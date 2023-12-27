This report from The Daily Beast seems odd:

Melania Trump is reportedly ready for her moment in the spotlight. The former first lady, who’s made only a handful of public appearances since Donald Trump left office, was reportedly encouraged by her “positive reception” at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral. She’s “feeling more sure of herself—as both her husband’s representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure,” a Trumpworld source told Page Six.

The report strikes me as weird on two levels, firstly because it implies the Third Lady thinks she earned a “positive reception.” Unsurprisingly given who she is, the context eludes her and therefore she is unable to integrate it into whatever sense of self-awareness she possesses. But here’s the thing: The Carters and former first ladies who interacted with the wife of The Beast at the funeral were gracious because they have class and dignity, and they have some respect for the roles they play in national life.

Maybe Melania Trump doesn’t understand that, having spent years among garish rich people who are so monumentally tacky and grasping that they’re willing to pay her awful husband to hang out at his self-branded resorts. Maybe she never saw what Michelle Obama said publicly about putting aside her personal feelings of dismay, anger and disgust during the 2016 transition to be pleasant to Mrs. Trump for the good of the country. No Trump understands that concept.

Reason #2 that this is weird: the Third Lady wasn’t interested in the job when she was in the White House, so why now? But the article also says all the Trumps are convinced The Beast is going to win a second term, so maybe I’m the one who’s missing the context here. Perhaps his awful other half sees it as a second opportunity to renegotiate the prenup, and this is her way of angling for a higher payout.

Open thread.