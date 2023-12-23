Let’s be honest, sometimes it seems like every day is Festive on Balloon Juice, but let’s really make today count.
Let the airing of grievances begin
This post is in: Balloon Juice, Open Threads
Let’s be honest, sometimes it seems like every day is Festive on Balloon Juice, but let’s really make today count.
Let the airing of grievances begin
sab
We already were working on that in the last three or four squishable happy threads.
Barbara
Pet peeve #1: In the last three weeks no fewer than four drivers have pulled out in front of us to turn right or make a u turn where it wasn’t legal. Someone nearly hit my husband as he sped around us. Someone else passed us from the right hand parking lane on a residential street. What the heck is going on?
Layer8Problem
“Come On Ei-Feckin’-leen” is grinding through my skull on repeat and I’m about to stick my earphones in and blast it out with “Time Has Come Today”. The long version.
I gotta come up with better grievances.
Omnes Omnibus
My grievance is that I agree with Balloon Juice’s anti-Christian bigot about the awfulness of Marian Carey.
Poe Larity
I don’t even know where to start.
tjmn
Why don’t people turn on their headlights in rain or at dusk?
Why doesn’t Cole tell us what he really thinks?
Who the hell invented political ads?
Don’t get me started on those damned fucking Republicans!
PAB- Goddess what a PAB!
Betty Cracker
@Omnes Omnibus: It grieves me to agree with that commenter insofar as it relates to The Christmas Song That Shall Not Be Named Nor Played in My Home — By Any Artist. But I don’t know if he’s correct about Carey being an awful person in general. I won’t take his word for it.
WaterGirl
@Poe Larity: the beginning? Middle is good, too. Random spot is also acceptable.
Ohio Mom
@Barbara: Same thing here, have observed as a driver and as a passenger. Same question, what got into everybody?
My complaint, same as every year. My SIL sent me a present that was more than I would spend on a gift, and once again, something I have no use for or interest in. Now I have to reciprocate. I consider this a waste of money on both our parts and I hate wasting money.
Mostly though, my feelings are hurt. If after a quarter of a century, you still have no clue about me, you haven’t been paying any attention. And if you haven’t been paying attention, that speaks to your complete and total disregard of me, and feeling disregarded is a bummer.
My policy on presents is, if I see something that is perfect for you and within my budget, I am thrilled to get it for you without any special occasion attached. But just buying to check off a box, bah.
#1 – Flying.
#2 – A group of people walking 3 or 4 abreast down an aisle (particularly in airports … see #1).
#3 – Gas pumps that don’t give receipts.
Lemme drink so more coffee and I’ll come up with more.
WaterGirl
My grievance. When the first comment on a post is critical of the post.
That makes me cranky, whether it’s one of mine or someone else’s.
mrmoshpotato
Let’s be honest, sometimes it seems like every day is Festive on Balloon Juice, but let’s really make today count.
Why do I think you’ll regret egging us on? 🤣
Almost Retired
Repulsive ex-Ohio Governor John Kasich as a regular contributor on MSNBC. I loathe his creepy Pennywise smile and his “aren’t I funny and reasonable” schtick. His observations are utterly banal. Plus, three or four sentences in, his reasonable facade crumbles and the smarmy little authoritarian that he actually is pokes through.
And MSNBC hosts have evidently been instructed to be Trump Cabinet-level deferential to the little putz and laugh at all his jokes and treat his sophomoric opinions as great insights.
The only person who hates him more than me appears to be his make-up artist.
grumbles
What was envisioned as a fairly mellow holiday season ending in a short visit with a friend ended up involving:
– a cross-country 3-day trip put out a work fire that became a 9 day trip,
– an older relative in the emergency room,
– a much younger one needing a hasty change in living arrangements,
– and now another cross-country flight to help a close friend move abruptly out of necessity.
Anyone know anywhere relaxing I can catch my breath and sleep for a bit? Like an illegal warehouse party or a glass-shatterterium?
Barbara
@Betty Cracker: It also wouldn’t surprise me if copyright overreach was mostly the action of agents or record labels. Her ex was the CEO of Sony Records. I know she had emotional problems and public meltdowns at one time but I have never followed her that closely.
WaterGirl
@mrmoshpotato: Surely not!
Omnes Omnibus
@Betty Cracker: Awfulness as a person, I have only a little info.* Awfulness as an artist, that is self-evident.
*My ex worked for a a time in catering for private aviation and Carey had a reputation as demanding, picky, and not very nice. OTOH, the Springsteen and Bon Jovi had the reps of being easy going and friendly. Springsteen would even help carry luggage to the plane.
coin operated
@Omnes Omnibus: Nope…he doesn’t get a pass on credibility for *anything* after the DC meetup debacle. Not even for she who sings an xmas song that must not be named….
Dangerman
I’m reasonably sure I haven’t heard any cover of “Last Christmas” this year; how can it be Christmas without that song at least once? The very next day! The nerve!!
frosty
@Barbara: Get a dash cam. This summer Ms F T-boned someone who ran a red light. He immediately jumped out and accused her “You ran the red light!” She answered “No I didn’t, you did, and I have the dash cam to prove it.”
It shut him up. She sent the video to the insurance companies, too.
My Festivus grievance … Upper back pain diagnosed as Postural Dysfunction, AKA sitting in the recliner reading the phone and laptop too much. The Physical Terrorist gave me dumbbell exercises to do but I’m too much of a dumbbell to do them as often as I should.
It’s not much of a grievance, I know.
ETA: Long running grievance. Why does Edit Comment not come up in Visual and only Text? It’s a PITA re-editing 2 or 3 times to get the formatting and paragraph breaks right. Also, intermittently it comes up in Visual. Grrr (h/t Another Scott)
Barbara
@grumbles:You need to cultivate airport (or travel) zen. Which is to take advantage of any waiting time to engage in soothing thoughts. I used to carry mint tea bags and a book to read just for this purpose when I was traveling a lot. Hope things calm down and major kudos for being the port in a storm for those around you. Sort of like a traveling stable for those who couldn’t find room at the inn.
Betty Cracker
Also, airboats without noise suppression gear. My county has an ordinance the MAGA chud sheriff uses to harass teens for playing loud music in their cars, but these goddamn airboats roar around every lake and river at all hours, and that’s okay, according to the authorities. What the goddamn fucking HELL?
WaterGirl
@coin operated: so you’re grievances just one word! :-) which we won’t type!
3Sice
I’ve gotta a lot of problems with you people….
Jerry Stiller is legend.
Barbara
@mrmoshpotato: My daughter has her lights on manual, which I forget when I drive her car. That’s my excuse.
mrmoshpotato
#2 – A group of people walking 3 or 4 abreast down an aisle
Oh! Oh oh! 😠😠😠
Omnes Omnibus
@coin operated: Look, I am not saying he has credibility, I am saying that I am appalled to find that I independently arrived at similar judgement to one of his. It throws me.
Scout211
Grievances:
Balloon-juice related: my grievance is when commenters use straw man arguments for other commenters opinions to make their own points. Triangulating Democrats and Balloon-juice commenters is not cool.
Personal: I am not okay with people who tell me that everything will be fine if my husband just asks his doctor for that new Alzheimer’s medication that they read about in some popular new site. Ugh.
Political grievance: All things GOP. The end.
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: Hahaha!
And I should have added “at a leisurely pace”.
sab
Why does my dog grind up her dog biscuits into little kibbles all over the house instead of swallowing them like a normal dog? And then looks at me in anguish when I vacuum them up. “Do you know how much effort went into making thoe kibbles?”
My grievance (local category): that my mother, her memory is a blessing, bequeathed me her dental genes, with the proximate result being two extractions in the last month. Nothing makes you feel decrepit so much as…being decrepit.
My grievance (wide world category): Too many to count, so I’ll just focus on my abiding rage at the New York Times, which can be so much better, and in many individual instances is, while sliding ever further into Vichy Times corruption.
Duplicate.
Apologies.
Barbara
@Omnes Omnibus: I am always a little skeptical at these kinds of judgments because so many stories of “difficult” artists turn out to be about Black women. Carey is biracial, which granted not everyone is aware of.
3Sice
Religious dietary restrictions, vegetarian/vegan, these are things one can work with culinarily speaking.
The relative that has very specific tastes, and only voices them at the holiday table…. f that guy/gal.
dmsilev
I’m kind of pissed at myself for agreeing to read grad-school applications not just for my department but for a related one across campus. 260 of the damn things I have to go through and rate and so forth over the next couple of weeks.
Happy “holiday”!
Suzanne
Grievances: apparently Greenies give some dogs diarrhea, and mine did a squirty turd all over the sidewalk yesterday afternoon. Which was not awesome to “pick up”. I did my best.
Then last night, she did another one in the living room on the rug. So awesome.
frosty
@Betty Cracker: That’s a good grievance. The last time I was canoeing on the Ocklawaha, we could hear the airboat coming for ages. OTOH, he slowed down passing us, which the fishermen never did. But that’s a different grievance, isn’t it?
NotMax
Leonardo da Grinchi’s favorite holiday.
:)
Suzanne
@Omnes Omnibus: Last year, I got my mom a little zipper pouch that said, “If you go home with somebody and they don’t have books, don’t fuck ’em.”
O. Felix Culpa
I have a grievance about the read-out on my scale this morning. And about the wonderful cookies in the house that I baked…and may have enjoyed a bit too much.
Also, my stepmom seems to be showing signs of dementia. She has been my dad’s caretaker, which makes matters particularly difficult. We hope to visit them soon, to assess the situation. Then we need to figure out what to do if our suspicions are borne out.
mrmoshpotato
but these goddamn airboats roar around every lake and river at all hours
Even at night in the pitch black? Sounds like a (crocodile) recipe for
good eating disaster!
BeautifulPlumage
My grievance is that Cole (probably) won’t install in in-car camera with sound so we can all enjoy the upcoming shenanigans on the cross-country cavalcade.
Barbara
@Omnes Omnibus: I don’t much care for her music, but she has a live version of I’ll Be There that shows off the full potential of her voice and makes me think of what she might have been with better material.
OT question: Do any BJers use fountain pens to draw? Any favorites? I use my Lamy Safari. Going to try my hand at ink and watercolor combo this new year. What paper do you use? I am thinking of using Bristol Smooth.
I also have some dip pens with various nibs and India inks so that should be fun.
Barbara
@Poe Larity: My parents fought nonstop and my mother shouted a lot when my dad was absent. Overhead noise is not enough to stop me from immersing myself in a good book.
dr. luba
@Suzanne: Agreed. At least for us olds. Youngs on their own often need stuff, but we olds rarely do. Except for snowglobes. Who doesn’t need a nice snowglobe?
My brother is getting soap from me, as usual. My friends all get bottles of Baileys (home made) and pysanka tree ornaments (ditto). A few lucky ones get honey liqueur.
@Barbara: Yeah if the book is engaging then I can tune out the noise.
zhena gogolia
@Barbara: Same around here. The other day we were stopped at a red light behind another car. All of a sudden, the car just went right through the red light. I’ve seen people go through red lights while moving, but I’ve never before seen someone deliberately, after being stopped for a few seconds, just blatantly go through the light. Weird.
Another Scott
@Ohio Mom: “I received your thoughtful present. You shouldn’t have. We are finding we have too much stuff now, and I’m sure you feel the same way, so we’ve made a resolution going forward to give to charities instead of presents. We’ve made a donation in your name to https://abortionfunds.org/ . Thanks again, happy holidays, we’ll catch up in the new year.
Yours etc.,
Ohio Mom”
;-)
I find it really, really hard to give presents any more. Anything people need they most likely already have already, or have ideas of a particular version of a thing, so trying to get them one is fraught. I hate shopping for clothes, even for myself, and my J is really particular about her clothes. Jewelry is problematic and often just collects dust. Gift certificates can be problematic and are usually impersonal. I don’t like “tell me what you want” either.
I’m becoming much more enamored about giving to charities in another person’s name. It can be inspiring, and it can be a not-so-subtle ribbing, and it is for a good cause.
The main thing is, don’t stress about it, and try not to stress others. This time of year is stressful enough as it is…
Good luck!
Cheers,
Scott.
Poe Larity
I have a suggestion for next years calendar.
We have KC Green illustrate the selected pet pictures to This Is Fine standards.
NotMax
Ka-ching! Guaranteed moneymaker on pay-per-view.
mrmoshpotato
Personal: I am not okay with people who tell me that everything will be fine if my husband just asks his doctor for that new Alzheimer’s medication that they read about in some popular new site. Ugh.
Ahhhh!!!! Drug ads!!!!!
Yeah! I’ll ask my doctor about my A1C! “Hey doc! What the fuck is A1C?!”
And, you’re a drug ad! 1. Fuck off! You shouldn’t exist in a responsible society! 2. What is this singing/dancing bullshit?!
And fuck you Pepto Bismaul! (intentional misspelling) I don’t need singing about diarrhea unless you’re 🎶driving in a Chevy🎶!
Ask your doctor if Ooga Booga Beluga is right for you!
raven
My bride has decided to host a group for Christmas brunch since we are staying home this year. She wants oyster stew because her family always had it so I was out early this morning trying to find some. I could only locate two dozen on the shell so I bought them. It’s been years since I shucked any but I still remember putting an oyster knife through my palm. The university of Maryland Extension has a YouTube that says you can put them in the freezer overnight and they will open. Any input?
Scout211
@mrmoshpotato: Exactly!
mrmoshpotato
And I should have added “at a leisurely pace”.
Even worse. Especially at the airport.
Almost Retired
@mrmoshpotato: Oooh, drug ads. Good grievance. Although those people in the Skyrizi ads seem to be having so much fun it almost makes me wish I had moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
Phylllis
Packaging. Example: I ordered hubby a new artist portfolio from Blick. it came in a flat cardboard box/mailer. Okay. Once that was opened, it was additionally wrapped in more cardboard with almost impenetrable tape, and then wrapped in a plastic bag. I swear it took me twenty minutes to unearth.
Mornington Crescent
If there are two adjacent seats on the bus, take the seat by the window, not the one by the aisle.
raven
@Barbara: I would have but it was all they had
eta, oooo, look:
Freezing and thawing is the easiest hands-off method of opening oysters, according to Croxton. “Honestly, a lot of these things happen to us on the farm — we have oysters that are exposed to low tide in the middle of the winter, and they get hit by the freezing cold. They’ll die, and the second they thaw, they open,” he says.
Oysters and Uni Butter Are a Match Made in Heaven
“So if you want to bring that into the kitchen, just stick your oysters in the freezer, let them thoroughly freeze, and then put them in the refrigerator. As they start to thaw down, they’ll pop up and then you’re in. The nice thing about it is, once you put them in the refrigerator, the texture will come back, and it’s not going to change the flavor.”
Splitting Image
I just got a little giggle out of a mastodon exchange featuring people ragging on some men’s rights activists.
Everyone was wishing them “Happy Christmas Adam”. December 23rd is henceforth Christmas Adam because it comes before Christmas Eve and is generally unsatisfying.
My plan for the next couple of weeks is to re-watch all of my Jane Austen adaptations. The rest of the world, or at least the annoying parts of it, can go away until I’m done.
NotMax
Time was oysters and brothels were joined at the hip, as it were.
coin operated
As someone who had xians do real damage to my family and myself, there were several of their grips with xian culture that I agreed with. My real grevience is the broad brush they used for *everything* xian…to the point they became incoherent (as evidenced in DC rant). Shame, really.
FastEdD
My dog is an ausshole. I do everything I can to make his life comfortable yet he still complains. Ausshole.
My eyebrows look funny. My brother says I should cut them off, but he is an ausshole too.
I gave my friend Dave a Coors Light, because it was the only beer I had and he drank it and hated it. The only reason I had a Coors Light in the fridge is somebody gave it to me and I didn’t want it either. He flew all the way out here from North Carolina so he could complain about drinking swill.
Sprouts had sidedishes on sale for $1.99 instead of $7.99 so now I am going to eat them all tomorrow and get fat. Curse you Sprouts.
My student Richard texted me to wish me a happy birthday because it is his birthday too. He suggested I’m 107 years old.
That is all.
eclare
My 2018 Honda CR-V, which I bought to be a super reliable car, now has two recalls. The dealer is an hour away, and the time to fix the first recall is about four hours. So that is six hours, basically the whole day wasted. I assume the fuel pump repair will take about as long.
Grrrr….I guess I’ll watch season two of The Bear on my phone at the dealer. Just finished season one. One word: wow.
Danielx
Another vote for (against) vehicular lunatics.
Layer8Problem
@mrmoshpotato: And the a**hole supplements commercials! Prevagen! Fruits and Veggies! Happy active older folk living their best lives thanks to the tireless efforts of the screwy Magic Pill industry!
@dmsilev: I always set myself a limit for how many service things I’d do. Once I reached it, I said a guilt-free no.
West of the Rockies
Side effects include spontaneous brain fissures, exploding eyeballs, varicose lips, leaky armpits, toe goiter, and combustible knees.
eclare
The segment “Cheating Death with Dr Stephen T Colbert” on the old Colbert Report had great send ups of drug ads, with side effects like you mentioned.
La Nonna
I hate QR codes, particularly in place of menus or winelists, reading them on my phone is no fun. This “digital life” where I do all the work, whether banking, booking travel, finding the menu, accessing the Italian bureaucracy (not easy), with a necessary app for each function … sometimes you just want face to face interaction, or even some help.
Yes, I am 70+.
Scout211
@eclare: My 2018 Accord I’d on the fuel pump recall, as are 4.5 million other Honda owners. It could be months before we can get appointments.
On the other hand, hats off to Honda for announcing the recall and also reimbursing owners who’ve already had the fuel pump replaced. I had a Camry in the 80’s that had two “hidden” recalls that cost me a lot of money for service. They refused to announce the pulsating brakes/suspension problem that had many of us replacing a set of tires due to the damage. The other was a fuel pump that I paid to get replaced after several tows.
My grievance is with Toyota’s reluctance to announce a recall until they were forced to do so.
I live an hour away from the closest Honda dealer and now that my husband can’t drive, I take the courtesy van to the mall for the day and shop, eat lunch and hang out at the Barnes and Noble.
NotMax
A favorite:
“Do not take if allergic to the ingredients.”
No sh*t, Sherlock.
Barbara
@eclare: Speaking of side effects: it turns out that Fosamax can cause significant musculoskeletal pain in up to 10% of people taking it. I had heard about the dire effects, which are rare, but the intermediate effects are not rare at all. Now on a medication pause pending consult with MD.
Mr. Bemused Senior
NEDDY: Remember, folks, saying ‘Thynneeeee’ cures you of monkeys on the knees.
PETER: Yes, if you’ve got monkeys on the knees, just say —
SPIKE: Thynneeeeeeeeeeeeee!
PETER: And they are only three and six a box.
SPIKE: Yes, I swear by them. One morning I woke up and there they were — monkeys on the knees!
[At the word ‘monkeys’ add sound of monkeys in a temper]
SPIKE: Then I said the cure word — Thynneeeeeeeeeeeee!
[ Speed up and fade record of the monkeys at high speed ]
West of the Rockies
My dear wife has six kids. One was adopted and asks for nothing. Four of the other five (all but one in their 30’s) still require substantial financial assistance. We probably provide 3K a month to them. Grow up, get jobs!
Old Dan and Little Ann
We watch a lot of the same movies every Christmas. Last night was Christmas Vacation. It always weirds me out that it seems I just watched a movie the other day when an entire year has passed. Plus, Clark watches a 1955 black and white movie in the attic. That was 34 years from 1989. Which was 34 years ago. The mind. It reels.
I am so utterly sick of this current social media phase of “post painfully obviously staged and scripted videos and pretend they’re real and candid for the clickz” and I want it to die a quick and ignominious death.
Mike in Pasadena
@Barbara: The phenomina you’re witnessing began in earest in California in late 2016. We call it the trump effect where people ignore stop signs, execute U-turns mid-block, and when making a right turn at a light, look only to the left for oncoming trafic and ignore the defenseless pedestrians stepping into the street on their right. Called the trump effect because it is the adoption in the general population of the mindset that says, “I’m the only person in the world and I can do whatever I want.”
West of the Rockies
I’ve not heard that bit before! What’s it from?
Mr. Bemused Senior
@West of the Rockies: the Goon Show, Tales of Men’s Shirts. [A story of Down Under]
Mai Naem mobile
@Omnes Omnibus: OT and not about Carey but I knew a guy who retired from working private aviation. He said Oprah was a drunk, Elvis and Diana Ross were nice. Bob Hope and Jerry Lewis were jerks. He worked in NH for a time so met a few POTUS candidates. He said GHW Bush was friendly and described Jackie Kennedy as ‘provincial’ which is just a term I would never connect with Jackie Kennedy.
Spanky
Ooga Booga Beluga
That could be either a diarrhea drug or a band name. Or both!
Glidwrith
@mrmoshpotato: Because my night vision is so good, it doesn’t register that it’s dark for everyone else.
eclare
Started here in Memphis well before 2016. You can tell when some country person comes here to see a dr, they actually stop at red lights and go on green. Natives floor it on red and wait a while on green, to avoid the people running the red.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings