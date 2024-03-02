Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

The willow is too close to the house.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

Even though I know this is a bad idea, I’m off to do it anyway!

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

No one could have predicted…

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This fight is for everything.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Bark louder, little dog.

You are here: Home / Politics / Impeachment Inquiry / Saturday Morning Repub Cartoon Villains Open Thread

Saturday Morning Repub Cartoon Villains Open Thread

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Philip Block, at the Washington Post, gives us all another free chance to catch up on the D-R-A-M-A — “Hunter Biden’s point-by-point rebuttal of allegations against his father”:

It has been abundantly clear for months that the House Republican case suggesting that President Biden was corruptly involved in his son Hunter’s business engagements was a function of frenzied cherry-picking. When Hunter Biden came to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to answer questions from legislators and investigators working on the impeachment inquiry targeting his father, he was presented with a number of those assertions.

In each case, he offered credible responses. You can read them below, in his own words.

What emerges when reading the transcript of the interview is how dependent the Republican effort is on three tactics. You’ll see those play out in the rebuttals Hunter Biden offered, but it’s useful to articulate them specifically.

First and most obvious is that cherry-picking. Republicans have gained access to countless financial and personal documents involving the Bidens and business associates of Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president’s brother. Sifting through that material like amateur internet sleuths, they’ve picked out a dozen or so things that might be framed as suspicious. This is how all investigations work, of course, with a few clues scattered among a lot of distractions. But when the allegations include such things as Joe Biden showing up at a dinner involving his son and a business partner, the frequency of his joining his son for dinner matters.

This is the second point: Republicans are trying to weaponize the schmoozing that politicians do. The allegations of Joe Biden meeting Hunter Biden’s partners centers on things like shaking hands at a reception or Hunter Biden’s associates being invited to White House events.

Third, the allegations center on two key conflations. The first and better known is using “the Biden family” as a proxy for “Hunter and James Biden.” Claiming that Hunter Biden’s income was going to “the Biden family” is a way to loop in the president unfairly. The same thing happens with “payments.”…

There were other issues presented to Hunter Biden, but those didn’t centrally allege wrongdoing by his father. This was the intent of the hearing after all — and as Biden and his attorney had to remind Republicans at times — not to tear down Hunter Biden but to show how Joe Biden allegedly benefited from these business deals.

Now more than ever, there’s no evidence he did.

If you read the whole thing, it’s obvious how frantically the GOP is scrabbling around, digging through the bottom of the barrel and deep into the Russian-fostered swamp muck, looking for a Magic Weapon that simply doesn’t exist.

With Hunter Biden’s deposition in the rearview mirror, Republicans are looking to bring his testimony to television screens across the U.S.

Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said the “next phase” in the impeachment inquiry is a public hearing with Hunter Biden, where he hopes to “clear up some discrepancies between some of the statements [that] were made between some of the associates and what we heard today.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Jeffro
  • TBone

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      Speaking of swinging the election, why wouldn’t an innocent candidate – the World’s Most Innocent, in fact – want a speedy trial and exoneration BEFORE the election, the better to run and win on?  What good is it to be found innocent once you’re in office, and had to struggle against the headwinds of felony charges during an entire campaign

      What better way to defeat the blessed ‘Deep State’ once and for all, than to prove how their charges of um er espionage were all just another hoax?

       

      Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Donald Trump pressed Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Friday to make a decision: Should the former president’s trial for allegedly mishandling classified documents take place before or after the November election?  And if the high-profile, high-stakes trial of the GOP front-runner for president is to take place before the election, would it be too late to start the proceedings in September, so close to when voters begin casting ballots?  Cannon heard hours of arguments on those questions and other issues Friday, but left the bench giving no indication of how she would decide the trial’s timing — though it now seems clear it will not begin in late May as originally planned.

      Prosecutors are seeking to start in July, while Trump’s lawyers say the trial should wait until after the election, or August at the earliest.  Trump, the first former U.S. president charged with crimes, faces four separate indictments as he campaigns for another term in the White House, an unprecedented test of the nation’s legal and political systems. The timing of each case — including a state trial in New York scheduled to begin March 25 — has grown increasingly consequential as he racks up primary victories and draws closer to a general election rematch against President Biden.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.