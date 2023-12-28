Come tour the Oval Office with @POTUS & @ArchDigest: https://t.co/hoTYB1PKO2
— Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) December 22, 2023
======
Mostly unrelated: You wouldn’t want to have moved into Jerry Pournelle’s former home without a deep cleaning and possibly an exorcism, but tearing down those bookshelves qualifies as barbarism:
As awful as the outside is, I still think the before/after of the inside is worse.
HGTV and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race. pic.twitter.com/aUDsbIlqod
— David Hines (@hradzka) November 29, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings