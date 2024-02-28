Biden suffers from obstructive sleep apnea, spinal arthritis, sensory neuropathy in his feet, a-fib with normal ventricular response, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, the president's physician said after annual physical.
… I do believe there’s more than a few of us — voters as well as jackals — who’ll look at this list and say ‘Looks pretty good, considering what’s in my medicine cabinet.’
The ‘sensory neuropathy in his feet’ would explain why Biden looks great on a bike, but a bit hesitant/shuffling when he walks. His balance is fine, but he doesn’t have full feeling in his feet (especially when he’s wearing stiff shoes, I suspect). This is actually reassuring, because ‘poor feeling in feet’ is hella less threatening than ‘possible brain issues’!
Biden had difficulties falling asleep while wearing the CPAP mask but has stuck with the therapy and uses it for most or all of the night, doc says.
Biden, who weighs 178 pounds, is taking several meds: Eliquis, Crestore, Fluticasone nasal spray, Allegra, Pepcid and Nexium.
Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, says a "neurological exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as a stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis"
After today's physical, Biden's doctor concludes that the president is a 'healthy, active, robust 81-year old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency' pic.twitter.com/HkxiFEjO7L
And I’ll use this report as an excuse to share a thread from Jaime Harrison…
Joe Biden’s age and experiences have provided him wisdom, insight, empathy, and a fundamental understanding that the American Dream is meant for all of America’s people.
Biden inherited the reins of a nation in the midst of a pandemic, with a crippled economy, and a democracy bludgeon from an insurrection… but despite it all he brought us back from the brink of disaster and achieved some of the greatest legislative achievements of a generation. From investing in the nation’s infrastructure, to creating millions of new jobs by rebuilding our manufacturing capacity, to repairing our reputation on the world stage, to lowering healthcare costs & investing in the fight against the climate crisis, Joe Biden navigated the chaos of Washington and delivered for America.
I can’t say that about an old and unhinged, twice-impeached, Donald Trump, who has done so much to destroy our democracy, abandon our foreign allies, embrace brutal dictators, attack our nation’s veterans, and rip away the fundamental rights of women to control their own bodies. (There aren’t enough characters to cover all that he has done to hurt America and the American people.)
I also can’t say that about a younger Nikki Haley who as Governor of South Carolina blocked thousands of her constituents from life saving healthcare & attempted to rip away the freedom of women to control their own bodies.
To hell with age… what are you going to do with the power when you get it?!
Are you going to fight for the folks I care about- in my family and my community? Are you going to be fair and just? Are you going to stand up for all or just a select few?
We have seen the work of Nikki & Donald up close and frankly we can’t afford to repeat those disasters. It isn’t their ages that make them bad leaders, but their fundamental beliefs.
hasn’t just been a good President, but a great President! He is a good and decent man that gets up every single day thinking about making our nation better for all.
His determination for a better America is not hampered by his age, but enhanced by his wisdom!
So in the choice between Nikki, Trump, or Biden… there is only one correct answer folks- give me that seasoned JOE BIDEN! #BidenHarris2024
