Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

I really should read my own blog.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

He really is that stupid.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

No one could have predicted…

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Sunday Afternoon Open Thread

Boston terrier looking stern.Regular at the bar. Dapper little gent. A bit too enthused about the snack options sometimes.

Open thread.

ETA: At some point this week, I was driving and heard some legal analysis on an NPR program, I think. I was only half paying attention.

Anyhoo, the speaker was reviewing the “novel” perspective Justice Kavanaugh or Gorsuch* brought to the debate about bump stocks. To wit: will no one think of the poor buyers who already own bump stocks and who only wanted to convert their AR-15s into fully automatic machine guns, which are illegal even in this gun-psychotic country?

Seriously, that’s something they’re taking under deliberation. We are ruled by corrupt sociopaths.

*I confuse those two because they seem like interchangeable aging frat boys of a similar vintage.

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Not to be a downer, and dunno if has already been mentioned; noting the passing of comedian Richard Lewis at 76 earlier this week.

    13. 13.

      Miss Bianca

      Oh, Badger!

      That is all, thank you. Listening to the wind shrieking outside and watching the trees wobbling back and forth.

    20. 20.

      NotMax

      Brain is urging, “Get out there and do some lawn mowing.”

      Wonky knee I twisted a few days ago keeps interjecting, “Are you nuts? No way, José.”

    21. 21.

      sdhays

      If this has already been discussed, apologies, but…apparently former President Dotard is now officially pro-measles/whooping cough/polio:

      @BarbaraComstock

      Trump said in Richmond, that he will take all federal funds away from public schools that require vaccines. Like most states, Virginia requires MMR vaccine, chickenpox vaccine, polio, etc. So Trump would take millions in federal funds away from all Virginia public schools.

      Support for vaccination is depressingly low right now because of the right-wing embracing the anti-vax movement, but I’m skeptical that it’s a winning general election message. What’s astonishing is that he didn’t need to go all in on anti-vax; he’s winning those voters already, and it’s not like he has a problem talking out of both sides of his cat’s-anus-like mouth.

      “Mercedes, have you seen my marbles anywhere? The last place I put them was in the shitter with the stolen government secrets.”

    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      @sdhays: There’s a measles outbreak in FL right now. The crackpot surgeon general DeSantis hired is leaving it up to parents whether to send their unvaxxed kids to school or not. Dotard is cribbing off that clown, maybe.  We’re so fucked next time there’s a public health issue that requires collective action, however trivial.

    27. 27.

      japa21

      @sdhays: The way things are going, yo are going to see a lot of diseases, i.e. measles and mumps showing up, and that is going to drive home the need for vaccines message.  This is a loser for Trump.

    29. 29.

      Martin

      Literally every law has the same trap – that people will be unaware of the change to the law. if this is a problem for bump stocks, then no laws can ever change. It’s the dumbest goddamn argument you can put forward. How a justice could get it past the thought->speech filter is astonishing.

    30. 30.

      Dan B

      Update for a different pet from the Garden Chat post, Miss Milly my little grey BaBoo are chasing each other around the house.  BaBoo is happy to have a playmate. They are floor maniacs.

    34. 34.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Michael Popok has a hopeful attitude towards SCOTUS and Presidential Immunity.

      TLDW:  It’s possible they only want to rule on 1.) whether Former Presidents can assert Immunity and 2.) what constitutes an official act/duty?  Both are things that really need a definitive Supreme Court ruling for the future and  could be decided fairly quickly and still leave time for a criminal trial in September.

      I wouldn’t count on it, but it’s nice to have someone analyze the situation and come to a conclusion that isn’t “OMG they’re just stalling for Trump” and could very well be possible based on what we know.

    38. 38.

      VFX Lurker

      Great pup pix of Pete and Badger.

      I’m trying to entice my anxious cat to eat a new diet (vet recommendation). I tried gradually mixing the old and new food over a period of a week, but now it seems like she’s ignoring the new food entirely. I don’t want her to miss meals, so I set down a portion of the old and new food side-by-side. She nibbled a bit at the old, familiar food, then left the rest.

      I think my other cat (who does not have any anxiety or dietary restrictions) may have been happily eating both the old and new food when I’m not looking. If the anxious cat will eat the old food, I might try starting over with reintroducing the new food.

    39. 39.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @NotMax:

      Brain is urging, “Get out there and do some lawn mowing.”

      Wonky knee I twisted a few days ago keeps interjecting, “Are you nuts? No way, José.”

      Are you sure Twisted Knee isn’t really muttering, No way? Hoe, say?

      ;^p

    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @Nukular Biskits: I’ve been reading a biography of English general George Monck, and was interested to see that when he was Governor General of Scotland in the 1650s, Monck prohibited the public carrying of arms, even”fowling pieces.”

      That cut down on feuding and banditry. A contemporary commented that for the first time in 500 years, a “man could ride from one end of Scotland to the other carrying only a switch.”

      I also learned that General Monck liked to chew tobacco.

    41. 41.

      Miss Bianca

      @TBone: Reading down through the quoted bit, I love how “maverick” is apparently now the term of art for “so bugfuck-nutso-beyond- the-pale-of-established-thought-and-best-practice that we can’t even see you from here.”

      I guess because it’s shorter than “so bugfuck-nutso-beyond-the-pale-of-established-thought-and-best-practice that we can’t even see you from here.”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      RSA

      It’s pretty obvious that the bump stock has no purpose other than giving the shooter an experience some say is fun. Everyone seems to agree that it goes through ammunition much faster and reduces aiming precision.

      In a sane country, I think they’d be outlawed simply on safety grounds, without even bringing guns into the picture, as being too likely to cause injury to users or bystanders.  We do this with all sorts of technology, vehicles being the most obvious example.

    45. 45.

      mrmoshpotato

      Ahoy there sir!  What’ll ya have – a Pupperoni?

      The trees out back looking quite nice too.

    47. 47.

      Miss Bianca

      @Jackie: Is it only a matter of time before Trump announces RFK Jr as his running mate? And would RFK Jr accept? We wonders, yes we wonders…and then we wonders why we are troubling our beautiful mind with such speculation.

    48. 48.

      sdhays

      @UncleEbeneezer: If you pushed me to make a prediction, I’d say the Supreme Court will issue a clear, reasonablish ruling about immunity that leaves Trump with nothing – and with at least 7 votes in the majority. The Supremacist Court hasn’t been particularly supportive of Trump himself; they like being the top conservative oligarchs in the government.

      But it’s still a fact that they could be moving faster and they didn’t have to pause the trial while they deliberated. Those actions are definitely supporting Trump.

    51. 51.

      satby

      @sdhays: I was just at a board meeting of our rescue group, and one of the others is GQQQP. She was telling the story of an Asian (she assumed Chinese) doctor she verbally abused during her last hospital stay because Covid; and then made some comment about U of Notre Dame students at the hospital studying “biomedical engineering, and you know what that means”. So I asked, because I love a good crazy yarn, and she said it meant they were learning to engineer new viruses.

      Imagine that toxic masculinity -retro Catholic U, Scalia and Coathanger-Barrett’s favorite, is now part of the world wide conspiracy. Ultimately, they’ll eat their own, and I will have tasty popcorn watching.

    55. 55.

      Elizabelle

      I love your dogs.   Baxter can all the snacks and ice cubes he wants, and he looks to be better company than a lot of barflies hanging out on stools.

      And Pete, just a doll.

    60. 60.

      NotMax

      @TBone

      “I’m looking for a man named LaFong. Carl LaFong.…”

      his name always makes me think “water closet.”

      Just goes to show ya. Makes me think “Debussy.”
      ;)

    71. 71.

      Geminid

      @glc: That was a low turnout election, even lower than usual for municipal elections. As usual, the Ultra-Orthodox turned out because the rabbis tell them to.

      This was one reason why Netanyahu won his 64-56 coalition majority majority in the November 1, 2022 election. Some Israelis on the left was unmotivated for the 5th election in four years, while the two Ultra-Orthodox parties increased their total MKs by 3.

      Also, some bad tactical decisions came back to bite the left wing parties. Labor refused Meretz’s request for a joint slate, while the Balad party split from the Arab Joint List.

      There is a 3.25% threshold for Knesset representation. If Meretz or Balad had made the threshold they would have won 4 MKs each. Meretz came up just short with 3.24% while Balad came in with 2.86, so basically 6% of the opposition vote was wasted.

      The opposition’s mood on November 2 was much like Democrats’ mood the day after Clinton lost in 2016. They were shocked.

    74. 74.

      Almost Retired

      @sdhays:  Alas, it surprises me not at all that Trump’s going down the antivax path.  Another on the checklist along with anti Medicaid expansion, rejection of Summer meal programs for children, repeal the ACA, etc.  I must have slept in the day the Professor in my Intro to Poli Sci class explained the reasoning behind the electoral strategy of killing off your voters.

    78. 78.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Nukular Biskits:

      I think it’s about time we go back to the historical understanding of “arms”; i.e., single-shot muskets.

      This.  I’d be fine with an unenfringeable right to own single-shot muskets, as long as we can regulate or ban, as appropriate, the hell out of all more modern firearms.

    81. 81.

      Kelly

      @RSA: In a sane country, I think they’d be outlawed

      In a sane country when bump stocks were invented the authorities enforcing laws against fully automatic weapons would have said “You think because the automatic device is not directly moving the firing mechanism instead it is moving your finger it’s not a full auto weapon? Are you out of your damned mind? The bump stock clearly results in fully automatic fire. Illegal!!!!”

