Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The willow is too close to the house.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "Stories from the Road" / Let the Shitshow Commence

Let the Shitshow Commence

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: ,

You guys do understand how weird this is, right? That the uneventful life of some largely unaccomplished middle aged fat guy are not only chronicled, but that people read that shit? Some live for it! You do understand just how fucking weird that is, right? I mean, I am gonna deliver the goods, but I wanted to make sure we were all clear on this.

At any rate, last minute preparations are done, got to the bakery and replaced the fucking carrot cake that I ate a big slice out of then gave away to Gerald and Breyana, picked up some string cheese and roasted nuts and some bottled water, and I think I am pretty much ready.

Head to the airport at 10 to pick up Joelle, then tomorrow off to her mom’s for Christmas.

I hope you all have a great Christmas Eve!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Brachiator
  • brantl
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Call_me_ishmael
  • CaseyL
  • Chris T.
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Devore
  • eclare
  • FelonyGovt
  • Geminid
  • Jackie
  • kindness
  • MagdaInBlack
  • MobiusKlein
  • mvr
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • piratedan
  • satby
  • Scout211
  • suffragette city
  • wmd
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    5. 5.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      We understand it’s weird but most people need a largely unaccomplished, middle-aged fat guy in their lives, that describes the vast majority of the people in my (main) hobby (historical miniature wargaming).  You’re simply ours from afar.

      Happy Saturnalia big guy.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      piratedan

      safe travels and chill yourself, the vibe between you and Joelle will translate to the animal wrecking crew.  If you’re happy and dealing, they’ll pick up on that.  The world is round, you’ll get there and pets will be pets and have their needs and you’ll get to stretch your legs when its time for walkies.  Hope you enjoy seeing the country!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      FelonyGovt

      All the best for a wonderful trip which is either completely uneventful, or eventful in minor, entertaining (but not dangerous or TOO annoying) ways.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      kindness

      You were more colorful when you used to drink but I am so happy for you that you were good with stopping.

      Enjoy that road trip.  It’s a long one.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      CaseyL

      Not weird at all.  It’s an extension, or mutation, of pen-pal (remember those?) relationships.  We’re all pen pals here.

      I, for one, am very happily anticipating hearing all about the trip.  Vayas con carne, as they say; and may the road be ever smooth.

      Merry Christmas!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      NotMax

      Doesn’t take up hardly any space, couldn’t hurt to pack a spare cable for charging phone/laptop.

      Also too (but you already know this, I’m sure) if no one is house/plant sitting, turn off water to the house and leave a sink tap and a shower tap partially open. Should power go out in dead of winter you don’t want to risk burst pipes.

      Happy motoring.

      P.S.: Phone the customer service number on the back of credit cards to inform them that charges may show up from locations other than your usual haunts.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Scout211

      What!? Weird? No way.  We just all hope we are included in your memoirs, Cole.

       

      @NotMax: Phone the customer service number on the back of credit cards to inform them that charges may show up from locations other than your usual haunts.

      Both our bank (debit card) and USAA (credit card) told us that’s not a thing anymore, but YMMV.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ohio Mom

      @Scout211: Our credit card once stopped working on a trip to Chicago but that was years and years ago. There were a few moments of panicked confusion but it got sorted out.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NotMax

      @Scout211

      YMMV indeed. When I did this unto last August prior to the ’23 NY trek the persons on the other end were enthusiastically effusive in thanking me for letting them know.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.