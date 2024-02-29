Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

T R E 4 5 O N

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sorry, Another Boebert Kid Update

Sorry, Another Boebert Kid Update

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: 

Eighteen and horrible:

The felony charges that Representative Lauren Boebert’s eighteen-year-old son, Tyler, got hit with on Tuesday, February 27, stem from a series of car thefts in Rifle, where he and some underage friends robbed several people, including a woman with a brain tumor who said she had just $75 “left to her name,” according to police.

Tyler was allegedly part of a four person crime ring with two female minors and another male minor (Tyler’s 18, so not a minor).  One of the minor females “supposedly made a sex tape” with Tyler, according to an affadavit. In addition to allegedly stealing from a woman with a brain tumor, they took credit cards from parked cars and bought $717 worth of clothes on fast fashion site Shein, as well as spending a bunch of money at Kum & Go (a convenience store) and Love’s (a truck stop).

Updated to add:  John Fetterman is a better person than me.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • $8 blue check mistermix
  • Albatrossity
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to Sr Petersburg
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • Eolirin
  • glc
  • gratuitous
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • stinger
  • terraformer
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • Tom Levenson
  • Tony Jay
  • trollhattan
  • Warblewarble
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      @Eolirin:
      Fetterman’s a mensch, but this from Boebert made me raise my eyebrows:

      Reached for comment shortly after the charges were reported, Rep. Boebert said, “I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for.”

      “It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track,” she said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him.

      Now do Hunter.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      Sorry, Another Boebert Kid Update

      I don’t care about Boebert’s kids or how it reflects on her as a parent except to note that white conservatives forgive all kinds of shit that trash like Boebert and her family do, while looking down on non-white people, even those with spotless reputations. American hypocrisy at its deepest. And most typical.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sab

      What the fuck is wrong wih us! He is a seventeen year old kid with horrible parents. He does not need us piling on.

      We do not deserve to keep any Congressional or Senatorial  seat if picking on this kid is who we are or what we need to do to win.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: Almost 19, I think. But I think there’s still a point there. The legal system is holding him accountable, or trying to. I’m not sure we (collectively) need to pile on

      I mean, other than to make the obvious joke that apparently sex tapes run in the family.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tom Levenson

      I don’t think the kid deserves any more attn. than any other 18 y.o. in trouble; he didn’t choose his parents.

      I do think it’s fair game to ask the question that this incident  evokes: does gun-nut culture correlate with crime incidence?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @sab: Lots of people argue that we should get down in the gutter and fight like the GOP does.  This is what it looks like. I think I’ll go be a part of real life for a while.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Fetterman, I agree with on technical terms, but the Republican party’s entire MO is recreational cruelty.

      There must be a point where a responsible individual can draw the line between harmless laughs and behaviors that might cause further harm to the cjild and family.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Eolirin

      @Tom Levenson: I think Congresswoman Boebert’s hypocrisy is fair game, but that’s really more about her.

      I’d be curious to see if there’s a correlation with ardent “family values” supporters and higher crime rates too. If I recall correctly it correlates with divorces and domestic violence and teen pregnancy rates, but I don’t think I’ve seen whether there’s a relationship with crime more broadly.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @Eolirin:

      I’m not sure we (collectively) need to pile on.

      I mean, other than to make the obvious joke that apparently sex tapes run in the family.

      I am laughing out loud.  This captures Balloon Juice so perfectly.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      Old kids and young adults too often do stupid things. Film at 11.

      Meanwhile, … WhiteHouse.gov press gaggle:

      Q Can I follow up on that point? The head of the Border Patrol union said that Brownsville is actually not a place where the President will be able to evaluate what’s going on because there are relatively fewer crossings comparative to other sectors.

      So, is the President going to be able to get a fulsome evaluation of what is actually needed right now when it comes to the border by going to Brownsville?

      SECRETARY MAYORKAS: Yes. Yes, he will. I mean, Texas is seeing a reduction in encounters across — across the board over what we experienced in December and immediately before then. The primary reason is the enhanced enforcement efforts on the part of the Mexican government.

      The President had a conversation with the President of Mexico in December. Secretary Blinken and I, with our Homeland Security Advisor, visited Mexico. We spoke of the importance of really renewing their enforcement efforts. They did. We’ve seen a tremendous drop in the number of encounters across the southern border.

      The most difficult part south of our border to patrol is Sonora, on the Mexican side, which is why Arizona — the area of Arizona in Tucson continues to see an increase in — in the number of encounters.

      But the President will see firsthand what the Border Patrol needs and what the legislation would deliver if Congress would pass it.

      (Emphasis added.)

      But I thought it was a never-ending CRISIS!!

      You mean talking with others with respect gets results? You mean screaming that they Pay for a Wall, talking about invading them and going to war with them, etc., etc., isn’t the only way to address problems??

      I’m shocked, shocked.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      I don’t care much about this person, except to point out Republican double standards. But when did we stop treating 18 year olds as adults? I’ve seen a lot of people making excuses for young people who are no longer minors. 

      I’m starting to think the GOP has a point about raising the voting age.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      I have a kid, too, so I get Fetterman’s point and the points of other commenters here.

      But — keep in mind that Rep Boebert’s rationale for moving her family from Silt (which is her residence in CO-3, a short drive from Rifle) to someplace in CO-4 (supposedly in Adams County, the southern exurbs of Denver) is that she’s trying to escape her soon-to-be-ex-husband.  But all of this, and the other criming that her family has done, is happening in CO-3.  So she’s pulled her family into her justification for changing districts.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: But when did we stop treating 18 year olds as adults?

      If you can’t walk into a bar or dispensary, you don’t have all the privileges of an adult.

      I disagree as far as the voting age. It should be younger, maybe16. If you’re old enough to pay taxes, you’re old enough to vote.  Indeed, there ought not to be taxation without representation.

      Now ask me about migrant workers…

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cain

      @Baud: Trump still refers to his grown ass adults as ‘children’. Of course, they are fair game since they are involved in the politics unlike this kid.

      The kid has had a horrible home and his lifestyle is a reflection of it. From all the stupid things that Lauren has done clearly she is no role model.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to Sr Petersburg

      I want to know who is raising Tyler’s younger sibs, given their dad’s DV order. I also want to know who Tyler is staying with in Rifle.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      terraformer

      For a brief while (that seemed much longer than it was), we lived in Iowa. They had those “Kum and Go” stores, and we were like … WTAF is with *that* name?

      so naturally, we had great laughs trying to come up with other family-fun names for such an establishment, like: “Shit and split” and “Pee and flee” – we are all children

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      I want to know who is raising Tyler’s younger sibs, given their dad’s DV order. I also want to know who Tyler is staying with in Rifle.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Tony Jay

      @sab:

      You both have a very valid wider point about not sinking into the gutter with the hypocritical finger-pointers and are going to be shit out of luck asking for a grace period for a thuggish little shite who is accused of stuff that brings out a ring-studded back of the hand response from the lizard brain.

      Yeah, we should be better than Conservatives. Doesn’t mean people don’t get to point and laugh at Conservative hypocricy. They are only as human as the Boeberts, after all.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: I do think there’s a minimum age for paying taxes. But not sure.

      I started my first job at 15. I was required to pay taxes. Indeed, they fucked up my witholding and I learned the hard way that I need to pay taxes.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.