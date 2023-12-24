Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… looking like a winsome Bee Gee who has stumbled into teaching geography

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

The new temporary speaker of the house was a spiteful little shit.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

How are Republicans going to find someone with more charisma and personal charm than Jim Jordan?

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Let’s finish the job.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Scrooged Open Thread: Ron DeSaster’s Cursed Campaign

Scrooged Open Thread: Ron DeSaster’s Cursed Campaign

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Infirm of purpose, give me the daggers…

By the time the 2028 campaign starts, their kids will be old enough that Mommy could leave them at home while *she* toured the redder parts of the country (assuming there hasn’t been a reputation-spoiling family crisis before then, and that the Republican Party still exists).

Were I Ron [*shivers*], I’d start sleeping with one eye open…

Gift link to the NYTimes, taking an undeserved victory lap — “What Went Wrong for Ron DeSantis in 2023″:

The Florida governor entered the year flush with cash and momentum. In the months since, internal chaos and Donald Trump’s indictments have sapped even his most avid supporters

Boxed in by a base enamored with Mr. Trump that has instinctively rallied to the former president’s defense, Mr. DeSantis has struggled for months to match the hype that followed his landslide 2022 re-election. Now, with the first votes in the Iowa caucuses only weeks away on Jan. 15, Mr. DeSantis has slipped in some polls into third place, behind Nikki Haley, and has had to downsize his once-grand national ambitions to the simple hopes that a strong showing in a single state — Iowa — could vault him back into contention.

For a candidate who talks at length about his own disinterest in “managing America’s decline,” people around Mr. DeSantis are increasingly talking about managing his.

Ryan Tyson, Mr. DeSantis’s longtime pollster and one of his closest advisers, has privately said to multiple people that they are now at the point in the campaign where they need to “make the patient comfortable,” a phrase evoking hospice care. Others have spoken of a coming period of reputation management, both for the governor and themselves, after a slow-motion implosion of the relationship between the campaign and an allied super PAC left even his most ardent supporters drained and demoralized.

The same December evening Mr. DeSantis held a triumphant rally in celebration of visiting the last of Iowa’s 99 counties — the symbolic culmination of his effort to out-hustle Mr. Trump there — his super PAC, Never Back Down, fired three of its top officials, prompting headlines that undercut the achievement.

The turmoil at the super PAC — which followed a summer of turbulence inside the campaign — has been almost too frequent to be believed. The super PAC’s chief executive quit, the board chairman resigned, the three top officials were fired and then the chief strategist stepped down — all in less than a month, enveloping Mr. DeSantis’s candidacy in exactly the kind of chaos for which he once cast himself as the antidote…

The governor started the year as the undisputed Trump alternative in a Republican Party still stinging from its unexpected 2022 midterm losses.

But behind the scenes, the DeSantis candidacy has been hobbled for months by an unusual and unwieldy structure — one top official lamented that it was a “Frankenstein” creation — that pushed the legal bounds of the law that limits strategic coordination and yet was still beset by miscommunications. Those structural problems compounded a series of strategic miscalculations and audacious if not arrogant assumptions that led to early campaign layoffs. Profligate spending and overly bullish fund-raising projections put the campaign on the financial brink after only two months.

The candidate himself, prone to mistrusting his own advisers, did not have a wide enough inner circle to fill both a campaign and super PAC with close allies, leaving the super PAC in the hands of newcomers who clashed with the campaign almost from the start…

Spoiler: Maggie Haberman is one of three credited writers. Obviously Mar-A-Lago’s Court Jester would never have the seven-figure ‘insider advantage’ in a potential DeSantis administration, but her and her employer’s current loyalty to Dear Leader in Exile will be noted by the Right people. So, whole bulk cartons of salt when reading FTFNYT‘s hot takes, but they’re not alone in their assessments, either.

Speaking of the guy who ran the Ted Cruz for President 2016 campaign…

(If Jeff Roe tried to shake my hand, I’d count my fingers afterwards.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • Chetan Murthy
  • eclare
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Nukular Biskits
  • p.a.
  • piratedan
  • rikyrah
  • SoupCatcher
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

       

      I love this TikTok trend of the cousins showing up to the grandparents house for a sleepover.🤗🤗
      The joy on the grandparents ‘ faces 🥺🥺😢😢😍😍

       

      As someone whose grandparents didn’t live long enough to see me become an adult 🥺

      Reply
    5. 5.

      piratedan

      ONLY Ron DeSantis can make himself out to be the victim while running against a guy with 91 Federal Indictments pending along with multiple other state judgments in the pipeline, as stating that it gave HIS opponent and unfair advantage.

      Fuck this guy and fuck all of these folks that gave him any air (much less money)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MagdaInBlack

      I’m sorry, but I could not make it through that clip of Casey DeSantis. Did Ron ever speak? And who is that horrible interviewer?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      @MagdaInBlack: Deathsanus made a few noises at one point, but that was all, I think [I also fast-forwarded, after about half the clip].  Heh, he was like a mannequin sitting next to her.  She (and the interviewer) referred to Gov. Deathsanus as “he”.  Was never addressed directly or called by his name.

      Oh the horrors.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      wjca

      @piratedan: ONLY Ron DeSantis can make himself out to be the victim while running against a guy with 91 Federal Indictments pending along with multiple other state judgments in the pipeline, as stating that it gave HIS opponent and unfair advantage.

      I’m beginning to think that DeSantis is a victim.  Of a wife who would want to be Governor, and then President . . . except that her personal programming restricted her to being the supporter (and, more important, the power behind the throne) of some man.  So she pushed him that direction for all she was worth.

      Except that the man she picked turned out to be very badly suited to the front-man role.  (Probably ill-suited for any role, but especially for that one.)  But, because she so desperately wanted to win it all, she kept forcing him to try anyway.  And keep trying, even after the writing on the wall was unmissable.

      So yeah, he is a victim.  Of his spouse and her ambitions.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      INJECT IT DIRECTLY INTO MY VEINS! 😂

      Seriously, the DeSantis 2024 implosion has been such a delight — best political Christmas gift ever! I just hope his epic, world-historical face-plant spooks the soulless billionaire donor drones so thoroughly that DeSantis 2028 won’t be able collect a damned nickel.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SoupCatcher

      I assume they focus-grouped everything, since they had more money than God, but did they really think they could get people to think Never Back Down when they saw NBD instead of thinking No Big Deal?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chetan Murthy

      @wjca: i feel a little uncomfortable with the way you put it, but only a *little*, a *teensy bit*.  It’s the 21st Century, and a woman who wants to make it in politics can and should raise her own flag and sally forth.  And yeah, Jill Casey chose poorly in her husband front-man.  If she weren’t involved in such a despicable political enterprise, I’d feel sorry for her.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chetan Murthy

      @eclare: I’m trying to remember if there’s even any physical contact between the two spouses during the interview — and can’t seem to remember any.  I mean, you’d think that she’d touch her husband’s shoulder a few times, maybe they’d make eye contact a few times, stuff like that.  Instead, it’s like they were in separate, identically furnished rooms, and the recordings were spliced together after-the-fact.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      wjca

      @Chetan Murthy: It’s the 21st Century, and a woman who wants to make it in politics can and should raise her own flag and sally forth.

      I totally agree.  “Should” being the operative word.  But, as we’re all aware, there are men out there who freak out at the very idea.  And, however inexplicably, some women who are on the same page.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.