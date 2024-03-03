Regular at the bar. Dapper little gent. A bit too enthused about the snack options sometimes.

Open thread.

ETA: At some point this week, I was driving and heard some legal analysis on an NPR program, I think. I was only half paying attention.

Anyhoo, the speaker was reviewing the “novel” perspective Justice Kavanaugh or Gorsuch* brought to the debate about bump stocks. To wit: will no one think of the poor buyers who already own bump stocks and who only wanted to convert their AR-15s into fully automatic machine guns, which are illegal even in this gun-psychotic country?

Seriously, that’s something they’re taking under deliberation. We are ruled by corrupt sociopaths.

*I confuse those two because they seem like interchangeable aging frat boys of a similar vintage.