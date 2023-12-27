I’ll let Maxwell summarize Thurston’s behavior to date.

While Steve and Max have been perfect angels (other than Steve kicking all the litter out of his litter box in to the rest of his crate and sleeping in the litter box and shitting on the crate floor), Thurston has now strung together two days of being the WORST FUCKING DOG EVER. He got a full pill of gabapentin this morning and was still a total cocksucker the entire ride, and chewed through his crate so now tomorrow I have to stop somewhere and I can find another one.

We’re staying at the Empress Hotel in downtown North Littler Rock, an old mansion that has eight rooms. We are in the carriage house which features a steam shower and jacuzzi. I have already had two jacuzzis and one steam shower, and might have another. I had a cold one after the steam shower and it was amazing.

Joelle and I went to eat at some place called the Whole Hog, which was fine, and now we are relaxing and getting ready for bed as Joelle sips prosecco from the bottle like she a diva.

Here is a picture of asshole feeling quite pleased with himself. The dick.