelle earlier and she asked what is wrong and I just told her that I am in the traditional pre-trip stage in which my only thoughts are “this is a bad idea I can not afford this I should call it off I do not want to do this what the fuck was I thinking” and she threatened to shower me with positivity, completely unaware how the physics of this work. I have a rare and cultivated form of negativity that can not be countered by positivity- in fact, and we don’t understand the science of this yet, but that kind of positivity makes my negativity worse. It’s weird, but it is true.

So that’s that. Off to Petco tomorrow to find a cheap cat crate. Only ever needed one before because what kind of a lunatic puts two fucking cats in the same car?

Speaking of lunatics, ignore the fucking media. It is never a fucking good thing to be thrown off the ballot because you are a fucking traitor. There’s no fucking upside to that.

Get your damned calendar.

*** Update ***

Proofreading this I notice I use the f word a lot.

    1. 1.

      misterpuff

      John Cole Moving Circus. Now with lions, tigers and Thurston.

       

      John, don’t let them throw you off the train, like in Water For Elephants.

       

      I drove from Chicago to LA with two cats in soft carriers: in the carriers when the top was down, and in my lap when the top was up. They were good kittehs.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      E.

      I recently traveled cross country with two cats in a dog crate and a divider between them. They did very, very well. Much better than on short trips with just one of them.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      pacem appellant

      Damned calendar is already wrapped and under the tree!

      The normally sane LA Times ran on opt-ed saying the SCOTSCO decision was actually good for Trump. Made today’s front page even. This makes me unhappy. Bad LA Times. Don’t turn into the WaPo or the FTNYT on my watch!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jackie

      I know the traveling with THREE critters sucks, but I’m so glad you’re taking Max! If need be, Max can share his stash with Steve.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      pat

      Here’s an idea. Joelle comes to you and the cats and the dogs and you all live happily ever after in that nice house that you upgraded.

      I often have to take Pablo on a 2-hour trip and the last time I did that I thought he would stoke out…

      OK, should not have mentioned that…….

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Consider investing in some type of air freshener(s) for the vehicle (vehicole?) or even a small rechargeable fan which filters the cabin air through a HEPA filter.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      Okay, I know it’s gonna make the trip even crazier, but I admit, I’m glad you’re taking Maxwell too because I felt a little sad for him being left behind.

      You should use the F word more. This ain’t the New York Times

      ETA @Ivan X and I are on the same wavelength.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I am not a cat person, but I was feeling bad for Maxwell being left out of this adventure.  Does your CR-V have a sunroof?  You are fairly tall so you could maybe drive with your head sticking out of it (like a hatch back in the army) when at least one of the animals inevitably shits as you are driving.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JoyceH

      When my mom was alive she’d bring her two cats when she visited me. And I had two cats. And when we’d head up the road to visit Jane, I’d pack the station wagon and drive up there hauling a mom, a dog, and four cats! And this seemed perfectly normal to me at the time. Oh, and Jane had two cats, so there would be six cats in the house.

      Reply

