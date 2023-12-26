(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Russia targeted the evacuation train at Kherson train station today:

The russian army hit the Kherson railway station and the evacuation train. More than 140 civilians were waiting for a train at the moment of the shelling. That’s a deliberate attack against civilians. russia is a terrorist state. 📹: Kherson military administration pic.twitter.com/mDNxD5xLrg — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 26, 2023

Russia attacked evacuation train and railway station in Kherson. The number of casualties is currently being assessed. More than 100 civilians are at the bomb shelter, they will be transferred by buses to Mykolaiv ⬛️ This is the harrowing sound of today's Russian shelling pic.twitter.com/99fPNLhYCG — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 26, 2023

As of five hours ago there was one police officer killed and four other people were injured. We’ll have to wait until tomorrow for a better accounting of the wounded and murdered.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

It is only right that the military together with MPs decide how the next year should be provided for our Defense Forces – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! It was a difficult day. I just heard a report on the shelling of Kherson. The Russian strike on the railway station. An evacuation train. All services are currently at the scene. The number of killed and injured is still being clarified. There were many civilians in the area. All information updates will be provided by the respective services. I held a several-hour-long Staff meeting, for the most part focusing on the production of our weapons next year. Every aspect – from artillery to drones and missiles – was discussed in detail, with thorough clarification on enterprises, contracts, and state investment in production. Involving everyone responsible for the result for the state. The Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and the Commander-in-Chief. Together with the Prime Minister, we outlined the amount of funds to be allocated to the defense sector as a matter of urgency. Additionally, government officials must decide on all the objectives for our diplomatic activities next year – specifically regarding agreements with partners on arms production, supply of components and equipment. Absolutely all plans, a clear algorithm of actions – all the essentials must be specified for our defense sector to ensure the next year is as productive as possible. Ukraine must produce, either independently or jointly with partners, everything necessary for protection against any forms of Russian aggression. We can provide this. Of course, the Staff meeting included an in-depth discussion of the situation at the front – all directions, commanders’ reports. Special thanks to our Air Force for their excellent work against the occupiers in Crimea. Today I also held a meeting on our work with NATO next year. Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Prime Minister, the relevant Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and international relations officials from the Presidential Office were in attendance. Ukraine’s strategy in relations with the Alliance is absolutely clear: it is the foundation of security for both Ukraine and the entire Europe, including Ukraine. We are formulating the corresponding tactics of action in line with this strategy. Foreign policy, communication, institutional steps within our state. Everything should be as substantive as possible. In the evening, I spoke with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. I expressed gratitude for his Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian people and the whole of Ukraine, and for his unwavering support for our people and our state. Fener is involved in the work on the Peace Formula. And it is important that the spiritual leaders of the world are also engaged in this joint effort – the work of the world majority. Together, all of us in the world, we must continue to exert pressure on the Russian state. This is fair. A few more things. Today, a discussion on new mobilization rules has begun. There is a legislative proposal – the military command, the Ministry of Defense, and other involved bodies have submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. It is only right that such regulations are not discussed and adopted behind closed doors. Rather, it should be transparent so that people understand the vision of the military command, the motives behind certain rules and conditions proposed by MPs, and how the issues already raised by our servicemen in the Defense Forces are being resolved. The law pertains to everyone. Every citizen in the state. It is only right that the military, together with MPs, decide on the basis of the Verkhovna Rada Committee how the next year should be provided for our Defense Forces at the legislative level. We are waiting for the final text of the law. And, of course, gratitude to our warriors. Today, there is a reason to commend the warriors of the Main Intelligence Directorate, namely, the special forces from Tymur’s unit and the warriors of our 24th separate mechanized brigade. Well done, guys! I am grateful to everyone who cares for Ukraine! I thank everyone who remembers that Ukraine needs results every day – maximum results. Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the update on what is going on with the F-16 training for the Ukrainians directly from the Ukrainian MOD:

The first group of Ukrainian F-16 pilots have completed a basic program of training in the UK. These pilots are now learning to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark. We are grateful to the @DefenceHQ for providing basic training to Ukraine's combat air pilots. Ukraine highly… — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 26, 2023

The first group of Ukrainian F-16 pilots have completed a basic program of training in the UK. These pilots are now learning to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark. We are grateful to the @DefenceHQ for providing basic training to Ukraine’s combat air pilots. Ukraine highly appreciate our partner’s help in preparation for operating F-16s in Ukraine. This is a very significant contribution to the international Air Force Capability Coalition for Ukraine—commented @rustem_umerov.

General Zaluzhnyi held his first press conference today.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi fielded a question from Kyiv Independent reporter @francisjfarrell about how Ukraine's military campaign will look in 2024, taking into account the insights gained from the experiences of 2023. 📽️: Army TV pic.twitter.com/5q4T79d9BN — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 26, 2023

Kyiv Independent reporter @francisjfarrell attended a briefing by General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Dec. 26. He discussed the recent bill on the mobilization of conscripts. 📽️: Francis Farrell / the Kyiv Independent pic.twitter.com/HEtTnMYO58 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 26, 2023

▪️"The evolution of military technology constantly transforms the nature of war. To win AFU must adapt to these changes. The war in 2024 not only may be different from the war in 2023, it must be different. — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 26, 2023

▪️"Every piece of land is precious to us; we'll defend as much as our strength allows. If our strength falters, we prioritize saving our people, and then we'll reclaim what's lost. There's no need to make anything remotely like a show around it." — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 26, 2023

The EU is working on a way to sidestep Orban.

The EU is preparing a back-up plan worth up to €20bn for Ukraine, using a debt structure that sidesteps the objections of Hungary’s Viktor Orbán about funding the war-torn country.@paolatamma @HenryJFoyhttps://t.co/L0YWz1aIiC — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 26, 2023

From The Financial Times:

The EU is preparing a back-up plan worth up to €20bn for Ukraine, using a debt structure that sidesteps the objections of Hungary’s Viktor Orbán about funding the war-torn country. After EU leaders failed to agree a proposed €50bn four-year package for Ukraine earlier this month, officials have searched for alternatives to save Kyiv from a looming budget crisis if the bloc’s differences cannot be resolved. Officials involved in talks said one model funded by debt has gained traction as the most practical way to provide support if Orbán refuses to drop his veto at a planned summit on February 1. This scheme would involve participating member states issuing guarantees to the EU budget, enabling the European Commission to borrow up to €20bn on capital markets for Kyiv next year, people briefed on the talks said. The precise terms are still under discussion and the final amount would be set according to Ukraine’s needs, they added. The arrangement is similar to the structure used in 2020 when the commission provided up to €100bn in cheap financing to EU countries for short-term work-support schemes during the Covid pandemic. Crucially, the option would not require guarantees from all the EU’s 27 member states, as long as the main participants included countries with top credit ratings. That would allow the EU to sidestep Hungary’s veto because it would not require unanimous backing. Some countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, would need parliamentary approval for national guarantees, a process that officials hope could be completed in time to provide aid to Ukraine by March. One of the people familiar with the discussions said no “technical problem” blocked ways to provide budget finance to Kyiv, but that politically “it is more complicated”. If EU leaders agree on this plan on February 1, reassurance would be provided to the IMF to release its next tranche of funding for Ukraine worth about $900mn, the people briefed on the talks said. That should provide enough funding to Kyiv to avoid having to resort to monetary financing, where the government would print money to sustain its deficit and risk inflation spiralling, they added. One downside of this scheme, when compared with the original proposal based on the EU budget, is that it would be limited to loans and not include grants. Member states could still decide to provide grants bilaterally. Another back-up option under consideration involves rolling over the funding structure used this year, under which the EU provided €18bn in cheap loans to Ukraine, for a few months and up to a year. This option would need a weighted majority of countries to agree. But officials stress their preferred option is to approve the unaltered aid package first proposed in June but blocked by Hungary.

This back up would be better than nothing, but it is far from optimal. It would put Ukraine on the hook for repayment of these loans, which would create a drag on Ukraine’s post-war economy. One of the major problems is that the EU was not really designed to deal with this type of problem. Evan as it has evolved over time from its origin as a common marketplace.

Russian occupied Crimea:

Ukrainian warriors modified the russian Novocherkassk large landing ship—now it's a submarine. pic.twitter.com/CMoQDAuzdR — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 26, 2023

Ukraine claims another Russian landing ship was “hit” in occupied Crimea last night. pic.twitter.com/JcpFFHeKCm — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 26, 2023

Based on satellite pics Radio Svoboda has identified that next to the Novocherkassk another ship was sunk this morning in the harbor of Russian-occupied Feodosia. It is training ship UTS-150. Source: https://t.co/zkNYL2eXiu#Ukraine #Crimea #Feodosia pic.twitter.com/p73KBKXGzL — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 26, 2023

Hot’ doesn't even begin to describe it! The moment of detonation of the Russian warship Novocherkassk pic.twitter.com/GCDqcy72PT — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 26, 2023

Ukrainian bombers blew up landing ship Novocherkassk using precision British Storm Shadows or French SCALP cruise missiles. The vessel harbored drones utilized by Russia to sow terror in Ukrainian cities. Such a powerful win for Ukraine 💥👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lOuXUHVjds — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 26, 2023

The blast wave in Russian-occupied Feodosia caused considerable damage in the immediate area of the military harbor. This footage shows the train station. You can see that the windows are not only shattered but the entire frames pushed inside. The train station will stop… pic.twitter.com/IlgKRyeFIO — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 26, 2023

Yes, Russia lost yet another large warship to a country that has essentially no navy, and I think that says something about the effectiveness of Ukraine’s defense force. pic.twitter.com/bOhbwglTB1 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 26, 2023

Avdiivka front:

Mykilske, Kherson Oblast:

⚡️Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill at least 1. One attack targeted the village of Mykilske, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Dec. 26. Under the rubble of one building, rescuers found the body of a 71-year-old man. 📷Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office pic.twitter.com/iezWRzxO0R — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 26, 2023

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

⚡️Air Force: 2 missiles shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Ukraine’s Air Force on Dec. 26 downed two Russian Kh-59 guided air missiles in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Eastern Air Command reported. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 26, 2023

Marinka, Dontesk Oblast:

⚡️Zaluzhnyi says Ukrainian troops remain in north of Marinka. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said on Dec. 26 that Ukrainian troops remain in the northern part of the town of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast. Following Russia's claim to have captured the… — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 26, 2023

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

