BREAKING: The Mississippi House just passed Medicaid expansion by a 96-20 vote. That's more than enough to overcome a veto from Gov. Tate Reeves. It now heads to the Senate.

The Mississippi bill text requested that the state file a Section 1115 waiver to expand Medicaid with work requirements but if that waiver is not approved (and it won’t be), the bill had a fall back option of a pretty bog standard Medicaid Expansion.

Will Mississippi beat Alabama?

