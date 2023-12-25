Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Merry Christmas Everyone

Drove to the mother-inlaws today, with Thurston on a trial run, and he mostly passed. I mean he got there and back. Everything in between, was, well, a shitshow.

Got there, and her mother had an enormous spread of roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, lasagne, etc., enough food for an army. While we were getting this ready, at some point Thurston took a big ole steamer on the tile in the kitchen, and Joelle and I BOTH stepped in it and tracked it all through the house. The next thirty minutes was then spent cleaning carpets and plotting Thurston’s death. At some point Joelle yelled at Thurston “YOU JUST WANTED TO BE THE STAR OF YOUR OWN SHITMAS.”

After the afternoon’s entertainment provided gratis Thurston Howl, we had lunch, and it was very good. Her mom even baked me a special apple pie. What was special about it? A.) It was delicious, and B.) According to Joelle “she doesn’t bake for anyone not even me.” I have to remind her that we are not talking about her, we are talking about her mother’s favorite child and only son, me.

Made it back home uneventfully, took a nap, and now I am getting all my clothes packed. Up and at ’em first thing tomorrow!

  Jharp
  Steeplejack

    2. 2.

      Jharp

      I step in dogshit all the time.

      Even though I pay close attention, my yard is only 15 feet x 15 feet, and I keep the yard fairly clear of dog piles.

      Quite odd. It must be my eyesight is worse than I think.

