Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’re not going back!

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

This fight is for everything.

Let’s finish the job.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

You are here: Home / Politics / Extremism, Protecting Freedom, and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Extremism, Protecting Freedom, and Marjorie Taylor Greene

by | 71 Comments

This post is in: ,

So, my little Henry broke into the cat food tin while I was at the grocery store yesterday.

He had tried once before (when the cat food tin was mostly empty) so I had taped the tins from top to bottom, ending at the middle of the bottom side of the tin.  Plus they have elastic bands that go underneath the handles so you can’t get the lid off without undoing that.  And then I placed a big, heavy, 2-inch thick book on top.

Well, that worked great for a few weeks.  Until it didn’t.

So I got home and Henry was watching for me at the front window, but he did not greet me at the door.  “Oh, Henry what have you done?” is what I said out loud as I walked into the house.

My little Henry was not so little.  His normally flat little tummy was shaped like a watermelon, as if he had swallowed it whole.

Extremism, Protecting Our Freedoms, and the Marjorie Taylor Green Index

I had just opened a 6-lb bag cat food on Friday, and it looked to me like about 1/3 of the bag was gone.  Anyway, off to the vet we went, but not until the 4:30 opening they had.  He weighed 2 more pounds than he had the week before, so my estimate that 2 lbs of food had been consumed may not have been far off.  Henry only weighs 11 or 12 lbs, so 2 lbs is a lot!

Anyway, 24 hours and one puke and 5 poops later, Henry is looking less like a watermelon, though his tummy still looks to be close to twice the normal size.

Okay, back to the point of the post.

I listened to the Claire McCaskill podcast (after Henry got me up for the second time in the night).  Catherine Clark (minority whip) was the guest.  Claire asked what the one or two issues that were going to be focused on in the fight in 2024.

  • Republican Extremism
  • Protecting Freedom (encompasses Roe, Ukraine and more)

There are no regular republicans any anymore.  Apparently the “conservative” Republicans whisper to Catherine Clark that they really aren’t FOR the awful thing they just voted for, and it looks like the Dems aren’t going to let them get away with that crap.

They are going to hang republican extremism around the neck of every Republican. They have apparently created a Marjorie Taylor Greene Index – voting records for every Republican – specifically how often they vote in lockstep with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Apparently every Republican ranks in the HIGH 80s and 90s in terms of voting in lockstep with Marjorie Taylor Greene.  See, she does have some value after all!!

Anyway, I couldn’t be more pleased with the Democratic plan for issues to focus on.

How about the rest of you?

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anoniminous
  • azlib
  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Brachiator
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • cope
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride
  • eclare
  • ETtheLibrarian
  • H.E.Wolf
  • indycat32
  • Jackie
  • JoyceH
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike S
  • Miss Bianca
  • p.a.
  • prostratedragon
  • RaflW
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • TaMara
  • TheronWare
  • twbrandt
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • WaterGirl
  • Westyny
  • wjca
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    71Comments

    1. 1.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I hope they provide concrete examples of Republican Extremism, especially repression (the specific examples of women with problem pregnancies being treated like criminals, and the horrific outcomes, should be as graphically shown as the victims are comfortable with).

      Reply
    3. 3.

      p.a.

      The “normal” Republican 2023 is a klansman person.

       

       

      Fucking Verizon.  After retirement they only match donations to educational institutions, no other charities, and NOW the donation has to be made through them, using a credit card, and they charge a 3.31% processing fee.  (At least that was the only match page I could find.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Miss Bianca

      My late lamented Luna did the same sort of thing once upon a time – dog food, not cat food, thank God –  she got into a bag that had not been securely enough stowed and easily chowed down a couple pounds one time while I was away and Pal D was looking after her. He noticed that she didn’t touch her dinner that night, which was contrary her usual custom. He quickly discovered the reason after he went searching in the pantry.

      Fortunately, it didn’t seem to leave her with any ill effects, but it definitely made for a fasting day or two!

      ETA: I have to admire Henry’s dogged determination to get at the instrument of his gastric destruction – I mean, I have a chow hound in Watson, but even he has never been so determined that I had to construct such elaborate means to keep him from going hog-wild!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Anoniminous

      Granted the Republican party is now the home of ignorant hick bigots and racists who are destroying our schools and  willing to let poor children starve to death but THE REAL PROBLEM WITH AMERICA is the price of a Crudités platter has risen by an average of 20% over the last four years.

      Thanks Biden!

      (I should really stop reading @DougJBalloon on Nitter in the morning.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      azlib

      I do not think the excuse “we only voted that way because we do not want to be primaried from the right ” will work even if it is the truth.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike S

      Meanwhile Boebert is moving out of her Trump +8 district to Ken Buck’s Trump +20 district.

      “I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally to steal this seat. It’s not fair to the 3rd District and the conservatives there who have fought so hard for our victories.”

      “The Aspen donors, George Soros and Hollywood actors that are trying to buy this seat, well they can go pound sand,” she said.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      When I was little, we had a dog called Fosdick, whom my dad had gotten as a puppy before he and my mom met. Dad liked to tell the story of how, when Fozzer was maybe around a year old, he was home alone for a brief bit and managed to get into the cabinet where the big kibble bag was stored. He’d knocked it over and started eating his way through it. When Dad got home and was looking around for him, he finally found him, conked out inside the now almost empty bag, round as a basketball with his tongue dangling out of his mouth. Poor pupper didn’t have a very fun couple of days after that.

      And yet…he was still smarter than MTG.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      This is big Biden news. Task and Purpose

      A major overhaul in how the military investigates and prosecutes sexual assaults and other serious crimes launches today as the Pentagon shifts decision-making from unit commanders to independent prosecutors to determine if an accusation should go to court martial.

      Starting today, cases of military members accused of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse and murder —regardless of where they occur — will be overseen by an independent office staffed by specially trained lawyers the Pentagon is calling “special trial counsels,” a senior defense official said in a briefing with reporters last week. Each military branch will have its own office of special trial counsel and the lead prosecutors for each will report to their service Secretaries in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

      Historically, service members accused of serious crimes would be investigated and prosecuted by legal teams under the same local chain of command as the defendant, a system that many alleged created conflicts of interest for commanders. Those cases will now be handled by independent prosecutors who will decide what actions if any, from a court martial to dismissal, a case requires.

      In 2025, the office authority will extend to sexual harassment cases.

      The Office of the Special Trial Counsel was established by an executive order signed by  President Joe Biden in July. The independent office grew from recommendations made by an Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military, stood up by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in 2021. The DOD accepted the commission’s 82 recommendations which centered on accountability, prevention, climate, culture and victim support..

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cope

      @Mike S: And as a newly arrived resident of CO District 3, I am sorely pissed that I won’t be able to vote against her directly.

      I’m also wondering if I will get a chance to vote against TFG pending the outcome of the recent ruling of the CO Supreme Court keeping him off the ballot.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      raven

      @Alison Rose: I’m sure. We were at a yard sale years ago and a little ol lady asked what Raven’s name was. I said “Well, his name is Raven, but we call him Stinky but he’ll answer to Boo-Boo”! She said “If a dog has more than one name he is truly loved”!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      @cope:I’m also wondering if I will get a chance to vote against TFG pending the outcome of the recent ruling of the CO Supreme Court keeping him off the ballot.

      Since the Colorado GOP has appealed to the US Supreme Court, my guess is that the Colorado decision will be overturned since the other state cases have been rejected by their state Supreme Courts.

      But since I’m always wrong . . . one can hope!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      BlueGuitarist

      Best i could find for Marjorie Taylor Greene Index is this from July at Center for American Progress:
      https://www.americanprogressaction.org/article/the-maga-scorecard-how-house-republicans-vote-with-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene/
      Maybe CAP will be updating, or AnotherScott or other juicers with stronger google-fu will find updated info.
      Indivisible has the % voting with Greene for the 18 districts Biden carried, checked a couple, percentages same or similar to CAP.
      https://www.unrepresentative18.org/

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Lots more states have cases in the works, and they are all coming at it differently because of different state laws and star=te constitutions. That will make it tricky for the supreme court.

      One size does not fit all.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride

      @Scout211: The Colorado decision was grounded specifically on Colorado election law, so in theory it shouldn’t matter whether other state courts reach a different conclusion applying their own states’ laws.   (Knowing that the Michigan case was pending, the Colorado Supreme Court dropped a footnote pointing out how Michigan law gave the officer in charge of the ballot there much less discretion than Colorado law gives the Colorado Secretary of State.)  Then again, nobody thought there was a federal issue at stake in Bush v. Gore until the U.S. Supreme Court invented one.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jackie

      @cope: Make a temporary move to CD-4 and vote her out during the primaries! Your temporary neighbors will be delighted!😉

      edited to ask WHY do voters have to live in said district to vote, but congress critters can be carpetbaggers?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride:

      Then again, nobody thought there was a federal issue at stake in Bush v. Gore until the U.S. Supreme Court invented one.

      I bailed on politics for over 3 years after that.  I was crushed.  Until then, I naively thought that the Supreme Court was above politics and would rule based on the law.  That ruling nearly broke me.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      indycat32

      I have a ghost cat in my garage. For the second time this month, there are footprints on my windshield and the litterbox has been used.  But no cat demanding to be released when the door is closed, and no cat running out when I open the overhead door.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TaMara

      Oh, man, do I feel for you with Henry and his cleverness. While I was in LA, Jasper somehow figured out how to unlock the gate to the duck/garden area and scarf down all their food. Which gave him horrible diarrhea that my pet sitter had to deal with. When I got home, I watched what he was doing – he was lifting the bolt out of the eye nut and then nudging the gate open. I had to special order an extra large carabineer to replace my current setup. Hopefully, without thumbs, this will stop him.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RaflW

      197 Republican House members voted to excuse the Insurrectionist in Chief. 43 Senators did the same.

      The MTG index is great. But there’s also the Dictator on Day One index right there.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JoyceH

      Dog news. Jazzy will have her foot operation next week. The biopsy is back and they don’t outright say it’s not cancer, just that there’s “no evidence” of cancer. But it’s some sort of growth that needs to come out, along with the adjacent toes. In the meantime, Jazzy’s foot is bandaged, and since it’s been rainy, I have to tape a baggie over her foot every time she goes out. She’s still pretty lively, tussles around with the puppy but then sleeps like a log.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      eclare

      I keep the cat food on a high shelf where my dog can’t reach it.  I think most cat foods have more fat than dog food which is why dogs love it.

      I’m glad Henry is feeling better.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @TaMara: What a smart boy!

      I’m sorry, that must have been a nightmare for the pet sitter.

      Jasper is too smart for his own good, as they say.  Henry, too.  At least they don’t have opposable thumbs, but if they are smart enough, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JoyceH

      @eclare: I think cat food is just tastier than dog food! All the dog training experts say you can’t train a dog not to eat cat food and it’s unfair to try. You just have to manage so the dog physically can’t get to the cat food. I’m going to have to be more careful going forward because it’s already clear that Whimsy wants to be a jumper and a counter surfer.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      @eclare: The vet said Henry was packed so full that she would love to see what it would look like with an x-ray, but of course he didn’t need an x-ray so actually doing that was never considered.

      But it seemed right up there with the family doctor, who, when I was 17, told me I had the worst case of strep throat he had ever seen.  Thankfully he did not tell me that until I was recovered.

      I had skipped school, gone to the Lake Michigan to hung out with my friends, and we ended up smoking pot and passing around drinks with a big bunch of strangers.

      I’m sure that had nothing to do with my getting sick!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride

      @Matt McIrvin: Got you beat there — my first was 1972.  It definitely taught me that a candidate saying the things I wanted to hear was more likely than not dead meat.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jackie

      Is anyone challenging MTG in the primaries next year? I know her district is solidly blood red, but if she got booted…!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Westyny

      @indycat32: A nice haunting.  And glad s/he is using the litter box, amiright?
      Off topic: in my sixth day of Covid isolation, breathing well, muscles feel like jelly.  But for some reason my Christmas playlist is sounding sweeter and more poignant than it did during the run-up week.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      TaMara

      @WaterGirl: He and Trixie used to Marine belly crawl under the fence until I added a lower rail. I also had to add an additional middle rail because they would also squeeze through.

      Bad Horse, who built the fence to keep Bixby out (and Bailey and Scout, too, obeyed the boundaries)  was gobsmacked that these two would perform these acrobatics and get through what he thought was a well-planned system. LOL

      Reply
    57. 57.

      eclare

      @Matt McIrvin:

      That election was my first, and I voted for HW.  He is the last Republican that I ever voted for, straight D ever since.  Not that it matters above the level of my US rep, I live in TN.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      WaterGirl

      It just started snowing!  Our first snow of the season, yay!

      Last year I don’t think we ever got anything more than a light dusting that disappeared as soon as it stopped snowing.  Fingers crossed for this year.  I LOVE SNOW!  It’s the only good thing about winter.

      edit: ooh!  I just looked at the weather, and they are predicting 3.7 inches!

      Reply
    60. 60.

      BC in Illinois

      Speaking about “Republican extremism,” let’s talk about Nikki Haley:
      Nikki Haley was asked what the Civil War was about.
      She answered by showing us what the Republican Party is all about.
      She was asked a question. She knew it was a trap. [“A Democrat plant,” she said.]
      Why was it a trap?Because she knew that she was not free to simply answer that the war was about slavery. She could not answer in any way that indicated that slavery was, simply, wrong. There are Republicans who are saying that slavery was humane, even genteel, and beneficial to the enslaved. She did not feel free to say otherwise.
      In her mind, Nikki Haley was not free to speak against slavery. So she spoke about “freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do.” Hoping that no one would ask, “which people?” or “freedom to do what?” For her intended audience, the only people whose opinion matters are the Republican white people. For them, for their “Uncritical Race Theory,” slavery is not a safe subject.
      Ms. Haley was not confused. She was not bamboozled.
      She was afraid. She was not free.
      She was not free to speak the truth. She was being a Republican.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Brachiator

      They are going to hang republican extremism around the neck of every Republican. They have apparently created a Marjorie Taylor Greene Index – voting records for every Republican – specifically how often they vote in lockstep with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

      Interesting. I think I like it.

      Might soon need a Nikki Haley Index as well.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      JoyceH

      My first presidential vote was for McGovern, who lost in a “historic landslide” – but at least I had the opportunity to vote against Nixon.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      wjca

      An MTG index might be useful for deciding who to target.  But for actually winning an election, going after specific votes/policies is still the way to go.  Because the voters needed to win an election probably have no clue who she is, let alone what her views are.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.