You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Twas the Night Before Christmas!

Medium Cool – Twas the Night Before Christmas!

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Medium Cool – Twas the Night Before Christmas!Skip that last part about going to bed, the grown-ups are having a dinner party!  Tonight!

And you are the maker of the guest list!

You may have up to 12 people at the dinner, including any loved ones.  You may invite anyone you want, famous or not.  Artists or authors or writers or directors or actors or musicians or cinematographers or songwriters – anyone at all – living or not, as long as they are related to popular culture in some way.

How many loved ones will you have at the dinner?  Will you invite any of the BJ peeps?  Who are your other guests?  Which two do you want to sit between and who would sit across from you?  Will you be animated or tongue-tied?  Will you do more talking or more listening?  Will the dinner party be loud and raucous, or stately and intellectual?  Will there be dancing?  Singing?  Smart conversation?

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate!  And happy Sunday-evening-dinner-party to all who don’t!

      eclare

      Wow twelve people is a lot, I have no idea.  Strangely enough, years ago I asked my eighty year old dad who would be his ideal dinner guest.  His response:  Lady Gaga.  I was surprised he knew who she was.

      I think my response for my dinner guest was Barack.  Or maybe Bill Clinton.  But one of those two.

      moonbat

      Part of me wants a 2016 reunion. We lost so many brilliant, brilliant people that year: Prince, David Bowie, Alan Rickman, Muhammad Ali, Carrie Fischer, Gene Wilder, Leonard Cohen, Gary Shandling, and Jim Harrison and their plus ones. Then throw in my husband and David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson and myself.
      The gathering would have it all. Conversation, music, storytelling, and once we got drunk enough, dancing. I’d get to ask all the questions I can no longer get answers to. It would be awesome.​

      NotMax

      You wouldn’t believe how may revisions made on this end to knock it down to a final 12.

      Richard Feynman
      Benjamin Franklin
      Mark Twain
      Samuel Pepys
      Gabriel García Márquez
      George Westinghouse
      .
      Eleanor Roosevelt
      Dorothy Parker
      Josephine Baker
      Abigail Adams
      Sarah Bernhardt
      Boadicea
      .
      Alternates to slide in for any of the above who fail to RSVP:
      Anaximnader
      Eric Hoffer
      Adlai Stevenson
      Steve Allen
      Cyrus the Great
      Tycho Brahe
      .
      Lucretia Mott
      George Sand
      Hedy Lamarr
      Clara Schumann
      Mary Anning
      Hypatia
      .

      Scout211

      @eclare: I think my response for my dinner guest was Barack

      Oh, good suggestion.

      I’d add Barack and Michelle.  I’m not sure what I would ask them because I’d probably not be able to speak because I’d be in awe. But I would hope I’d hear about their years in the White House and ask them what inspired them to go into public service.

      Dolly Parton. Another guest that I would ask her about what inspired her.  What inspired her to write and perform music and how she became to so brave and strong in an industry that was mostly controlled by men.  I would then ask her to play me songs the rest of the night.

      Nancy Pelosi.  I would ask her all about what goes on behind closed doors in congress and hopefully, ask her about any gossip she could share.

      12 is a lot.  I’ll have to think some more.

      ETA: Following WaterGirl’s instructions to describe how the meal would go and what we would talk about is a challenge, too.

      piratedan

      Johnny Cash, Joan Jett, Nick Lowe

      Lois McMaster Bujold, Alexandra Petri, John Scalzi

      Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansen, Joel Hodgson

      Nicolas Tesla, James Burke (Connections/The Day The World Changed), Mary Jackson (Hidden Figures)

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Fun exercise

      Steve Allen

      Elaine Stritch

      Groucho Marx

      James Baldwin

      Toni Morrison

      Oscar Wilde

      Mark Twain

      Oscar Levant

      Dorothy Parker

      Tallulah Bankhead

      Virginia Woolf

      Emily Dickinson

