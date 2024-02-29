Eighteen and horrible:

The felony charges that Representative Lauren Boebert’s eighteen-year-old son, Tyler, got hit with on Tuesday, February 27, stem from a series of car thefts in Rifle, where he and some underage friends robbed several people, including a woman with a brain tumor who said she had just $75 “left to her name,” according to police.

Tyler was allegedly part of a four person crime ring with two female minors and another male minor (Tyler’s 18, so not a minor). One of the minor females “supposedly made a sex tape” with Tyler, according to an affadavit. In addition to allegedly stealing from a woman with a brain tumor, they took credit cards from parked cars and bought $717 worth of clothes on fast fashion site Shein, as well as spending a bunch of money at Kum & Go (a convenience store) and Love’s (a truck stop).

Updated to add: John Fetterman is a better person than me.