Biden suffers from obstructive sleep apnea, spinal arthritis, sensory neuropathy in his feet, a-fib with normal ventricular response, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, the president's physician said after annual physical. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 28, 2024

… I do believe there’s more than a few of us — voters as well as jackals — who’ll look at this list and say ‘Looks pretty good, considering what’s in my medicine cabinet.’

The ‘sensory neuropathy in his feet’ would explain why Biden looks great on a bike, but a bit hesitant/shuffling when he walks. His balance is fine, but he doesn’t have full feeling in his feet (especially when he’s wearing stiff shoes, I suspect). This is actually reassuring, because ‘poor feeling in feet’ is hella less threatening than ‘possible brain issues’!

Biden had difficulties falling asleep while wearing the CPAP mask but has stuck with the therapy and uses it for most or all of the night, doc says. Biden, who weighs 178 pounds, is taking several meds: Eliquis, Crestore, Fluticasone nasal spray, Allegra, Pepcid and Nexium. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 28, 2024

Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, says a "neurological exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as a stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis" — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 28, 2024

After today's physical, Biden's doctor concludes that the president is a 'healthy, active, robust 81-year old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency' pic.twitter.com/HkxiFEjO7L — Monica Alba (@albamonica) February 28, 2024

