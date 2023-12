Looks like we could use a new thread. I am working this afternoon so I don’t have a lot, but maybe we can just point and mock?

No notes. This photo — and the withered souls of whatever advance team chose the chair and microphone — are now in the American political pantheon along with the Dukakis tank and Nixon stubble. https://t.co/Q05SelaoYm — David Simon (@AoDespair) December 27, 2023

Open thread.