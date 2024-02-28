Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medicaid Expansion in Mississippi???

Medicaid Expansion in Mississippi???

by

This post is in: 

The Mississippi bill text requested that the state file a Section 1115 waiver to expand Medicaid with work requirements but if that waiver is not approved (and it won’t be), the bill had a fall back option of a pretty bog standard Medicaid Expansion.

Will Mississippi beat Alabama?

(Sorry for falling off the face of the Earth, the combination of dissertating and job hunting has been exhausting)

    50Comments

    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      Wait…Mississippi?

      THAT Mississippi?

      The ultimate backwater racist as fuck gerrymandered Mississippi?

      They must have gotten some sweet blow down there or something. Either way, congrats Nukular Biscuits!!!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Fake Irishman

      On the other hand, the rhetoric coming out of the legislative leaders mouths is pretty close to a list of proponents’ talking points. And if Mississippi can do it, well, I mean that’s going to make it really tough for other states to stay out.

      It’s like if the UAW is able to unionize a major Mercedes plant in Alabama, or something.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Fake Irishman

      @Baud:

      Sort of. Wisconsin had such a generous Medicaid program pre ACA that is was able to cut it back for some parents over the poverty line (who then qualified for the exchanges) and got all the adults under the poverty line on Medicaid. So it’s not really an expansion, but they did avoid the dreaded Medicaid gap.

      But yes.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: Wisconsin doesn’t have medicare expansion?????

      Evers wants Medicaid expansion. The reactionary GOP state leg that takes lessons from McTurtle refuses to cover pregnant women for more than 60 days after pregnancy. (most states cover 12 months after childbirth)

      Maybe next year, if we can flip the Assembly, the remaining GOP State Senators will negotiate to try to retain their seats after 2026.

      We are not a red state. We are a very, very Gerrymandered* purple state.

      *Until new maps have elected leaders, starting after November 2024 elections.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Fake Irishman

      If Mississippi expands, who is the last state to expand? I’d bet on South Carolina, Alabama or Tennessee. Florida and Wyoming could conceivably pass it through direct democracy, and Wisconsin, Georgia and Texas are either politically competitive enough or drifting in that direction that it is becoming a real political possibility soon.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Fake Irishman

      @Baud:

      They take a bath on the poor Medicaid folks not in traditionally covered populations who don’t get federal matching funds, but they draw all the federal exchange subsidies which require no state match. So I suspect they lose out net, but it’s probably closer than we’d think at first glance.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      rusty

      David, good luck on completing and defending your dissertation and also on the job hunt.  That is a lot to do simultaneously on top of having a family!!  Best wishes and I hope the best for everything.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Fake Irishman

      @Baud:

      And Kansas has come so. Freaking. Close. To expanding. They couldn’t override a veto by two votes in 2017 and then they had a deal on the table in 2020, but time ran out in the session and it got blocked in line behind an unrelated bill that was some sort of anti-choice performance art.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      David Anderson

      @Fake Irishman: Sort of — Laura Dague has good work on how BadgerCare is neither fish nor fowl for the Medicaid Gap folks — better than not having anything but not as good as Expansion — plus it costs the state a shit ton more money than taking Expansion’s 90% Federal Share.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I’m not surprised this is happening. When enough hospitals close for rural white people and the legislatures run out of excuses for not doing something about it, the pressure starts to mount. Plus, the longer the time since Obama was in office, the more they can pretend like it has nothing to do with Barry HUSSAIN Obama and the EVIL Demonrats.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      eclare

      @Fake Irishman:

      I live in TN, my money is on us.  Due to extreme gerrymandering our state legislature has become much more RWNJ in the last ten or twelve years.  MS has medical pot, forget that ever passing here.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      CaseyL

      Still has a ways to go:  Senate must pass the bill, then Reeves will veto it, then the vote to override in both houses must succeed.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      eclare

      @eclare:

      Also MS just landed some huge battery (IIRC) plant that is going to be built in a fairly rural area near Byhalia.  As someone noted above, can’t do that with no hospitals or doctors.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Yeah, I knew that (Medicare vs. Medicaid) I just typed it wrong.

      But I am shocked that WI doesn’t have it.  Surely they will soon, hopefully after the November election

      edit: written before seeing rikyrah and Mousebumples comments.  I see that we are all thinking in the same direction.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Fake Irishman

      @eclare:

      And it’s not just gerrymanders: your state has gone GOP at the state level faster and more throughly than anywhere besides maybe West Virginia and Arkansas. Sorry!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bbleh

      One trusts that in the next election or two, Mississippi’s voters will have the sense to drive out the remaining weak-kneed legislators who have surrendered to Washington and agreed to take huge amounts of money to improve the health of their constituents.

      And OT, Judge to Trump on request to delay posting ~500 million bond: hahahahahano.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      bbleh

      @Fake Irishman: and WV still has the sense to take the damn money.  (Maybe the mountain air provides a certain degree of clarity?)  WV actually offers surprisingly generous health-care assistance.  On top of still-decent public schools (local ones, anyway).  Just never were true Confederates …

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Leto

      @eclare: @Fake Irishman: SC has landed huge national/international investments which have brought a fuck ton of jobs to both the Lowcountry and Up State. Here’s how they ranked in healthcare last year:

      Forbes article 2023: South Carolina

      With the second lowest number of nurse practitioners (3.48 per 10,000 state residents) and the fifth lowest number of physician assistants (1.61 per 10,000 state residents), South Carolina ranks fifth among the worst states for healthcare.

      NC, SC, GA, LA, and MS all comprise #1-5 in worst healthcare in the nation. SC has continually said “Go fuck yourself” to it’s citizens, in education, healthcare, job creation, representative government… I can hope that they do some type of healthcare expansion, but they pride themselves on their cruelty stupidity traditions.

      But this is very good news for MS. I really hope it helps.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Fake Irishman

      @bbleh:

      When they took the expansion it was the last term of Democratic dominance in the state. Between 2010-2017 WV went from a Dem trifecta with supermajorities to the inverse. 2014 did most of the damage.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Fake Irishman

      @Leto:

      It’s the moonlight and Magnolias method of economic development. “Look low taxes, lax regulations and we’ll beat up any labor organizers who dare to show up, come relocate here!”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: Should I warn the kid, who’s pondering doing a year of post-grad in NC? Bit of a hypochondriac, plus manages to actually get sick from time to time.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Leto

      @Baud: I feel like it’s the same as SC. There’s pockets of stuff here and there, but the rest of the state just absolutely drags it down. You have the Research Triangle, Asheville, the 3-4 major universities… but then not much else. Also the Republican control of the state for the past 20 years has accelerated that downward glide slope. Not saying it can’t be reversed, just like with everything else it’ll take work.

      @Fake Irishman: exactly.

      Reply

