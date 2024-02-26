Blog favorite chewtoy Megan McArgleBargle made a strong move for the Worst Historical Commentary of the past week…

Lol, "our jobs"? What is your job exactly? You think sitting in an unearned opinion sinecure & cranking out glib opinions that reinforce the priors of the powerful is threatening to the kids? You think that's what bothers them? — David Roberts (@drvolts) February 22, 2024

This is like saying, 'well Wander Franco has gotten almost 40% more negative coverage than any other MLB all-star.' Of course Trump has gotten more negative coverage than the others. He's an irredeemable liar, racist, rapist, awful person, etc etc. This graph proves nothing. https://t.co/G1XmWt7gTK — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) February 23, 2024

Get ready for more of this type of whining as people keep calling BS on their bad faith coverage of Biden Harris. Their crap reporting is getting called out and they're butthurt about it. The Obama administration got extra gentle treatment. Okay ?? We saw everything Megan. https://t.co/TjidyburOT — Hope Restored In DFW (@Kennymack1971) February 23, 2024

… But board-certified GOP-owned historian Jonathan Turley would not be overlooked…

His “great-great grandfather”? This is so infinitely embarrassing for The Hill, Jonathan Turley, and George Washington University Law School, who should seriously consider rescinding his diploma. pic.twitter.com/T4ya5M4mGK — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) February 25, 2024

I can’t wait to see this guy’s law course syllabus on Inherited Criminality https://t.co/xEXFlVjsLe — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 25, 2024

The Hill really going “The criminal disposition of the Irish” in 2024 is something else. https://t.co/6iTT4fOFdE — Flight Director, Basque Space Program (@mountainherder) February 25, 2024

Jonathan Turley couldn't convince anyone to indict Joe Biden so he built a time machine to take the GOP back to the 19th century to indict Joe's great great granddaddy. https://t.co/zanwcFv6Rn — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) February 25, 2024