BretH
Many years ago when the kids were still in grade school we took them over to Richmond to this event. Our memories were that it was pretty spectacular. Well, you know what they say about memories being better than the real thing – that’s most certainly not the case here!
The garden must prep for a couple months to put it on because it really is a wonder of lights and decorations spread out over many acres of paths and ponds. Everyone was extremely nice and welcoming, with stations for warming by a fire, getting food (and adult beverages) and coffee/hot cider.
It is large enough to keep adults in awe and small enough to take a toddler through, I really can’t recommend it highly enough.
One of the many paths with trees lit from below, strung with lights and the side gardens decorated with lights and other lit fixtures. Bonus moon for our visit!
Amazing tree. Little kids would wander into the scene and just stand there, transfixed.
The central point of the Botanical Gardens is a formal garden between the entrance/gift show and the huge greenhouse conservatory. Lovingly lit, it was a small wonder in itself.
Across the pond was the greenhouse, which was open, warm, humid and beautifully lit. We got there at 5PM which let us see the magic hour during our walk, and then being completely dark when we finished.
Inside the greenhouse there were more lights and decorations, and a 20 foot tall fir tree with a gracious volunteer waiting to take people’s photos with their cameras.
A lit maze for little ones to conquer, with the greenhouse looming against the sky. Breathtaking.
One of many places where the reflections in the water just added to the overall wonderfulness.
