Squishable Morning Thread

This report from The Daily Beast seems odd:

Melania Trump is reportedly ready for her moment in the spotlight. The former first lady, who’s made only a handful of public appearances since Donald Trump left office, was reportedly encouraged by her “positive reception” at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral. She’s “feeling more sure of herself—as both her husband’s representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure,” a Trumpworld source told Page Six.

The report strikes me as weird on two levels, firstly because it implies the Third Lady thinks she earned a “positive reception.” Unsurprisingly given who she is, the context eludes her and therefore she is unable to integrate it into whatever sense of self-awareness she possesses. But here’s the thing: The Carters and former first ladies who interacted with the wife of The Beast at the funeral were gracious because they have class and dignity, and they have some respect for the roles they play in national life.

Maybe Melania Trump doesn’t understand that, having spent years among garish rich people who are so monumentally tacky and grasping that they’re willing to pay her awful husband to hang out at his self-branded resorts. Maybe she never saw what Michelle Obama said publicly about putting aside her personal feelings of dismay, anger and disgust during the 2016 transition to be pleasant to Mrs. Trump for the good of the country. No Trump understands that concept.

Reason #2 that this is weird: the Third Lady wasn’t interested in the job when she was in the White House, so why now? But the article also says all the Trumps are convinced The Beast is going to win a second term, so maybe I’m the one who’s missing the context here. Perhaps his awful other half sees it as a second opportunity to renegotiate the prenup, and this is her way of angling for a higher payout.

Open thread.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Chinese chess champion stripped of title after making a movement in “extremely bad character.”

      He is also facing online accusations of cheating via anal beads:

      Yan allegedly clenched and unclenched rhythmically to communicate information about the chess board via code to a computer, which then sent back instructions on what moves to make in the form of vibrations, according to reports circulating on the Chinese social site Weibo.

      I don’t know about y’all, but something stinks about this situation.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Dangerman

      … “positive reception.”

      Well, at least she didn’t wear a bikini to the funeral.

      Also, one can’t be sure that the positive reception wasn’t referring to the vibrations from anal beads.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      p.a.

      re:Melanomia- echoing Atrio’s oft-repeated comment, “why don’t these horrible people just buy an island (or Tuscan villa) and enjoy life instead of polluting the public realm…”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      satby

      I read the source article and it seems more like FUD from the Trumpies. This quote: “Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago…” shows it’s meant to worry and discourage anti-Trumpers.

      If they’re so fucking sure, how come the tangerine traitor has a couple of meltdowns a day? They’re not sure at all, they’re scared. Edit: plus, the “where’s Melania” talk must be getting to them a bit.

      Reply

