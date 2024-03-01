Anyone who wants to complain about Democratic message can fight me.

WATCH: @brianschatz torches Republicans on their efforts to criminalize IVF pic.twitter.com/70pspEvQcQ — Mike Inacay (@MikeInacay) February 29, 2024

I thought I would share this, in case anyone is looking for simple, clear messaging to anyone who has “concerns” about Biden.

This. There is not a god damned thing — besides the second amendment — that will survive a 6-3 Republican SCOTUS for a generation. Stop with the political purity bullshit and vote like your future depends on it. https://t.co/vV2rxUnVV3 — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) February 29, 2024

Open thread.