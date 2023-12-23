Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Saturday Morning Open Thread

So, ambulatory cream cheese sculpture Hugh Hewitt interviewed Donald Trump yesterday. I did not listen, but according to Politico’s account of the confab, Trump said his recent Nazi rhetoric was NOT cribbed from Hitler’s playbook because who even is Hitler, and what book anyway?

“First of all, I know nothing about Hitler,” Trump said Friday. “I’m not a student of Hitler. I never read his works. They say that he said something about blood. He didn’t say it the way I said it, either, by the way, It’s a very different kind of a statement.”

I don’t know about y’all, but I don’t find the Republican Party’s once and future nominee’s assertion that he independently came up with a novel version of “blood and soil” ethno-nationalism that only coincidentally resembles Hitler’s terribly reassuring. It was probably good enough for Hewitt though.

Open thread!

      Princess

      He doesn’t know what Hitler said or even who he is (coffee boy maybe?) but he knows what he said is different but he can’t explain how.

      hells littlest angel

      “First of all, I know nothing about Hitler,” Trump said Friday.

      He worked briefly for my campaign as a volunteer, but I never met him.

      Butch

      Colbert’s comment was something along the lines of “of course Hitler said it differently.  He said it in German.”

      Marmot

      @RevRick: I just about believe it. The attitudes he’s reinforcing and promoting are just about instinctive for a certain subset of conservatives. Say ~27% (of the total population)?

      And if TFG knows anything, it’s what’ll rile up a crowd.

