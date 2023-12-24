You guys do understand how weird this is, right? That the uneventful life of some largely unaccomplished middle aged fat guy are not only chronicled, but that people read that shit? Some live for it! You do understand just how fucking weird that is, right? I mean, I am gonna deliver the goods, but I wanted to make sure we were all clear on this.

At any rate, last minute preparations are done, got to the bakery and replaced the fucking carrot cake that I ate a big slice out of then gave away to Gerald and Breyana, picked up some string cheese and roasted nuts and some bottled water, and I think I am pretty much ready.

Head to the airport at 10 to pick up Joelle, then tomorrow off to her mom’s for Christmas.

I hope you all have a great Christmas Eve!