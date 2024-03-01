Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists, and cowards.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

How are Republicans going to find someone with more charisma and personal charm than Jim Jordan?

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

In after Baud. Damn.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Friday Morning Open Thread

Open Thread 40

Anyone who wants to complain about Democratic message can fight me.

I thought I would share this, in case anyone is looking for simple, clear messaging to anyone who has “concerns” about Biden.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      There is not a god damned thing — besides the second amendment — that will survive a 6-3 Republican SCOTUS for a generation.

      Could not have said it better.

    3. 3.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I hope the lights and roof stay on here. We’re getting a huge storm off of the Oregon coast. Power is sagging right now.

      If it stays up I’ll be very surprised.

    4. 4.

      JML

      I guess I’m glad to see liberals taking the court seriously, but fucking hell I got laughed at in 2016 when I told people we couldn’t fuck around on this shit. lot of mostly white, mostly male lefties said it wouldn’t matter, they’d never actually overturn Roe, and Hillary was really a republican. I would like all of those shitbags to have to go stand in a fire.

    6. 6.

      lowtechcyclist

      Since this is an open thread, I’ll post here that my wife absolutely LOVES her Alley Cat Quilt that I won in the recent Ukraine raffle, and gave to her last night.  Quiltingfool, you are amazing!  My wife was admiring your craftsmanship – she doesn’t quilt, but knows a thing or two about quilts due to relatives who used to.  And we both love all the kitties on it!

      I feel so lucky to have this marvelous piece of art in my home – my wife said it’s almost too beautiful to use, but we both agreed that ‘almost’ was the operative word: it deserves to be lovingly used, and that’s what we will do!

    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @JML:

      I loved it when Brian Schatz said basically the same thing.  If you didn’t watch that, you might find it cathartic!

      We have so many talented and dedicated people in office, and the other side has a bunch of crappy power-hungry hateful control freaks.  Brought to us by the gerrymander.

    8. 8.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @WaterGirl:

      Just got a gust at 36 mph that hit and made the house shudder. One of our cats is not having a good time. He’s hiding under the stairs in his cage, just about dead center in the house.

      Supposed to be like this all day. The lights keep dimming and the battery backups keep tripping on and off.

      Fun stuff!

    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @lowtechcyclist: I’m so happy to hear that!  Thanks for the update.

      I have a quilt that QF made for me.  Mine we cats also, but very different from the Alley Cat cats.  For weeks and weeks I would notice some new detail in the quilt.

      She has an amazing eye for color and detail and fabric.

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: In the 2 or 3 months after my 7 foot diameter tree crashed on my house, we had storms and 70 mph winds at least half a dozen times.

      I had always loved storms, and I do again, but those high winds were very scary after just having had the tree fall.

      I don’t envy you.

    14. 14.

      Ken

      Remind me of the BJ hive mind’s policy — when natural disasters* happen in red states, and the governor thereof asks for federal assistance, do we get to mock and laugh? Also does it matter if the governor has been making secessionist (or at least secession-adjacent) noises and defying Federal court rulings?

      * Such as, say, the second- (soon-to-be-first-) largest wildfire in US history.

    15. 15.

      jonas

      Anyone who wants to complain about Democratic message can fight me.

      I’m hoping the IVF debacle unleashed in Alabama is one issue where Dems *can* finally break through the rightwing noise machine with their own well-coordinated, sustained media campaign that helps voters understand who’s doing what here. Our side is good at pithy tweets and memes and stuff, but what we’ve never had is a coordinated, integrated media megaphone the likes of Fox, AM radio, and Sinclair that Republicans use to flood the zone with bullshit 24/7. We’ve been way behind the 8-ball on this stuff for years, but maybe now finally catching up in terms of leveraging what media will listen to and honestly report on Dems to heighten the contradictions, as they say. Godspeed.

    16. 16.

      Kristine

      Thinking of last night’s quilt thread…my jaw dropped when I saw how much BJ would be raising for Four Directions.

      This blog is kind of amazing.

      So’s WaterGirl.

    19. 19.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JML:

      lot of mostly white, mostly male lefties said it wouldn’t matter, they’d never actually overturn Roe, and Hillary was really a republican. I would like all of those shitbags to have to go stand in a fire. 

      PREACH!

    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      Re IVF, I thought I’d pass on this bit from Fred “Slacktivist” Clark‘s blog. He originally wrote it in 2016, but posted it again for obvious reasons after the recent decision by the Alabama Supreme Court.

      So there’s a fire in a fertility clinic. You run to the back to make sure everyone is out and you find the room engulfed in flames. You’ve got to go — now — before the ceiling collapses and escape becomes impossible. But as you turn to go, you see two things. There’s a young girl, about 6 or 7 years old, passed out on the floor. And there’s a small freezer unit, inside of which there’s a rack holding two dozen frozen embryos. You have just barely enough time, maybe, to carry one or the other out with you.

      But only one. You can save the little girl, or you can save the 24 embryos.

      Which do you choose to save?

      Me too.

      I’d toss in: which decision would you rather defend afterwards: leaving the girl, or leaving the embryos? (Defend to whom? The parents of the girl, the ‘parents’ of the embryos, and to anyone else who became aware of your heroism in rescuing…well, whichever you rescued.)  Yeah, me too there as well.

      His point, obviously, is that we’d all save the little girl. And our moral intuition is correct: nobody really believes those embryos are the moral equivalent of human beings that have already left the womb and entered the world, no matter how many people make the claim that they are. We just deep down regard the little girl as a human being, and the embryos as something far less.

      Believe what your insides are telling you, Fred is saying to the ‘pro-lifers.’ It’s that simple.

    24. 24.

      Kristine

      @jonas:

      We’ve been way behind the 8-ball on this stuff for years, but maybe now finally catching up in terms of leveraging what media will listen to and honestly report on Dems to heighten the contradictions, as they say.

      The rightwing is just better at old media.

      Last year, RW newspapers showed up in my mailbox for a few weeks at a time, giving me the opp to subscribe. One of those papers was The Epoch Times, which is now available for sale on the news rack at a local grocery store along with the Chicago Tribune and other regional/national newspapers. Do progressives have responses to that?

    25. 25.

      Downpuppy

      The logic of the first picture is a little weak. The Republicans aren’t (currently) claiming that Presidents (Democratic) are immune from impeachment, just that Presidents (Republican) are immune from criminal charges, forever.
      Of course the impeachment is a farce for many, many, reasons, but not due to immunity claims.

    28. 28.

      Bupalos

      @jonas: A lot of folks really seem to think that what we need is for a liberal version of the right wing media ecosystem to emerge. I feel like this couldn’t be more wrong. I think it’s natural to be a little partisan-jealous of how easy, cheap, and effective the angry sugar high that their political project runs on appears. But I think that’s a really, really bad road for us to try and go down.

      To me the sugar high messaging is summed up in the “they hate women” mantra we here all the time in spaces like this. A healthier messaging is about how ideology and a thoughtless yearning for the past tends to systematically destroy freedom for everyone. It does that whether there is a them that intends for that to happen or not.

