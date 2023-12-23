Got the USS Shitshow all loaded up today, and that is how we are doing it. Luggage in the Thule Cargo Carrier on top, both cats facing the back, Thurston’s crate behind the cats facing the center of the car so he can hop onto Joelle as needed, and miscellany packed everywhere. This is going to be interesting if nothing else.

Got the rest of the house almost ready, too. Freezer is empty (gave everything to Gerald), fridge is empty except for milk and condiments, ready to be unplugged. I’m surviving on cereal and apples for the next day until I pick up Joelle tomorrow night.

Tomorrow I pack the clothes, get the air tags up and running on the piglets, and get paperwork organized for the glovebox.