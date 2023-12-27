Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And We’re Doing it Live From Little Rock

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: ,



I’ll let Maxwell summarize Thurston’s behavior to date.

While Steve and Max have been perfect angels (other than Steve kicking all the litter out of his litter box in to the rest of his crate and sleeping in the litter box and shitting on the crate floor), Thurston has now strung together two days of being the WORST FUCKING DOG EVER. He got a full pill of gabapentin this morning and was still a total cocksucker the entire ride, and chewed through his crate so now tomorrow I have to stop somewhere and I can find another one.

We’re staying at the Empress Hotel in downtown North Littler Rock, an old mansion that has eight rooms. We are in the carriage house which features a steam shower and jacuzzi. I have already had two jacuzzis and one steam shower, and might have another. I had a cold one after the steam shower and it was amazing.

Joelle and I went to eat at some place called the Whole Hog, which was fine, and now we are relaxing and getting ready for bed as Joelle sips prosecco from the bottle like she a diva.

Here is a picture of asshole feeling quite pleased with himself. The dick.

And We're Doing it Live From Little Rock 1

    21Comments

    7. 7.

      satby

      Prosecco from the bottle sounds good. I may join her in spirit (heh) from afar.

      Read the entire first Lady Sherlock book in one four hour sitting and really enjoyed it. Now I have to get the other seven books.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      Get a metal crate for Thurston like the cats are in. the worst he could do is chew the plastic tray, and I wouldn’t even put it in, just cover underneath with pee pads.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Josie

      I dunno, John, Thurston looks sad to me, like he knows he’s in trouble, but he just can’t help himself. Maybe some therapy?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Good Lord, Cole, you’re driving cross-country with a lovely woman who drinks Prosecco straight from the bottle — focus on the positive, dude!

      And who knows, they may be handing out free bottles of mustard at the other end.

      ETA: But thanks for the travelogues. I’m living vicariously through you two. :)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kristine

      @satby:

      Read the entire first Lady Sherlock book in one four hour sitting and really enjoyed it. Now I have to get the other seven books.

      Those sound good. ::makes note::

      I really enjoyed the Enola Holmes movies on Netflix, so looking forward to another variation.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dr. bloor

      (other than Steve kicking all the litter out of his litter box in to the rest of his crate and sleeping in the litter box and shitting on the crate floor)

      Other than that.

      Thurston appears ready for his Jack Dawson moment.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Pretty sure Thurston’s reading this blog and not liking what you’re saying about him. Maybe try positive reinforcement instead of negative reinforcement(says the one whose dogs have chewed a kitchen cabinet edge and entertainment center edge, destroyed 2 doggie beds,  and several cushions.)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      karen marie

      The poor dog is traumatized.  You take him to someone’s house without making sure his bowel is empty,  he gets yelled at while in a place he’s never been, surrounded by people he doesn’t know, shoved into a cage in the back of a car, given drugs he doesn’t understand.

      I’m astonished by the anger you seem to have toward Thurston.  He’s done nothing to deserve such treatment.  Try a little empathy.  There are no bad dogs, only bad dog owners.

      Reply

