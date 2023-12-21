Sorry I have been awol for the last 48 hours, but my honest to god internal monologue for the past two days has been:

“FFFUUUCCCKKK!!!”

It has become clear that Steve is making the journey cross country, and as I was walking around the house today, Maxwell, who is now my shadow and has been for months as we are now completely bonded, was everywhere I was, and I realized there is no fucking way I can leave this cat here alone for months. So Maxwell is coming, too. I have drugs for Thurston and Maxwell, but Steve is going au naturale.

I was talking to Joelle earlier and she asked what is wrong and I just told her that I am in the traditional pre-trip stage in which my only thoughts are “this is a bad idea I can not afford this I should call it off I do not want to do this what the fuck was I thinking” and she threatened to shower me with positivity, completely unaware how the physics of this work. I have a rare and cultivated form of negativity that can not be countered by positivity- in fact, and we don’t understand the science of this yet, but that kind of positivity makes my negativity worse. It’s weird, but it is true.

So that’s that. Off to Petco tomorrow to find a cheap cat crate. Only ever needed one before because what kind of a lunatic puts two fucking cats in the same car?

Speaking of lunatics, ignore the fucking media. It is never a fucking good thing to be thrown off the ballot because you are a fucking traitor. There’s no fucking upside to that.

Get your damned calendar.

*** Update ***

Proofreading this I notice I use the f word a lot.