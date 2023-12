Do we ever really know the impact we have had on other people?

I mean, really know.

For a good Christmas cry. A British stockbroker helped hundreds of children flee the Nazis; but lived wracked by guilt about the ones left behind. A British TV show brought them together. https://t.co/Mx9xprJNIc — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 23, 2023

It’s a short video, worth watching.

Merry Christmas, everyone! (or whatever you celebrate)

Open thread.