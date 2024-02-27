Okay, not everyone is doing what they can, but a whole lot of people are, and I want to spotlight some of them.

While Harry Litman are saying that the Supreme Court isn’t going to rule in favor of Colorado and the 14th amendment – for reasons that have nothing to do with the rule of law, and you know, doing the job they were put there to do – Judge Luttig is fighting the good fight.

Judge Luttig

Judge Luttig is, of course, a conservative Republican, and in fact he may be one of the only ones left. If I recall the story correctly, one of his friends called him on Jan 6 and asked him what he was going to do about what was happening at the insurrection. His first reaction was that there was nothing he could do. But his friend’s words stuck with him, and he realized he could tweet something to try to help calm things down. And so his journey to defend our democracy began.

And now he’s fighting hard, making his case in every way he can – he testified before the Jan 6 committee, on TV, as a guest on podcasts, in amicus briefs, on twitter. Trying to make it uncomfortable for the Supreme Court to do what Harry Litman believes they will do – he is trying to get them to respect the constitution. Luttig is not going down without a fight, and he’s not going to let democracy go down without a fight.

Thomas Jefferson agreed with Hamilton about very little, except for the danger of populist demagogues. “If once elected, and at a second or third election outvoted by one or two votes, — @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) February 21, 2024

He may be the only Republican I respect right now. I halfway respect Liz Cheney, but it’s halfway because I think she has ulterior motives. But at least she’s fighting to keep Trump out of office. And she’s a Republican so she can get on the talk shows, even if she has been cast out of the party.

Michael Fanone

Today I learned that Michael Fanone is on a mission to raise awareness about Jan 6 and about MAGA extremism. He fought for this country and sacrificed on jan 6, he testified publicly and told the truth about what happened, He wrote a book. And now he’s going on the road to try to reach people where they are.

Officer Michael Fanone again. I’m hitting the road in my home, Virginia this week to raise awareness about January 6th and MAGA extremism. Follow along as I take you behind the scenes on @Courage4America’s social media.

– Fanone pic.twitter.com/najpoXXKBA — Courage for America (@Courage4America) February 26, 2024

Harry Dunn

We all know what Harry Dunn did on Jan 6, and now he’s running for office.

While oral arguments were heard at the Supreme Court for Trump to be barred from the Colorado ballot, today I formally filed to be ON the ballot in Maryland this May 14th. I’m running to represent the people of the 3rd Congressional District. In Congress I will hold Trump… pic.twitter.com/DpjDumgKCu — Harry Dunn (@libradunn) February 9, 2024

Mark Hamill

Hey @EmbassyRussia- tell me you don’t understand #StarWars without telling me you don’t understand #StarWars. 🇷🇺

(hint: the Ukrainian people are the Rebels-YOU are the Evil Empire) Swing and a miss Russkies, but thanks for playing! 🙏 (PS: I remain profoundly honored to have… pic.twitter.com/0SSmOzTxDP — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) February 26, 2024

Who are some other people who are doing what they can? I bet we can name a few.

What they have choosen to do is different for each of them. How each of us on Balloon Juice choose to make our own contribution in this fight will be as unique to each of us as they are for the people featured in this post.

Open thread.