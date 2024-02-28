Yikes. This was not what I expected would happen!

🚨 BREAKING: Supreme Court has *granted* cert and will consider presidential immunity. Argument is set for week of April 22, an expedited timeline. pic.twitter.com/JiFQd7BBw1 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 28, 2024

I am not a lawyer, but it seems guaranteed that this will delay the D.C. case until end of summer, unless they did not grant a stay at the same time.

More details to come.

Update:

Fairly expedited schedule but I’ve seen faster. Trump has three weeks to file brief on merits. Case won’t be heard for almost two months. If they decide in a month or so, translates to trial, late August or early September approximately. Voting already will have started. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 28, 2024

.

Here’s the order.

They seem to not call it a stay, but it sure sounds like the equivalent of a stay, since the D.C. trial cannot resume until SCOTUS rules on this.

Update 2: there will definitely be cake, but of the drown your sorrows variety.