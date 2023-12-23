Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Another Saturday Morning Open Thread: Holidaze

by | 12 Comments

Bob Crachitt would approve! Paywall-free version of the Washington Post‘s “Biden’s historic pay raise for federal workers set to take effect”:

Federal employees will receive pay raises averaging 5.2 percent — more in some high-salary areas — under an order President Biden signed Thursday that delivers the biggest increase to U.S. government workers since the Carter administration.

The salary hike for the federal civilian workforce of close to 2.2 million people is the heftiest since a 9.1 percent average raise in 1980. It’s 0.6 percentage points higher than last year’s increase, which itself was the highest in two decades, and will take effect in the first full pay period of 2024, starting Jan. 14 for most federal employees.

The military is set to receive a comparable increase in January in the $886 billion defense bill that Congress approved this month.

Biden’s executive order is the final step in the annual process of determining how much government workers will be paid the following year. That process has often featured a divisive debate in Congress over the value of federal workers and what they should earn compared to their private sector counterparts…

Congress has in some years adjusted the annual White House proposal on federal pay up or down. But this year, after Biden proposed the 5.2 percent raise in March in his budget for fiscal 2024, Republicans in Congress — engulfed for months in a partisan battle over raising the country’s debt limit and then in an internal struggle over the House speakership — have been silent on the raise this year. Absent any action by Congress, the recommended raise goes into effect by default. Most lawmakers have already left Washington for the holidays, signaling the end of the legislative year and allowing Biden to finalize the pay hike with Thursday’s executive order.

Since about 85 percent of the federal workforce is outside the Washington region, “ … this pay increase will benefit families and lift economies in every single state,” Doreen Greenwald, national president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said in a statement. “Higher salaries are essential to keeping these skilled workers in the civil service and helping agencies recruit new employees to their valuable public service missions.” The NTEU represents employees in 35 federal agencies and offices…

Or, if you prefer the old ways…


(The Mari Lwyd)

    12Comments

    5. 5.

      Princess

      Looking forward to Laura Ingraham saying having Mariah Carey visit the WH is an insult to all Americans. I half expect Biden to put out a video with him and baby Jesus and Santa next.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WereBear

      Happy Festivus to all!

      I’ve had some overlapping health struggles, which are getting sorted out.

      But I wish everyone the best as I go back into hibernation :)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Rusty

      I don’t think we have ever been so behind on Christmas.   Other than some lights on the front of the house, nothing.  So I need to rally the 3 kids we have home for the holiday  (mid teens to mid twenties).  Find a tree if we can, get it up and decorated, shop for food, it may be too late to get gifts. Clean the house, get out some house decorations,  holiday meal prep and more.  Tomorrow is two services, the fourth Suday of advent in the morning, Christmas Eve service at night, choir for both (one kid volunteered to help sing for the later service) parents arriving.  Really, not enough time.  Oh, I’m supposed to be joyous and full of holiday spirit!!  Well, Christmas morning will arrive no matter how much or how little gets done.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      Pete (the dog, not the cabinet sec) is too fat, and we have his annual checkup next month. I have cut down his treats and increased exercise, but he remains spherical. :( The vet will scold us!

      Another Saturday Morning Open Thread: Holidaze

      Reply

