WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday offered her strongest public support yet for the idea of liquidating roughly $300 billion in frozen Russian Central Bank assets and using them for Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction. “It is necessary and urgent for our coalition to find a way to unlock the value of these immobilized assets to support Ukraine’s continued resistance and long-term reconstruction,” Yellen said in remarks in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors are meeting this week. “I believe there is a strong international law, economic, and moral case for moving forward. This would be a decisive response to Russia’s unprecedented threat to global stability,” she said. The United States and its allies froze hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian foreign holdings in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Those billions have been sitting untapped as the war grinds on, now in its third year, while officials from multiple countries have debated the legality of sending the money to Ukraine. More than two-thirds of Russia’s immobilized central bank funds are located in the EU.

I hope this can happen. And I love that it’s being discussed and suggested as an actual option.

It’s not nothing when the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury is saying it.

“There’s more than one way to skin a cat” was repeated quite often at our house when I was growing up. Right along with “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again”. Clearly Biden and folks in his administration were taught the same thing.

Is there some other phrase that conveys something similar, but doesn’t involve something so horrendous as skinning a cat? That phrase was the first thing that came to mind when I saw this article, and I would like to be able to replace it with something that is not disgusting.

