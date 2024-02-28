BREAKING: The Mississippi House just passed Medicaid expansion by a 96-20 vote.
That’s more than enough to overcome a veto from Gov. Tate Reeves.
It now heads to the Senate.
Background: https://t.co/exDyzFAcJX
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) February 28, 2024
The Mississippi bill text requested that the state file a Section 1115 waiver to expand Medicaid with work requirements but if that waiver is not approved (and it won’t be), the bill had a fall back option of a pretty bog standard Medicaid Expansion.
Will Mississippi beat Alabama?
