War for Ukraine Day 671: Russia Commits Another War Crime in Kherson

War for Ukraine Day 671: Russia Commits Another War Crime in Kherson

Graphic by NEIVANMADE of a Russian bomb with a "Z" symbol on it crashing through the roof of the Ukrainian Postal Service delivery hub. "Everyone Is a Target" and "Stop Russia" are written in the space between the destroyed roof and the fins of the bomb.

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Russia targeted the evacuation train at Kherson train station today:

As of five hours ago there was one police officer killed and four other people were injured. We’ll have to wait until tomorrow for a better accounting of the wounded and murdered.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

It is only right that the military together with MPs decide how the next year should be provided for our Defense Forces – address by the President of Ukraine

26 December 2023 – 20:48

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

It was a difficult day. I just heard a report on the shelling of Kherson. The Russian strike on the railway station. An evacuation train. All services are currently at the scene. The number of killed and injured is still being clarified. There were many civilians in the area. All information updates will be provided by the respective services.

I held a several-hour-long Staff meeting, for the most part focusing on the production of our weapons next year. Every aspect – from artillery to drones and missiles – was discussed in detail, with thorough clarification on enterprises, contracts, and state investment in production. Involving everyone responsible for the result for the state. The Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and the Commander-in-Chief. Together with the Prime Minister, we outlined the amount of funds to be allocated to the defense sector as a matter of urgency.

Additionally, government officials must decide on all the objectives for our diplomatic activities next year – specifically regarding agreements with partners on arms production, supply of components and equipment. Absolutely all plans, a clear algorithm of actions – all the essentials must be specified for our defense sector to ensure the next year is as productive as possible. Ukraine must produce, either independently or jointly with partners, everything necessary for protection against any forms of Russian aggression. We can provide this.

Of course, the Staff meeting included an in-depth discussion of the situation at the front – all directions, commanders’ reports. Special thanks to our Air Force for their excellent work against the occupiers in Crimea.

Today I also held a meeting on our work with NATO next year. Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Prime Minister, the relevant Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and international relations officials from the Presidential Office were in attendance. Ukraine’s strategy in relations with the Alliance is absolutely clear: it is the foundation of security for both Ukraine and the entire Europe, including Ukraine. We are formulating the corresponding tactics of action in line with this strategy. Foreign policy, communication, institutional steps within our state. Everything should be as substantive as possible.

In the evening, I spoke with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. I expressed gratitude for his Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian people and the whole of Ukraine, and for his unwavering support for our people and our state. Fener is involved in the work on the Peace Formula. And it is important that the spiritual leaders of the world are also engaged in this joint effort – the work of the world majority. Together, all of us in the world, we must continue to exert pressure on the Russian state. This is fair.

A few more things.

Today, a discussion on new mobilization rules has begun. There is a legislative proposal – the military command, the Ministry of Defense, and other involved bodies have submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. It is only right that such regulations are not discussed and adopted behind closed doors. Rather, it should be transparent so that people understand the vision of the military command, the motives behind certain rules and conditions proposed by MPs, and how the issues already raised by our servicemen in the Defense Forces are being resolved. The law pertains to everyone. Every citizen in the state. It is only right that the military, together with MPs, decide on the basis of the Verkhovna Rada Committee how the next year should be provided for our Defense Forces at the legislative level. We are waiting for the final text of the law.

And, of course, gratitude to our warriors. Today, there is a reason to commend the warriors of the Main Intelligence Directorate, namely, the special forces from Tymur’s unit and the warriors of our 24th separate mechanized brigade. Well done, guys!

I am grateful to everyone who cares for Ukraine! I thank everyone who remembers that Ukraine needs results every day – maximum results.

Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the update on what is going on with the F-16 training for the Ukrainians directly from the Ukrainian MOD:

The first group of Ukrainian F-16 pilots have completed a basic program of training in the UK.

These pilots are now learning to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark.

We are grateful to the @DefenceHQ for providing basic training to Ukraine’s combat air pilots. Ukraine highly appreciate our partner’s help in preparation for operating F-16s in Ukraine.

This is a very significant contribution to the international Air Force Capability Coalition for Ukraine—commented @rustem_umerov.

General Zaluzhnyi held his first press conference today.

The EU is working on a way to sidestep Orban.

From The Financial Times:

The EU is preparing a back-up plan worth up to €20bn for Ukraine, using a debt structure that sidesteps the objections of Hungary’s Viktor Orbán about funding the war-torn country.

After EU leaders failed to agree a proposed €50bn four-year package for Ukraine earlier this month, officials have searched for alternatives to save Kyiv from a looming budget crisis if the bloc’s differences cannot be resolved.

Officials involved in talks said one model funded by debt has gained traction as the most practical way to provide support if Orbán refuses to drop his veto at a planned summit on February 1.

This scheme would involve participating member states issuing guarantees to the EU budget, enabling the European Commission to borrow up to €20bn on capital markets for Kyiv next year, people briefed on the talks said. The precise terms are still under discussion and the final amount would be set according to Ukraine’s needs, they added.

The arrangement is similar to the structure used in 2020 when the commission provided up to €100bn in cheap financing to EU countries for short-term work-support schemes during the Covid pandemic.

Crucially, the option would not require guarantees from all the EU’s 27 member states, as long as the main participants included countries with top credit ratings. That would allow the EU to sidestep Hungary’s veto because it would not require unanimous backing.

Some countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, would need parliamentary approval for national guarantees, a process that officials hope could be completed in time to provide aid to Ukraine by March.

One of the people familiar with the discussions said no “technical problem” blocked ways to provide budget finance to Kyiv, but that politically “it is more complicated”.

If EU leaders agree on this plan on February 1, reassurance would be provided to the IMF to release its next tranche of funding for Ukraine worth about $900mn, the people briefed on the talks said.

That should provide enough funding to Kyiv to avoid having to resort to monetary financing, where the government would print money to sustain its deficit and risk inflation spiralling, they added.

One downside of this scheme, when compared with the original proposal based on the EU budget, is that it would be limited to loans and not include grants. Member states could still decide to provide grants bilaterally.

Another back-up option under consideration involves rolling over the funding structure used this year, under which the EU provided €18bn in cheap loans to Ukraine, for a few months and up to a year. This option would need a weighted majority of countries to agree.

But officials stress their preferred option is to approve the unaltered aid package first proposed in June but blocked by Hungary.

More at the link.

This back up would be better than nothing, but it is far from optimal. It would put Ukraine on the hook for repayment of these loans, which would create a drag on Ukraine’s post-war economy. One of the major problems is that the EU was not really designed to deal with this type of problem. Evan as it has evolved over time from its origin as a common marketplace.

Russian occupied Crimea:

Avdiivka front:

This Russian T-90M was hit and destroyed by a cheap 500 USD drone (plus Soviet grenade). This is the most expensive Russian MBT, priced between 2.3 – 4.5 million USD.

Mykilske, Kherson Oblast:

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Marinka, Dontesk Oblast:

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos tonight, but here’s a fairly recent Instagram post. Screen grab followed by machine translation of the caption.

Screen shot of a post from Patron the Sapper dog's Instagram page from 21 DEC 2023. Patron is on the beach in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine. He is a brown and white short haired Jack Russell terrier and is facing the camera. The caption machine translates as: "in Zaporizhzhia yesterday. At the end of December! We went to tell children about mine safety. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, as well as in our Chernihiv region, my lessons are very useful (unfortunately, there is nothing to be happy about). Everyone is unusually warm!!!!"

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Warming, what are you doing? 😀 This is me in Zaporizhzhia yesterday. At the end of December! We went to tell children about mine safety. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, as well as in our Chernihiv region, my lessons are very useful (unfortunately, there is nothing to be happy about). Everyone is unusually warm 👅

    3. 3.

      bookworm1398

      I assume the EU would convert the loan to grants whenever they had a chance. Germany’s financial problems seem to me to be a bigger concern

    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @HinTN: I think sometimes we have to zoom out a bit. Hungary is being a spoiler right now wrt EU response to Russia & Ukraine, the immediate challenge facing the EU. However, the deeper & greater issue is that the EU, founded on liberal, internationalist & consensus rule principles, is faced w/ more & more member states increasingly in thrall of illiberalism, nativism & skepticism toward European integration. That is a fundamental schism that casting Hungary out of the EU will not resolve. One hopes that the PiS being voted out of power in the last Polish election portends a long term swing back toward liberalism & internationalism across the continent, as Poland (along w/ Hungary) was at the vanguard of the illiberal turn. I suspect the PiS’ loss had more to do w/ anti-establishment sentiments caused by bad economic conditions, & PiS has been the establishment in Poland. The main difference between Orban & the PiS is that the former played footsie w/ Putin & the latter is staunchly anti-Russian out of nationalistic (& not liberal democratic) motivations.

      Unfortunately, in the other EU states just catching the illiberal wave, the discredited establishment is the center-left/centrist/center-right, & they will likely cede ground to the extremes on the wings. In that competition, the far right is far more likely to win out than the far left.

      Putin’s influence operations are taking advantage of & aiming to exacerbate the dynamic, but I don’t think defeating Putin tomorrow will douse the rising illiberal & nativist sentiments, which are mostly driven by domestic grievances.

    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      So Orban is the Tatertown of Europe? Super cool set-ups where one little prick can throw a tantrum and derail massively important decisions and planning.

      The In Ukraine FB page has an infographic of russian ships that are “publicly known cases of destruction” that is titled “russia navy – new houses for fish”. LOL.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @bookworm1398: Germany’s financial problems are mostly self-created. The constitutional court struck down a budget proposal that boosted fiscal deficits to > 3%. Austerity in times of economic recession is suicide. That is what Germany imposed on highly indebted Southern European countries during the Eurozone crisis of the early 10s, in exchange for debt relieve, & what the IMF often did to highly indebted developing countries. The consequences are almost always negative – preventing immediate implosion but dooming countries to long term stagnation.

    10. 10.

      Gin & Tonic

      The machine translation of Patron’s posts continues to have a problem with the word for “lick.” He is wishing everyone an unusually warm lick.

    13. 13.

      YY_Sima Qian

      An opinion piece in the Guardian that laid out how the Biden Administration’s (& western governments in general) obvious double standards & hypocrisy wrt Ukraine & Gaza is hurting the US’ (& the West’) standing long term, making corralling global support for Ukraine that much more difficult, undermining the very “rules based international order” that the US & the West claim to promote & defend. Yes, there is plenty of hypocrisy to go around, & the ROW have their own double standard wrt Ukraine & Gaza, in the reverse direction. However, the US is the self-proclaimed “indispensable country” that is seeking to maintain an international order undergirded by US primacy & Western domination across all spheres. If there isn’t even a pretense to apply rules consistently, then the order is a sham & will fall apart quickly.

      Why US double standards on Israel and Russia play into a dangerous game

      Patrick Wintour
      Diplomatic editor

      The west’s equivocation on Gaza exposes a global order facing mutiny over its domination of the international discourse

      Richard Haass, the distinguished global analyst, once wrote: “Consistency in foreign policy is a luxury policymakers cannot always afford.”

      But, equally, glaring national hypocrisy can come with a high price tag, in terms of lost credibility, damaged global prestige and diminished self-respect.

    14. 14.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Gin & Tonic: It seems most of the larger ships in the Russian Black Sea Fleet have been sunk or badly damaged? The vast majority of the remaining 80% are likely much smaller vessels of negligible value.

      I don’t think any foresaw these developments back in Feb. 2022.

