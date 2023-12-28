Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Architectural Digest Goes Behind the Oval Office

by | 73 Comments

This post is in: ,


 
======
Mostly unrelated: You wouldn’t want to have moved into Jerry Pournelle’s former home without a deep cleaning and possibly an exorcism, but tearing down those bookshelves qualifies as barbarism:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    73Comments

    3. 3.

      raven

      My wife’s family sold the home their pop built and the new owners demolished all the built in bookshelves and cabinetry.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Architectural Digest Goes Behind the Oval Office

      So they just went out onto the lawn?  Seems weird for an architecture magazine. 😁

      Reply
    9. 9.

      PIGL

      The evil of banality, one might almost say.

      you see the same in shots of YouTube, influencer homes, and Apartments. Not a book to be seen no art of any interest.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      That indoor after shot looks like a model home in a new subdivision, or maybe the “common area” in a mid apartment complex. Boring and bland and zero personality whatsoever.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Alison Rose

      Also, fuck you, Tucker:

      Derek Chauvin is serving 21 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Someone just tried to murder him. If they’d do this to him, they’d do it to you.

      For one thing, he is literally ON CAMERA committing the crime. Unless you simply don’t think it is a crime to murder Black people — and since this is Tucker, that’s quite likely.

      For another, “they” would only “do it” to “you” if “you” happen to also murder someone on camera while they beg for their life and then you act like you did the world a fucking favor and wonder why you got a trial rather than a damn ticker tape parade.

      Christ, what an asshole.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      FUCK MODERN FARMHOUSE SO HARD.

      I will admit that I enjoy gawking at HGTV when getting ready in my hotel room when I’m traveling on business, or when I’m getting my nails done, like any true Vagina-American. I also hate it. It makes some of my clients say the stupidest shit.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      I also want to note — lest I be accused of elitism — that production home building is a really good thing in some respects. It’s how we built affordable, safe, dignified homes for generations of Americans. It’s the nouveau riche interior design that I hate.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      schrodingers_cat

      Gray has become the go to color for everything. From cars to interiors. Why? Dismantling those book cases is a crime against good taste.

      I don’t think I have watched a single episode of the Gaines people.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Alison Rose:

      That indoor after shot looks like a model home in a new subdivision, or maybe the “common area” in a mid apartment complex. Boring and bland and zero personality whatsoever. 

      AKA puketastic!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      @Alison Rose: I feel similarly when I watch furniture refinishing videos and someone takes a gorgeous piece of wood furniture and covers it in chalk paint and fake gold leaf. Get fucked.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne: Aren’t your clients mostly hospitals and places like that? I’d kind of hope that ‘modern farmhouse’ wouldn’t really be the look they’d be going for.

      I’m sure those hopes are about to be crushed…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: Yes, my clients are primarily healthcare. But color and material palettes sort of cross markets, so I get to hear a lot of dumb shit about the colors someone picked for their kitchen reno.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Lyrebird

      @Suzanne: ​

      Yeah I love HGTV, just hate the mentality of stupid get rich quiick schemes (oh I can slap on some grey tile and flip this for so much money! …not) and the [ETA: mindless] following [of] trends.

      But I love HGTV forever. Before it, hotels only had shows I hate, forget about doctor’s offices. Now there is something that IS NOT FOX NEWS and is not soaps and is not talk shows for the waiting room.

      I do cry for the loss of those bookshelvse.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Alison Rose

      @Suzanne: I can’t even watch videos like that, because for every one where they actually make the piece look nice by retaining the original charm, there’s like 50 where it looks like some twee Etsy bullshit. I have this lovely three-drawer walnut wood dresser I got at an antique shop I used to haunt constantly (and which sadly closed but you can see some great photos on Yelp), and the coloring is a little faded and weird here and there, but I adore it. One time, a friend said I should paint it white and I was like…you can leave now.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Brachiator

      I really enjoy video tours of the Oval Office and the White House. I think I like these more than a magazine feature.

      It was cool to learn about the personal touches Biden added.

      I’ve been to Washington a number of times, but never had a chance to do a White House tour.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mike in Pasadena

      @Alison Rose: Tucker thought it terrible that a murderer has to do time and gets into trouble while in the big house? I’ll  shed some tears for the both of them.

      Shocking. Commit murder and “they” will do this to you.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      frosty

      @schrodingers_cat: ​Yes, gray. So many new cars are Just Plain Gray. No metallic, no metalflake, no depth, just flat gray.

      It’s even worse than the last 20 years: white, black silver. Some red. Occasional blue. Nothing else. Whatever happened to color??

      Reply
    37. 37.

      ColoradoGuy

      Kind of surprised the new trucks and SUVs around here are colored in what looks like primer gray, but in a high-gloss finish. Looks really weird.

      The go-to color in trucks 20 years older is silver-metallic, so no color there, either.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      JeanneT

      The first and only time I tried to watch an HGTV show was while in the waiting room of a dentist’s office.  The intro showed a very cozy craftsman bungalow, beautiful wood trim, beams, alcoves, paneling.  I love bungalows, so I was curious to see what they could do to improve it – maybe add an addition?  I literally shrieked in horror when after the commercial break, the scene reopened to a lot scraped clean of any building whatsover.  I will never watch that station again!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      persistentillusion

      @Alison Rose:

      If you are ever in Louisville, go to Joe Ley’s.  Five floors of antiques from all eras, in what I suspect is a former school.  I happily spent a day there, going from floor to floor

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Citizen Alan

      @schrodingers_cat: I think the idea is that a potential buyer can look at a Gray wall and imagine whatever color they want to put up themselves whereas they might be turned off by a bolder color scheme and have more trouble visualizing something different. I have friends who basically repainted their entire house gray on the inside before putting it up for sale on the advice of a realtor.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: I told my boss that I would never again sit in a meeting about colors or signage. My exact quote was, “Whatever day that is, I have to wash my hair that day”.

      I worked on a project once that was a six-story hospital expansion for a top-ten healthcare system. The interiors were fantastic, and the project won a bunch of awards. Part of the project was a new emergency department, and then the old emergency department was going to be converted into an observation unit (which is like halfway between emergency and inpatient, for patients who need up to 24 hours of care). So I went to the first meeting of the observation unit phase, and they had the woman there who was going to be the head of the unit when it opened. The first thing out of her mouth was, “I don’t want any of those colors you have on the new building. They’re terrible. I don’t know who you had pick those colors. I’ve redone three houses.” When we finally got to picking colors, she asked for, no joke, like law-library dark wood everywhere. What we could now call “dark academia”. Appropriate for a bookstore, maybe. Not for a hospital unit that now had no windows.

      I will note that the finishes on that six-story building were maybe the nicest I’ve ever gotten to do in my career.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Citizen Alan

      @Alison Rose: Nothing will ever top Hilde “No Mas” Santo-Tomas on Trading Spaces tearing out the built-in bookcases in a century old Craftsman home and then gluing hay to the entirety of one wall!  And, IIRC, doing so after being told that an asthmatic child lived in the household!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Suzanne

      @frosty: Whatever happened to color??

       
      Everything goes in and out of trend. Neutrals are a bit less “swingy”. Gray got big because fucken beige (paint color: Navajo White) had been everywhere for a while and people got sick of that, too. And people tend to have strong negative reactions to bold colors that they don’t like. Like, I tend to find blue rooms really off-putting. (I, however, understand how paint works when shopping.)

      My personal least favorite trend is the “accent wall”. It’s like color for those who don’t have the huevos to commit. Paint the room. Or don’t paint the room. To me, accent walls are like the stupid half-tucked-in-shirt thing that young people are trying to tell me makes them look good.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Nukular Biskits

      Since this is an open thread, I’ll note that Rev. Donald Wildmon, founder of the American Family Association, died today.

      My Bible-thumpin, Christianist governor, Tate Reeves, made note of this on his Twitter account … to which I responded:

      “I have never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure.”

      – Misattributed to Mark Twain, but a sentiment to which I agree wholeheartedly in this case. Wildmon was no Christian. He (and the AFA) represent Christian Dominionism.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Marc

      I’m amused by the fact that the original owner of the house, the late Jerry Pournelle, now seems to be mostly forgotten. Self-described paleoconservative aerospace research engineer, prolific science fiction writer, early personal computer columnist, and one of the first bloggers.  Definitely the kind of person who would have a house filled with book shelves.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Brachiator

       

      @Suzanne:

      When we finally got to picking colors, she asked for, no joke, like law-library dark wood everywhere. What we could now call “dark academia”. Appropriate for a bookstore, maybe. Not for a hospital unit that now had no windows.

      I thought that there was some awareness that colors can affect the mood of patients and visitors and staff.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      frosty

      @Gin & Tonic: ​The Miata I bought in 1989 was bright blue. Loved it. The Mazda 3 I have now? Dark. Midnight blue with some metalflake – it was the best I could do (see above, white, black, silver, red, sometimes blue

      What I would really like is British Racing Green.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Hoppie

      Speaking of houses of semi-famous people (Jerry not Joe), we have a friend whose sister bought Oliver North’s old house in NoVa.  She reported a chin-up bar across a doorway with numerous small dents in the ceiling above it.  I suppose it didn’t really surprise me.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Suzanne

      @Brachiator:

      I thought that there was some awareness that colors can affect the mood of patients and visitors and staff. 

      There is. This lady just…. wanted what she wanted.

      I will note that most of the so-called color “science” is not really great research. It’s a difficult topic on which to do quality research. There is evidence that warm colors stimulate appetite, that cool colors can promote calm, etc. But that doesn’t really say anything about which shades of which colors to use. That research that said that pink made psych patients calm? Discredited. Usually, most people respond well to relatively bright settings with natural light, which changes color throughout the day, and not too much color distortion presented by the interior environment. Other than that, color palettes are more cultural…. tied to places and times and physical environments. Most of the time, in most settings, an interior palette of primarily on-trend neutrals with some mixed-in bolder colors and textures and materials is appropriate.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Suzanne

      @SiubhanDuinne: Chip and Joanna Gaines are the hosts of “Fixer Upper” on HGTV. That launched their empire of “Magnolia Home”…. a line of home decor and furniture, a magazine, a cookbook, etc.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      dmsilev

      @Hoppie: I know someone who owned a house which used to belong to Enrico Fermi. He said that to him and his family, it was just  you know, home, not any sort of historical object, though there was a workbench in the basement built from surplus Manhattan Project shipping crates, and that was pretty cool.

      (I didn’t ask whether they had tested the wood for any residual radioactivity…)

      Reply
    69. 69.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne:

      There is. This lady just…. wanted what she wanted.

      I guess I have to ask: Did she end up getting her way, or did someone manage to either overrule her or talk some sense into her?

      Sounds like it’d be a pretty depressing environment to work in, never mind be a patient in.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Suzanne

      @SiubhanDuinne: The original conceit of “Fixer Upper” is that they bought houses that were in disrepair in Waco, TX, and yes, fixed them. So most of those houses were already kind of farmhouse-y and ranch-y. And none of the homes were some masterpiece needing restoration back to, like, their original Queen Anne or Federal architecture. But there’s only so much fucken shiplap and barn doors I can take. And that shit looks at least plausible in Texas, in homes of that era. But it looks wretched on, say, a four-square or brownstone or Mediterranean.

      Reply

