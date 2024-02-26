Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Andre Braugher: a man who found his place and made the most of it.

The willow is too close to the house.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

Cole is on a roll !

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – The Bighorns – 1

On The Road – Albatrossity – The Bighorns – 1

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

We’re traveling all over this week; it should be fun!

If you’ve been thinking of submitting some pictures, now would be a great time to do it.  We’re filled up next week, but wide open after that, so this is your chance to have your stuff show up within a week or two.

(click on the schedule below for a bigger, non-blurry version)

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Bighorns - 1 10

Albatrossity

Today’s excursion started back in 2007, with a trip to the Bighorn Medicine Wheel on Medicine Mountain in Wyoming. Elizabeth was researching an essay for her next book, and I was, per usual, along for the ride. We wanted to see the summer solstice sunrise at the site of the Medicine Wheel, so we headed up there in June 2007. Her essay about this experience, entitled “Geochronicity”, appears in Horizon’s Lens: My Time on the Turning World; a shorter version of that essay was also published in Orion in 2008, and is available online. If you want some background about the site and its history, I’d suggest reading the essay before proceeding. Her words illuminate and magnify the experience far better than mine, but I can at least offer some photographs and my own perspective.

Exactly 8 years later we found ourselves in the Bighorns again, enroute to a literary conference in Moscow, Idaho. So this will be a two part experience; today’s and next week’s posts about the 2007 trip, and then several posts about the second visit, as part of a longer road trip travelogue. I hope you enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed going back through the images, processing them with more modern software tools, and re-living those experiences anew.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Bighorns - 1 9
Bighorn Medicine Wheel, WyomingJune 20, 2007

As noted in Elizabeth’s essay, we explored the site (accessible via a 1.5 mi trail from a parking area to the 10,000 ft summit), and then camped nearby. It was a lovely streamside campsite, with lots of wildflowers; at this altitude, late June was basically springtime. Thus these first two posts will have lots of flower images and only a few birds. But one of the birds was this Golden Eagle (Aquila chrysaetos), the iconic raptor of the West, soaring over the Medicine Wheel when we arrived there. This bird would have been very familiar to the folks who constructed this ceremonial site on the mountaintop. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Bighorns - 1 8
Bighorn Mountains, WyomingJune 20, 2007

Down at the campsite, I was delighted to find Pussy Willows (Salix discolor), and even more delighted to see that they were still blooming. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Bighorns - 1 7
Bighorn Mountains, WyomingJune 20, 2007

A handsome male Wilson’s Warbler (Cardellina pusilla) was singing, tail-wagging, and foraging along the streamside. In the contiguous 48 states, this species is a very common resident of riparian thickets in the mountains of the west, but in Flyover Country, we only see a few during spring and fall migration. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Bighorns - 1 6
Bighorn Mountains, WyomingJune 20, 2007

Another welcome sight, the Western Spring Beauty (Claytonia lanceolata) was first described by Meriweather Lewis, from specimens collected during the Lewis and Clark Expedition in 1805. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Bighorns - 1 5
Bighorn Mountains, WyomingJune 20, 2007

The Alpine Shooting Star (Primula tetrandra) is found in wet alpine meadows of the western US, When I first encountered this plant, it was Dodecatheon alpinum. Taxonomists are busy folks… Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Bighorns - 1 4
Bighorn Mountains, WyomingJune 20, 2007

Flowers attract butterflies, and one of the more attractive butterflies is the Milbert’s Tortoiseshell (aka Fire-rimmed Tortoiseshell, Aglais milberti). This is a stunning species that favors higher altitudes and wide-open spaces, and I had looked for it, fruitlessly, on a number of other occasions. It was pretty common in this mountain range, and I was thrilled to finally see one! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Bighorns - 1 3
Bighorn Medicine Wheel, WyomingJune 21, 2007

The next morning, we woke before dawn, got caffeinated, and headed up the mountain to watch the solstice sunrise from this ancient site. There was still snow at this altitude; we slogged through a couple of patches on the way up. Here is a look across the Medicine Wheel toward the spot on the horizon where the sun would rise on this day.  One has to wonder how many generations, and how many tribes, viewed this event from this same spot. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Bighorns - 1 2
Bighorn Medicine WheelJune 21, 2007

The Medicine Wheel rocks were adorned with many objects, offerings to various spirits or in honor of someone’s memory. Some were modern (military dog tags) and some were not-so-modern (sage, tobacco). It appears that someone had placed a wing feather from a Golden Eagle in one of the 28 spokes of the “wheel”, and it was gloriously luminous in the dawn light. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Bighorns - 1 1
Bighorn Medicine Wheel, WyomingJune 21, 2007

Greeting the solstice sunrise, looking across the center of the wheel. We were not the only ones up there, but we were all silent and transfixed by this moment. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Bighorns - 1
Bighorn Medicine Wheel, WyomingJune 21, 2007

As the sun rose a bit higher, the rocks in the central cairn and in the spokes cast long shadows on the alpine meadow. Click here for larger image.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Baud
  • cope
  • EarthWindFire
  • JoyceCB
  • munira
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • pieceofpeace
  • Princess
  • SteveinPHX
  • StringOnAStick
  • Swiftfox
  • Trivia Man
  • Wag

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Trivia Man

      Spectacular

      The Sun Tunnels in NW Utah are also set up for the solstice, but it is a much more desolate landscape.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      EarthWindFire

      Beautiful. We used to have annual family reunions in the Bighorns. Dad always insisted that we kids (however many of the many cousins showed up that year) go to the Medicine Wheel and “get some education” while we were there. Thanks for bringing back some happy memories this morning.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SteveinPHX

      Wow! Great photos. I’ve never seen a Wilson’s Warbler. Guess I need to get out more.

      Thank you for this on a Monday morning.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Princess

      The Orion article was excellent— and shows how what you’re doing here, tracking the birds, is not merely beautiful but essential to our survival.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JoyceCB

      Wonderful essay by Elizabeth.  As one of her commenters said, I will have to read it again to make sure I get every bit of meaning out of it.  And I luuve me some Wilson’s Warblers!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Swiftfox

      As an easterner, I was surprised by the number of red-tails I saw in the Great Basin of Utah while working there in the 90s. Certainly the most common large hawk.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cope

      This post is an extra special treat, thank you.  Your wife writes good.

      I’m not sure why but the feather image really resonates with me

      Reply
    11. 11.

      pieceofpeace

      Terrific morning sunrises and the “Enlargement” option makes it stunning in a bigger way….(duh).   Anyway, that feature left me with moments of thoughtless contemplation.

      I want to go there.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.