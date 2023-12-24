Infirm of purpose, give me the daggers…

By the time the 2028 campaign starts, their kids will be old enough that Mommy could leave them at home while *she* toured the redder parts of the country (assuming there hasn't been a reputation-spoiling family crisis before then, and that the Republican Party still exists).

Were I Ron [*shivers*], I’d start sleeping with one eye open…

Gift link to the NYTimes, taking an undeserved victory lap — “What Went Wrong for Ron DeSantis in 2023″:

The Florida governor entered the year flush with cash and momentum. In the months since, internal chaos and Donald Trump’s indictments have sapped even his most avid supporters… Boxed in by a base enamored with Mr. Trump that has instinctively rallied to the former president’s defense, Mr. DeSantis has struggled for months to match the hype that followed his landslide 2022 re-election. Now, with the first votes in the Iowa caucuses only weeks away on Jan. 15, Mr. DeSantis has slipped in some polls into third place, behind Nikki Haley, and has had to downsize his once-grand national ambitions to the simple hopes that a strong showing in a single state — Iowa — could vault him back into contention. For a candidate who talks at length about his own disinterest in “managing America’s decline,” people around Mr. DeSantis are increasingly talking about managing his. Ryan Tyson, Mr. DeSantis’s longtime pollster and one of his closest advisers, has privately said to multiple people that they are now at the point in the campaign where they need to “make the patient comfortable,” a phrase evoking hospice care. Others have spoken of a coming period of reputation management, both for the governor and themselves, after a slow-motion implosion of the relationship between the campaign and an allied super PAC left even his most ardent supporters drained and demoralized. The same December evening Mr. DeSantis held a triumphant rally in celebration of visiting the last of Iowa’s 99 counties — the symbolic culmination of his effort to out-hustle Mr. Trump there — his super PAC, Never Back Down, fired three of its top officials, prompting headlines that undercut the achievement.

The turmoil at the super PAC — which followed a summer of turbulence inside the campaign — has been almost too frequent to be believed. The super PAC’s chief executive quit, the board chairman resigned, the three top officials were fired and then the chief strategist stepped down — all in less than a month, enveloping Mr. DeSantis’s candidacy in exactly the kind of chaos for which he once cast himself as the antidote… The governor started the year as the undisputed Trump alternative in a Republican Party still stinging from its unexpected 2022 midterm losses. But behind the scenes, the DeSantis candidacy has been hobbled for months by an unusual and unwieldy structure — one top official lamented that it was a “Frankenstein” creation — that pushed the legal bounds of the law that limits strategic coordination and yet was still beset by miscommunications. Those structural problems compounded a series of strategic miscalculations and audacious if not arrogant assumptions that led to early campaign layoffs. Profligate spending and overly bullish fund-raising projections put the campaign on the financial brink after only two months. The candidate himself, prone to mistrusting his own advisers, did not have a wide enough inner circle to fill both a campaign and super PAC with close allies, leaving the super PAC in the hands of newcomers who clashed with the campaign almost from the start…

Spoiler: Maggie Haberman is one of three credited writers. Obviously Mar-A-Lago's Court Jester would never have the seven-figure 'insider advantage' in a potential DeSantis administration, but her and her employer's current loyalty to Dear Leader in Exile will be noted by the Right people. So, whole bulk cartons of salt when reading FTFNYT's hot takes, but they're not alone in their assessments, either.

Speaking of the guy who ran the Ted Cruz for President 2016 campaign…

(If Jeff Roe tried to shake my hand, I’d count my fingers afterwards.)