So, my little Henry broke into the cat food tin while I was at the grocery store yesterday.

He had tried once before (when the cat food tin was mostly empty) so I had taped the tins from top to bottom, ending at the middle of the bottom side of the tin. Plus they have elastic bands that go underneath the handles so you can’t get the lid off without undoing that. And then I placed a big, heavy, 2-inch thick book on top.

Well, that worked great for a few weeks. Until it didn’t.

So I got home and Henry was watching for me at the front window, but he did not greet me at the door. “Oh, Henry what have you done?” is what I said out loud as I walked into the house.

My little Henry was not so little. His normally flat little tummy was shaped like a watermelon, as if he had swallowed it whole.

I had just opened a 6-lb bag cat food on Friday, and it looked to me like about 1/3 of the bag was gone. Anyway, off to the vet we went, but not until the 4:30 opening they had. He weighed 2 more pounds than he had the week before, so my estimate that 2 lbs of food had been consumed may not have been far off. Henry only weighs 11 or 12 lbs, so 2 lbs is a lot!

Anyway, 24 hours and one puke and 5 poops later, Henry is looking less like a watermelon, though his tummy still looks to be close to twice the normal size.

Okay, back to the point of the post.

I listened to the Claire McCaskill podcast (after Henry got me up for the second time in the night). Catherine Clark (minority whip) was the guest. Claire asked what the one or two issues that were going to be focused on in the fight in 2024.

Republican Extremism

Protecting Freedom (encompasses Roe, Ukraine and more)

There are no regular republicans any anymore. Apparently the “conservative” Republicans whisper to Catherine Clark that they really aren’t FOR the awful thing they just voted for, and it looks like the Dems aren’t going to let them get away with that crap.

They are going to hang republican extremism around the neck of every Republican. They have apparently created a Marjorie Taylor Greene Index – voting records for every Republican – specifically how often they vote in lockstep with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Apparently every Republican ranks in the HIGH 80s and 90s in terms of voting in lockstep with Marjorie Taylor Greene. See, she does have some value after all!!

Anyway, I couldn’t be more pleased with the Democratic plan for issues to focus on.

How about the rest of you?

Open thread.