Mitch McConnell just announced his retirement as Minority Leader on the floor of the Senate, effective in November. If, Dios Mediante, Democrats hold the Senate, my only prediction is that his replacement will be worse.
His replacement will be worse regardless. And it doesn’t say he’ll be LEAVING the Senate, so he’ll still be around to “advise.”
I think we can count on McConnell to not have a replacement that is MAGA. I think he hates all those people. Looking at his pictures from the meeting in the white house, he looks more tired and old than I’ve seen him.
He will retire in November if he lives that long.
A generation too late, and it will be two more (at least) to undo the damage – and that’s only provided we fight our way out of the christofascist hell McConnell enabled his entire career.
Another of the very long list of people upon whom I would not pee if they were on fire.
BTW WaterGirl – Is this site still on WordPress? WP is saying they’re going to scrape all their sites to train AI. There is supposed to be an opt out at https://wordpress.com/support/privacy-settings/#share-site that shows an image of what the UI looks like and tells you how to get there. (Thanks to a commenter over at John Scalzi’s blog)
edit by WG: Before anyone else reads this and panics – before they read my reply below – this is not a problem for Balloon Juice.
Apparently he’s staying put in the Senate, just stepping down as Minority Leader. So for the next eight months, he keeps the big office and the perks, but nobody looking to effect a lasting change will go to him for assistance or support, as he sloughs all responsibility.
If I had to guess, I’d guess he got some bad medical news recently, and this announcement keeps him in his privileged position until the inevitable.
I can deal with worse as long as whoever it is lacks McConnell’s organizational competence.
Folks on Threads are posting that the FTNYT is reporting Trump has posted a $100M bond in an attempt to appeal the $500M penalty from his civil fraud case. I can’t access the article but that’s what the headline say
ETA: Here’s an abcnews link on the topic
@CaseyL: I think that is only on wordpress.com. Self hosted WP like Balloon-Juice will unlikely be setup to train AI.
I’ve seen John Thune (SD) and John Barrasso (WY) floated as the most likely candidates to replace McConnell. Thune would be preferable, I guess, as in “not a complete idiot/total fascist” like many of his colleagues. I don’t know much at all about Barrasso, but since he’s from WY, my guess is that he’s pretty cuckooballs.
Self hosted WP like Balloon-Juice will unlikely be setup to train AI.
Thus keeping the I in AI.
I think we can count on McConnell to not have a replacement that is MAGA. I think he hates all those people.
I agree McConnell hates MAGA with a passion, but he doesn’t get to pass his position on to whoever; his successor will be voted in.
This tells me that McConnell realizes that the GOP is not going to regain control of the Senate.
@jonas: John Cornyn – Texas – is also considered a front runner.
Like jeffg and gratuitous posted, this surely means he is meeting his end sooner than later. Hoping somehow Jimmy Carter outlives Mitch just for fun.
There were reports of ‘negotiations’ with McConnell for a Trump endorsement. Now I expect a ‘I’ll vote for the Republican nominee’ level endorsement. And maybe not even that.
-
@skerry: Folks on Threads are posting that the FTNYT is reporting Trump has posted a $100M bond
What would happen to an ordinary defendant who had to, say, post $100k in bail and walked in with a bond for $25k? Just because shut up, that’s why.
The balls on these people…
-
This tells me that McConnell realizes that the GOP is not going to regain control of the Senate.
From your lips… I hope you’re correct!!
-
@gratuitous: Bad medical news for Mitch. Good.
-
OT, but our power went off about 2:30 am and just came back on, bringing the promise of heat, coffee, and the internet.
-
I don’t know the rules here. It may be that the lower bond is permitted to shield some but not all of his assets. If he had posted the whole thing, all of his assets would have been shielded pending appeal.
-
@japa21: That’s what I am thinking. GOP sees a blowout in the making.
I hope McConnell will work hard to get aid to Ukraine, in his remaining months as Minority!!
MajorityLeader. He might.
WaPost had an editor hop into the top of their comments page to remind people to “keep it civil.” They know how badly Mitch is despised, and that he is held personally responsible for driving our democracy and Supreme Court into a ditch.
-
Wouldn’t mind seeing NY decide that collection is paused on $100mm of the judgment and seize assets forthwith to recover the balance of the judgment.
Any other course seems “unfair” and would constitute “two-tiered justice.”
-
I suppose I should at least feel somewhat sorry for Yertle, but nah. I think he knew the long knives are coming for him, so he’ll just throw the Senate Republicans into chaos rather than get shivved. Now if he would just kick off the mortal coil that would be okay too.
-
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Heat, coffee, and Internet, in that order. Welcome back to creature comments.
Follow on from last night’s big storm? Are we missing a lot of Chicago area peeps today?
-
@jonas: Dont let Thune fool you. Fascist to the bone
-
@skerry: sounds like shitbag needs to start liquidating properties to meet that 110% goal.
-
I can’t wait til he’s dead so I can go make #2 on his headstone.
-
I think McConnell sees himself as losing no matter how the election goes. Biden wins, Dems keep Senate, 2 more years as minority leader. Trump wins, GOP wins Senate, McConnell has to deal with Trump on a daily basis for at least two years. Not sure I (or he) know what he thinks is a worse fate.
-
@japa21: I don’t think McConnell has given up on the Montana Senate race, and that could yield the 51st Senator Republicans need. A more likely explaination isthat McConnell is in failing health. Otherwise he would postpone this announcement until November 6 in order to avoid starting a leadership fight in the middle of election season.
-
@WaterGirl: AI is being used in the same way that personalized credit cards were used. Getting to use their branded credit card to make money. AI is the next step that social media was doing earlier which is to use your copyrighted works and use it to train AI that you can sell others.
That’s not really fair since nobody is being compensated.
-
@skerry: He’s just requested that the appeals court approve a reduced bond, he hasn’t been given any go ahead. AG James has already filed her objection to it, saying he can’t be trusted to pay the full amount if he loses his appeal.
-
I’ve always said that Republicans do the right thing, once it no longer matters.
And Mitch McConnell…
resignedwell, will resign, some day, soon. Which doesn’t even rise to the level of what any of these others did, but hey, it’s about the best anyone can expect from an elected Republican these days. After spending your entire time in office fucking the nation, eventually you’ll resign. If only you’d done it the day you were sworn in.
-
Frisson accomplished!
-
@Elizabelle: No, this was distressingly local. The only ones without power were us (an over–55 bldg), the library next door, and a hospice bldg behind us. We must be on the same line somehow. All three of those would be high priority for power restoration if multiple places were affected.
-
@Baud: But who decides which assets fall into the $100 million? Trump’s side can’t be expected to fairly appraise the value of a 2024 penny.
-
@smith: A. G. James is right. He can’t be trusted to fork over even what he’s offering.
-
A court would.
-
@gratuitous: That thought crossed my mind as well. I think he’s stepping down to prevent a “ Weekend at Bernie’s” situation.
-
@Geminid: It’s fair to focus on his obvious failing health as a potential motivator, but a couple of other things have happened recently that could also have played at least some small role.
First, there was the meeting with Biden and Johnson and the Dem leaders from the two houses. More importantly, over the last couple of days we saw leaked tales of negotiations over a possible McConnell endorsement of Trump.
Without any information at all, I’d be tempted to guess that Trumpsters leaked that (or simply made it up) to pressure McConnell to do it when in reality he was taking a hard line in any such negotiations, and today’s announcement is McConnell’s response. Scuzz that he is, one of the very few things we like about McConnell is his obvious contempt for Trump. Don’t have a link handy, but I think Thune (likely successor?) recently endorsed Trump.
Or he could be fixing to drop dead. I’m ok with that, too.
-
@CaseyL: WP is saying they’re going to scrape all their sites to train AI.
Hey, we can look forward to future AI being aware of the phrase “skullfuck a kitten”!
-
Hope Mitch gets his karma visit, good, hard, and fast.
-
@Wapiti: Pretty sure no entity seizing stuff lets the prior owner do a valuation. Think knock-down foreclosure sales.
-
@japa21: Ooh. That’s a nice thought.
-
More good news:
“A federal appeals panel on Wednesday denied former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’s request for a new hearing on whether to move the Georgia election interference case against him from state to federal court, a shift he had sought on the grounds that he was a federal officer at the time of the actions that led to his indictment,” the Washington Post reports.
-
@brendancalling: Pictures or it didn’t happen.
-
I checked in on the wingnuts at Free Republic. They hate him and wish him ill as much as we do. He’s a uniter.
-
WaPost had an editor hop into the top of their comments page to remind people to “keep it civil.”
I civilly hope that Mitch McConnell meets the kind of end that he so richly deserves.
-
@Miss Bianca: If it were based on “deserves” it would have already happened.
-
I am feral and hope he doesn’t last till November, causing even more chaos and infighting on the RWNJ side of things, while we calmly hold it together and get things done.
-
@smith: the frauding fraudster can’t be trusted not to commit fraud? Even after this long, long. LONG documented history of stiffing everyone he owes money to?
“This time, I pinky promise (!!!) that my client will pay the money. Totally!” – whoever his lawyers are
-
@japa21: I don’t agree. This tells me that McConnell realises he no longer has the control he once had. He’s bucked MAGA on Ukraine funding. Because they take their orders from Trump, they’ve not taken it well. If Trump wins and McConnell is still a leader in the Senate, he’s coming after McConnell. If McConnell resigns, he no longer presents an obstacle. I thought I’d cheer when he stepped down. Now, I’m just worried about what happens next.
-
@Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: I agree. This is a win for MAGA.
-
-
His replacement will be worse regardless.
His replacement will be less cruel, less determined to destroy America, less talented in seeing and destroying norms (McConnell’s greatest power), much dumber, much less organized, and have much less control over his caucus. His replacement will also be much less skilled at hiding those first two traits.
-
@CaseyL: re: wg edit
And here I thought mindless panic was a staple of BJ right up there with naked moping.
-
@Frankensteinbeck: less cruel? you think so?
-
From CNN:
In their motion for a stay, defense attorneys Clifford Robert and Alina Habba called Engoron’s order “draconian” and said the punishments would unfairly impede Trump’s family real estate business.
It was the real estate business that was doing all the crimes. They should be impeded.
Is there a law against draconian punishments? No.
Allowing him to post a 1/4 bond is a double standard justice system. Who else gets to pick their own amount of the bond to pay?
-
@Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: more obstruction, more dysfunction, further down the totalitarian/christofascist path for conservatives. So yeah, more worrying.
-
@Leto: If we hold the Senate it will be imperative to nuke the fillabuster. Otherwise the Senate will be as paralyzed as the House is now.
-
people, of course his replacement will be worse…these are Republicans we’re talking about, after all
BUT
in the meantime, let us savor…and imagine all of the intra-party fighting that’s about to take place to succeed ol’ Mitch.
(let’s also make sure we each have a spotter in mind for the day that McTurtle finally kicks the bucket!)
FRIENDS DON’T LET FRIENDS CELEBRATE ‘TURTLE DEPARTURE DAY’ ALONE!
-
@JBWoodford: Indeed. Ol’ Mitch is practiced in his dark arts
EDIT: Just looking down the seniority rankings–Jeebus what a parade of mooks! I guess my money would be on John Cornyn.
-
Yes. Mitch McConnell is one evil motherfucker who has learned to smile politely for the cameras. This is the guy who laughed when asked about the suffering and death caused by Covid. The guy who said appointing Barret was his birthday present to Hillary Clinton. The guy who failed to repeal Obamacare because he was so god damn determined to include gutting Medicaid in his bill. McConnell revels in hurting people. He is mean, he is petty, and he is a huge bigot.
EDIT – And remember, it is Mitch McConnell whose tireless work got Roe repealed. Trump didn’t give a shit. McConnell stuck his hand up Trump’s ass and used that dimwit like a sock puppet to get judges who would do what McConnell wanted, not what Trump wanted.
-
@smith: AG James has already filed her objection to it, saying he can’t be trusted to pay the full amount if he loses his appeal.
I hope she used “can’t be trusted as far as you could throw him.”
-
@Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: @Leto:
Did you see the WaPo article about an ex-congressman, Jim McDermott, who has moved to a “safe house” in France? I haven’t read it through but even the headline is chilling.
[ETA added gift link]
-
And “less determined to destroy America”? Assumes facts not in evidence, if we’re talking about the future Minority Leader.
-
And here I thought mindless panic was a staple of BJ right up there with naked moping.
Naked moping, is a staple here for sure, meanwhile naked mopping is the trademark of the Blogfather.
-
@zhena gogolia:@Frankensteinbeck:
less cruel? you think so?
I don’t think so. You aren’t going to find a potential GOP successor who is less cruel. McConnell is a monster, but all the MAGAs and those complicit with MAGA are as well.
-
McConnell ain’t called the Gravedigger of American Democracy for nothing.
-
His replacement will be less cruel, less determined to destroy America, less talented in seeing and destroying norms (McConnell’s greatest power), much dumber, much less organized, and have much less control over his caucus.
????
How do you figure? The last three I believe, but the first three not so much.
-
@Frankensteinbeck: I will still argue that the Majority leader is the agent of the majority, and he is doing what they want him to do.
Second, he is typically the best fundraiser as well, which is a main source of influence. The stepping down is a combination of bad health but also losing mojo on fundraising.
-
There are an ever-increasing number of copyright infringement and Intellectual Property violation law suits being filed against OpenMind.
I follow this time wasting AI stuff because I have to
-
@Jeffg166: I don’t know, the governor of Kentucky is a Democrat. Do they have a law there that he has to be replaced with another Republican?
-
74.
@JaySinWA: the
Lol
But I blame this %(#@!! Fire tablet
-
@smith: agreed, I just hope the members feel the same, but more importantly, are willing to do it.
-
@Juju: gladly, although I doubt any pictures could be posted at BJ, or anywhere else SFW.
-
Less cruel: I had addressed this already, but gutting the safety net, overturning Roe, petty displays of sadism, McConnell loves hurting people.
Less determined to destroy America: McConnell launched the total obstruction strategy. McConnell was the organizer in trying to crush the stimulus so America would enter a new Great Depression. McConnell is the guy who could have slapped down any of Trump’s democracy-destroying actions and didn’t bother. Again, he earned his title of Gravedigger of American Democracy.
Seeing and destroying norms: This is McConnell’s one area of genius. It is hard. Do you think just anybody would have held Garland’s seat? Even have spotted the opportunity? McConnell has been the leader in shredding the unwritten rules of the Senate. It seems easy after he has done it, but being that first person is hard. Very few people have that talent. McConnell and Trump both do.
-
Water. Wet.
Sunrise. East.
Boebert. Jerk Off.
@Frankensteinbeck: McConnell was unfortunately good at his job. I’m looking forward to seeing R infighting over who succeeds him.
-
Senior Senator Rand Paul a phrase I’ll never not shudder from.
Yes, Kentucky has done worse than Turtle and will do worse than Turtle and perhaps even worse than Rand Paul. Thanks for asking.
Maybe they’ll elect Rand Paul’s neighbor instead?
-
@cain: [The way AIs are trained is] not really fair since nobody is being compensated.
As Molly White noted in her blog, OpenAI (for one) has said outright that they can’t train AIs without using copyrighted materials.
-
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Stealing two SCOTUS seats is quite the haul.
-
@skerry: the FTNYT is reporting Trump has posted a $100M bond
I wouldn’t make a good bureaucrat. I would be too tempted to “accidentally” assign that bond to the E. Jean Carroll case, and if questioned say “it’s an easy mistake, it’s the amount he needs for that one.”
-
@Soprano2: He’s not resigning from the Senate, just from leadership. He intends to finish out his term, if he lives that long.
When he had his health crisis last Spring there was a lot of discussion about how he might be replaced, and the gist of it is, the procedure is rigged so a Republican would replace him.
-
@Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:
I thought I’d cheer when he stepped down. Now, I’m just worried about what happens next.
There’s plenty of time to worry…. for now, just enjoy it.
-
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Why not TaterTown Tommie? He’s a mega-MAGA.
-
@Ken: he’s going to do everything in his power to avoid paying her. I hope he rots under a bridge, alone, penniless, and forgotten.
-
@Harrison Wesley: With his intellect, just imagine the job he would do!
-
@Soprano2: Yes, Kentucky law provides that a replacement Senator be a member of the departing Senator’s party. I think state legislative leaders of that party get to propose three nominees for the governor to choose from.
-
@Soprano2: In fact they do have such a law, but McConnell isn’t leaving the Senate (yet, at least not voluntarily), just quitting the Minority Leader position in November. I think his health is a major and mostly concealed part of the reason; he probably just doesn’t have the energy anymore. He seems considerably less healthy than Biden, though some of that is the post-polio syndrome.
-
Yes: the KY Lege passed a law a while back (right after the D Governor was elected, IIRC) saying that in case of a Senate vacancy, the Gov has to name a replacement from a list (of three) provided by the State Party leadership.
Kentucky isn’t the only state that has the requirement that replacement Senators have to be from the same party as the former incumbent- AZ and, I think, WI do also
-
@Manyakitty: I hope he rots under a bridge, alone, penniless, and forgotten.
And without even a TV antenna to cook his sparrows on, so the other under-bridge dwellers can look down on him.
-
I checked in on the wingnuts at Free Republic.
Wow, I had no idea they still existed, let alone kept up on the latest day-to-day. Last time I checked was probably in 2008, (because “Barry” took the brass ring), and they were still posting pictures of the scary Muslim hordes waiting under my shaky American bed.
-
@Ken: he should only get to eat rats, anyway. No sparrows for deadbeat Donnie
-
@hueyplong: Agreed. Giving the devil his due, McConnell is by far the cageyest and most cunning pol in Washington. There’s a *reason* he announced this now, rather than waitin until after the election.
There are only two such likely reasons:
1. health.
2. to deprive Trump of leverage over him.
if it’s number two, I expect him to start sabotaging Trump very effectively very soon. That will be the “tell.”
-
@Geminid: Given the bang-up job House Republicans did finding their new speaker, I can only imagine what their Senate counterparts will dredge up.
Minority Leader Tuberville, anybody? Cruz? Whee!
-
telling the court that he intends to post a bond of only $100 million –
we all know he never violates a promise
-
Popehat’s take on McConnell’s announcement:
The great thing about Mitch McConnell has been [pauses awkwardly for 20 years]
The comments sound a lot like ours….
-
@New Deal democrat: Hope you’re right. If it is in fact #2, we’ll start seeing signs pretty soon after he starts doing it.
Actually getting aid to Ukraine would be a nice start.
-
I should probably pick up a second bottle of champagne just in case.
-
Much as I despise McConnell (and I do!), I fear his announcement today, the day after the meeting with Biden and the four congressional leaders, suggests that a shutdown is basically baked in for the end of this week, and the GOP has decided to go full Putin and screw Ukraine for an indefinite period.
McConnell has many instincts. Protecting himself from further losses is high on that list.
-
Mitch McConnell has been a guy with sharp elbows. He’s made it clear that the comity, norms, and traditions that have previously existed for the way the Senate governs itself are a mook’s game. And he has a new set of rules for governance, which may be summed up as follows: what the Constitution doesn’t forbid, do, and what it permits, do maximally.
We may not like that, but he has given calls to blow up the filibuster new strength. I see it may also lead to Congress exercising its power to limit and regulate the courts under Article 3, particularly around rights related legislation.
I am no fan of McConnell. He’s a bog-standard Republican, especially when it comes to economic policy. In other words, garbage. He clearly feels more at home with Chamber of Commerce types than the social conservative warriors. That time he showed up at an NRA convention brandishing a rifle always struck me as awkward as Dukakis in the tank.
The two parties are moving in a quasi parliamentary direction, which means that the politics McConnell reveled in is dying. He knows his time is passing. The MAGA Trump takeover makes that inevitable. He is wasting away. He is the walking dead.
-
I can’t wait til he’s dead so I can go make #2 on his headstone.
That reminds me, I still need to track down Wernher von Braun‘s grave. He’s buried somewhere in the same cemetery as my father.
I think I’ll settle for #1 in his case though.
-
The only thing to read into this is Mitch is very old and tired. He’d do this another 50 years if he could. He loves accomplishing the neo-Feudalist goals and is unmatched at them. He’s a bitter to the end company type man so, his endorsement of Trump when it comes will be simultaneously meaningless and significant, making no practical difference except getting more backhanded insults from the man he failed to neutralize when he could have. And maybe another slur at his wife for good measure. One more “dignity wraith” as Josh Marshall calls those who capitulate to Cheetolini.
-
Good riddance to bad rubbish – even if we have to wait until November to formally see the back of him, he’s been largely irrelevant to his caucus for quite some time.
Hopefully whatever time he has left on this earth is as miserable as possible.
-
@smith: Saw on Bsky that apparently the appeal filing is 1,800 pages long (I have not verified this).
That seems … bonkers. The skeet also claims that some of the pages of the appeal are just screenshots of tweets.
The ongoing embarrassment to the legal profession that is called “representing” Trump rolls on.
-
@New Deal democrat: I really hope it is the second.
McConnell may realize what hell awaits if Ukraine is allowed to go under. He may want to do what he can in the months remaining to him, politically or physically.
And yes, I am a Pollyanna. But don’t we all think McConnell has no illusions about how awful the MAGA GOP set is, even more than we do? He must hear almost everything.
And: maybe shoes will drop on Trump in the coming weeks. He is desperate for cash, and his legal troubles are gathering steam, not abating.
I have always wondered, if there is such a thing as “Deep State,” how Trump has been allowed to get this far? Why isn’t more information coming forward?
-
@RaflW: Almost all of it is exhibits. The actual brief starts on page 1742 of 1794.
-
@Citizen Alan: I should probably pick up a second bottle of champagne just in case.
RIGHT??
I’m going to have to draw up some rules, or a rubric, or something to have on hand. Otherwise I’ll be celebrating this kind of stuff all year without any sense of proportion.
McConnell announces he’s stepping down as majority leader in November = 1 glass of wine
McConnell croaks = 2 bottles of champagne
1st trumpov asset sold to pay for his fines = 1 bottle of champagne (2nd, 3rd assets = just a beer.)
trumpov VP selection asks to be taken off of the ticket in October = call the paramedics
-
@WaterGirl: I think there might be a few supportive ones from John Barron.
-
@Jackie: I think he’ll get the position.
-
@jonas: Only $350 million more, TFG!!
-
@Paul in KY: Thune recently endorsed Trump, in something that doesn’t smell all that much like a coincidence. So I’ll wager a nickel on Thune.
-
His replacement from Kentucky will be that 🦝🦝🦝Cameron.
-
@japa21: my thoughts exactly – you don’t relinquish power at the pinnacle
-
Cornyn is ridiculous 😡
-
@Soprano2: Yes…the lege passed a law a couple years ago to that effect, unfortunately.
-
@New Deal democrat: por que no los dos?
-
@rikyrah: He might lose a primary election to another evil GQPer, but if McTurtle croaks, then his name will be one of the three sent to the Gov. And the other 2 will be so, so, so nuts that Gov Beshear would be forced to pick Cameron.
-
Appeals court has denied a stay of enforcement of the NY fraud case judgement. This is one of those temporary rulings by a single judge until the full appeals court can take it up. The interest clock keeps ticking…
-
@Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:
Yeah, they are all equally awful. All want to take away my rights as a Black woman. So, no, not afraid of who comes next. Their goals will be the same, as it comes to me: trying to take us back to 1824.
-
Yes. Mitch had the Kentucky legislature change the law😡😡
-
In the midst of the greatest economic crisis in America since the Great Depression, Mitch and his fellow Republicans chose ECONOMIC TREASON AGAINST AMERICA IN 2009.
Period.
-
Almost all exhibits 😂😂😂😂
-
Seeing and destroying norms: This is McConnell’s one area of genius. It is hard. Do you think just anybody would have held Garland’s seat? Even have spotted the opportunity? McConnell has been the leader in shredding the unwritten rules of the Senate. It seems easy after he has done it, but being that first person is hard. Very few people have that talent. McConnell and Trump both do.
McConnell and Trump have different talents.
McConnell blew up Senate norms while staying within the letter of the law. That requires extensive knowledge of both the norms and the law.
Trump just does what he wants, ignoring both the norms and the law. Trump’s talent seems to be in knowing where the line is. Trump treats Republicans like shit, but he hasn’t done anything that would so alarm the McConnell wing of the GOP that they would turn on Trump, whatever the cost to themselves.
-
@Soprano2: yes. Unfortunately.
-
@smith: OK. But what legal weight whatsoever do tweets have, even as an exhibit.
Reminds me of what a friend said about his 450 page dissertation, something to the effect that he was going for heft since he didn’t really have a particularly interesting new idea.
-
Please welcome Senate Minority Leader,
Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, Rand Paul, Tommy Tuberville, JD Vance!
-
Here (north metro Atlanta) too. Heavy rain with thunder and lightning moved through an hour or 90 minutes ago. Didn’t last long, but it knocked everything out for the duration.
-
I’m sure others have said this since I’m not going to read all the way through a dead thread, but I’m certain McConnell’s replacement will be a worse person, but they will but be as effective at being evil, so they won’t be worse for the country.
-
@Ken: Well they got a legal problem don’t they? Their loophole is that we have given our license to our content to social media and they can broker training our content.
However, I don’t remember licensing my content so that they can make money off of it through that. Sure, I am the product since the content I create is being shared and reacted to as part of a community and they make money through ads. This is something else altogether.
