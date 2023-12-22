Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tale of the Tape(s)

Last time we checked in on disgraced Florida GOP power throuple Christian and Bridget Ziegler, he was still refusing to resign as chairman of the FL GOP, and she was resisting calls to resign her seat on the Sarasota County School Board. Last weekend, the FL GOP executive board voted to strip Christian of his power and reduce his $120,000 salary to $1. But he remains chairman, and she’s still on the school board and a paid DeSantis crony-member of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board.

There’s a new development. The Sarasota cops who are investigating a rape accusation against Christian Ziegler unearthed a second sex tape. The new video purportedly shows Bridget Ziegler “engaged in sexual relations with a woman,” according to the Trident, the journalism program of the Florida Center for Government Accountability, which was the source of the original story about the rape accusation.

According to an affidavit filed by Sarasota police Det. Angela Cox, Christian Ziegler admitted to police he recorded the incident that led to the rape allegation, a video police also recovered in the investigation. Bridget Ziegler told investigators she and her husband had a joint sexual encounter with the same woman more than a year ago, according to the affidavit.

A second video has been recovered by police showing Bridget Ziegler, a cofounder of the conservative Moms for Liberty, engaging in sexual relations with a woman, sources said. It is not known if the woman in the video is the same woman who has alleged she was sexually assaulted by Christian Ziegler. Neither Christian nor Bridget Ziegler have responded to requests for comment from the Trident.

Remember, Bridget Ziegler bragged onstage to her fellow AstroTurf “mama bears” and Ron DeSantis about her role in writing Florida’s notorious “Don’t Say Gay” law — during approximately the same timeframe she was shagging another woman while her husband filmed it. The latter would be none of our business if not for the former, but here we are. Her victims haven’t forgotten her role in their ongoing persecution:

Numerous citizens spoke at last week’s packed school board meeting against Bridget Ziegler, many of them claiming the revelations of the police investigation exposed hypocrisy in her anti-LGBTQ efforts.

“Bridget and Christian Ziegler have stepped on the backs of marginalized communities across Florida,” said Nicholas Mechuka, of Equality Florida, at the meeting. “They have demonized people, Bridget Ziegler is an architect of Moms for Liberty. It is not a grassroots movement. It is a cynical sick tool hatched by the Zieglers to sell fear and division for political gain.”

“You have emotionally and psychologically damaged countless students, parents, and teachers with your hateful rhetoric,” resident Steve Russell told Bridget Ziegler. “Resign.”

They won’t resign, but the story isn’t going anywhere thanks to outfits like the Trident making public records requests for the videos (denied due the ongoing investigation…for now) and interviewing sources in the police department. Meanwhile, elections — and with them, accountability — are coming in 2024. Will Floridians take out the trash? We’ll see.

    3. 3.

      Lyrebird

      Thank you BC!

      I have started calling the astroturf haters “Moms for Bigotry”

      As someone who really likes privacy, I am not sure what I think about releasing the other video.  As someone who gives a sht about young people, I hope this scandal helps bring down the schemes of those Moms for Bigotry and Tormenting Other People’s Kids.

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      A second video has been recovered by police showing Bridget Ziegler, a cofounder of the conservative Moms for Liberty, engaging in sexual relations with a woman

      This type of asshole generally thinks this is okay if the women are heteronormatively attractive, and/or if there’s a dude there watching.

    5. 5.

      Ken

      @Alison Rose: It does seem odd that the GOP executive board has no way to compel him to resign. What would they do if instead of a sex scandal, he’d had a massive stroke? “Oh dear, he can’t talk or sign his name, so there’s no way to replace him…”

    7. 7.

      Sherparick

      Is the Florida Democratic Party starting to reconstitute itself? It seems to have been a floundering mess since the end of the 1990s as all the Bourbon Democrats who use to run it either retired or became Republicans.  There has to be a lot of people tired of these Bible-thumping hypocrites & corrupt tax dodgers who have been winning elections pushing racial and red-baiting buttons since Jeb Bush & Connie Mack.

    8. 8.

      Tony Jay

      “Pictures or it didn’t happen” seems to have morphed into “Pictures and we’ll still claim it didn’t happen”.

      Hey, Meedya. I know your owners won’t like you mentioning it, but doesn’t it look like the entire Republiconservative eco-system is overrun with incredibly hypocritical sex-cases? I wonder what Chuck and Buck Van Der Cletus think about that. Should you maybe ask them?

    9. 9.

      wombat probability cloud

      Between ourselves, there are two things that I have always observed to be in singular accord: supercelestial thoughts and subterranean conduct. – Michel de Montaigne (1580)

      Amazing how well some of the classics hold up.

    10. 10.

      Chief Oshkosh

      The linked article has several photos of B. Ziegler. Holy-moly does she give off Serena Joy vibes. Just evil to the core.

    13. 13.

      Geminid

      @Ken: Maybe the board wants to get Ziegler to agree to a settlement that includes a non-disclosure agreement. Their lawyers and his could be negotiating a payoff.

      Ed. There might be something else going on, but that’s the only thing I can think of.

