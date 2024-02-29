My view of the SCOTUS action: if the trial is delayed until after November, we will see THE LARGEST BLUE WAVE IN HISTORY. If November becomes a referendum on whether Trump faces justice, then Democrats will absolutely flip the House, keep the White House and expand the Senate. https://t.co/BcRlMrJIdJ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 29, 2024

I am proud to join @DrBiden to launch Women for Biden-Harris. When women organize, we get the job done—exactly what we’ll do in November. Join me—sign up at https://t.co/0qeeA4VhM5. pic.twitter.com/ta0r6Z4Jke — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 28, 2024

NEW: The Biden campaign is launching a nationwide effort to win the women’s vote, Jill Biden will lead it https://t.co/zynM1OAiBN — Daniel Wessel (@da_wessel) February 28, 2024

… The first lady was to kick things off on Friday, the start of Women’s History Month, with a weekend travel blitz through states that will be key to deciding November’s presidential election. “Women put Joe in the White House four years ago, and women will do it again,” she said in a statement. “In our communities, women are the organizers, the planners, the mobilizers. We get things done. That’s exactly why we’re launching ‘Women for Biden’ now because when women organize, we win.” The first lady’s Friday to Sunday tour will take her to Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin, all among the handful of states that will decide whether Democrat Biden gets another four years in office or whether the Republican Party retakes control of the White House… Julie Chávez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, said the stakes for women in this election “could not be higher.” Women were crucial to Biden’s defeat of Trump in 2020. “Americans will face a real choice at the ballot box this November between Joe and Kamala who will stand up and fight for women and their freedoms each and every day, and Donald Trump who is looking to take our rights and freedoms away,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Republicans have underestimated the power of women time after time and together, this November, we will make sure that they never make that mistake again.”…

I know that folks are worried about what they’re seeing happening to women all across America. I am too. I hear about it everywhere I go. My message is: @VP and I are fighting for the freedom of women, for families, and for doctors who care for these women. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2024

Biden acts to better protect Americans' personal data such as health records and finances https://t.co/9JEP19c8DM — The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2024

NEW: @VP’s office announces that students in the federal work study program will now be able to get paid to register people to vote, and work as poll workers. — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) February 27, 2024

I'm not a pollster, but I wonder if Trump's underperformance is a reverse of the "shy Trump voter" theory from 2016, when people didn't want to say they were voting for Trump. Now, they like to goad others by saying they're voting for Trump – but they're not actually doing it? — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 28, 2024