BretH

Many years ago when the kids were still in grade school we took them over to Richmond to this event. Our memories were that it was pretty spectacular. Well, you know what they say about memories being better than the real thing – that’s most certainly not the case here!

The garden must prep for a couple months to put it on because it really is a wonder of lights and decorations spread out over many acres of paths and ponds. Everyone was extremely nice and welcoming, with stations for warming by a fire, getting food (and adult beverages) and coffee/hot cider.

It is large enough to keep adults in awe and small enough to take a toddler through, I really can’t recommend it highly enough.