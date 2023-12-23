Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Another Day Closer

Another Day Closer

Got the USS Shitshow all loaded up today, and that is how we are doing it. Luggage in the Thule Cargo Carrier on top, both cats facing the back, Thurston’s crate behind the cats facing the center of the car so he can hop onto Joelle as needed, and miscellany packed everywhere. This is going to be interesting if nothing else.

Got the rest of the house almost ready, too. Freezer is empty (gave everything to Gerald), fridge is empty except for milk and condiments, ready to be unplugged. I’m surviving on cereal and apples for the next day until I pick up Joelle tomorrow night.

Tomorrow I pack the clothes, get the air tags up and running on the piglets, and get paperwork organized for the glovebox.

      Suzanne

      Is Thurston comfortable riding in the car in a crate? I’ve never had a dog who was. I’m envious. My big dogs have always ridden in the back of the SUV, and they basically take up the whole area.

      SpaceUnit

      Don’t wait until the last minute to unplug the fridge.  You could potentially have thawing and leaking.

      My refrigerator stopped working back in April and it was a mess for a couple of days.

      Almost Retired

      I think even Lewis and Clark would think you’re over-preparing for this expedition.  Although to be fair, I don’t think they took any cats.

      TaMara

      Why are we unplugging the refrigerator? Wouldn’t it be better to leave it plugged in, and throw a big box of baking soda in it? I mean I’ve never gone away for as long as you are, but I’ve seen what happens with refrigerators in storage…ugh.

      NOT THAT YOU ASKED OR NEED ANY ADVICE FROM THE PEANUT GALLERY.

      SpaceUnit

      @TaMara:

      But you’re right.  I’d leave the thing plugged in.

       

      ETA:  We need an emergency front page post to discuss John’s refrigerator immediately.

      frosty

      What Tamara said. We’ve taken 4-month road trips without unplugging the fridge.

      If I was going to do it though, I’d leave the doors open. That’s what we do with our trailer fridge with no problems.

      ETA Have a great trip!

      Kristine

      You were in the Army, Cole—you got this.

      Had loads of fun with my fridge this afternoon when it beeped at me every time I opened the door. Then the light went out and the temp control box showed two different settings. I remembered this had happened before and resolved itself (I thought), but still, it shouldn’t happen with a year-old fridge. Called repair place, set an app’t time for the 26th, then moved stuff into the deep freeze and the garage fridge to play it safe. Tried unplugging/replugging fridge. No go. Read the manual, and the brain light went on. Like last time, the fridge kicked into Sabbath Mode setting on its own; like last time, I pressed the temp control and air filter buttons at the same time for a few seconds and like magic, lights and compressor and everything came on.

      Now I just need to remember it for the next time…assuming the repair tech can’t fix it.

      Scout211

      @TaMara@SpaceUnit@frosty:

      Here’s what GE says: GE Vacation Recommendations.

      If you are going to be away for more than a month (or will be placing the appliance in temperature-controlled storage), we recommend the following:
       

      • Turn the temperature control to Off. See the Owner’s Manual for temperature control features for your model.

      • Turn the icemaker off.

      • Turn off the water supply to the refrigerator. If you shut off the water supply to the refrigerator, you must turn off the icemaker.

      • Remove all food and turn off the circuit breaker or fuse that supplies power to the refrigerator or unplug the cord from the wall receptacle.

      • Clean the interior with a baking soda solution (1 tablespoon of baking soda per 1 quart of water).

      • Wipe the interior dry.

      • Place an open box of baking soda in the refrigerator or put 2 cups of dry (unused) coffee grounds in a small paper bag and place it in the refrigerator.

      • It is important to leave the doors open. These last two steps are to prevent the formation of residual food odors, mold and mildew.

      I guess Cole is on the right track. I’ve never been on vacation for two months so this was news to me.

      Scout211

      @SpaceUnit: Another solution would be to take the refrigerator with you.

      I’m sure there’s room in that SUV somewhere for relevant  kitchen appliances. Easy peasy.

      Ealbert

      When we would close down our camper for the season, we would clean out the fridge, shut it off, and then fill it with old newspapers. The paper would absorb the odors so it wouldn’t stink come spring.

      mrmoshpotato

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Laura Lynch, Dixie Chicks founding member, dies at 65 in head-on Texas car crash: ‘Laura had a gift’

      RIP, and George Warcriminal Bush is still an embarrassment.

