So, ambulatory cream cheese sculpture Hugh Hewitt interviewed Donald Trump yesterday. I did not listen, but according to Politico’s account of the confab, Trump said his recent Nazi rhetoric was NOT cribbed from Hitler’s playbook because who even is Hitler, and what book anyway?

“First of all, I know nothing about Hitler,” Trump said Friday. “I’m not a student of Hitler. I never read his works. They say that he said something about blood. He didn’t say it the way I said it, either, by the way, It’s a very different kind of a statement.”

I don’t know about y’all, but I don’t find the Republican Party’s once and future nominee’s assertion that he independently came up with a novel version of “blood and soil” ethno-nationalism that only coincidentally resembles Hitler’s terribly reassuring. It was probably good enough for Hewitt though.

