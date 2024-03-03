Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Venality / Stupidity Open Thread: The Hunter Investigation Squad Found A Kindred Spirit

by | 48 Comments

If you can bring yourself to listen to 30 seconds of Jim Comer… dude is frantic that all the spinning plates are come crashing down, some of them possibly on his own head. We had full faith in Informant Smirnov, because he told us exactly what we wanted to hear!

Smirnov seems to be what Georgette Heyer would have styled ‘a plausible rogue’ — plausible only to those looking to believe. From the Associated Press, “How clean is the dirt on Hunter Biden? A key Republican source is charged with lying to the FBI”:

Alexander Smirnov was cast by Republicans as one of the FBI’s most trusted informants, offering a “highly credible” account of brazen public corruption by Joe Biden that formed a pillar of the House impeachment investigation of the Democratic president.

Then, last month, the script changed dramatically.

Smirnov, 43, finds himself charged with lying to the FBI, accused of fabricating a tale of bribery and espionage involving then-Vice President Biden and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, and he has told officials he has Russian intelligence contacts…

Interviews and a review of public records by The Associated Press suggest this was not likely Smirnov’s first turn in what the government says is a cycle as a fabulist.

They offer a portrait of a businessman who operated a string of murky shell companies, ran with others who have been accused of fraud, and boasted of his own ties to the FBI. The episode highlights not only the perils of the Republicans’ reliance on unverified information in their quest to confront Biden but also the risks inherent in the FBI’s use of sometimes-unreliable informants who may have ulterior motives.

“How come in all of the universe nobody in America figured out for years that this guy is a fraud and a liar? How did this (expletive) make its way to Congress?” said Yossi Attia, a Los Angeles businessman who has interacted with Smirnov and once ran a penny stock company in which Smirnov held a substantial stake.

Little is known publicly about Smirnov other than allegations in the government’s case, court records, corporate financial disclosures and business filings.

A dual Israeli and U.S. citizen, Smirnov moved to the United States in 2006, traveling in Los Angeles’ Eastern European expatriate circles for more than a decade while providing information to the FBI. It wasn’t immediately clear what investigations Smirnov may have contributed to, though he worked with an FBI handler based in Seattle and the indictment suggests he provided reporting related to “ROC” — a likely reference to Russian organized crime.

A short biography included in a corporate financial document from 2011 describes Smirnov as a veteran businessman “fluent in Russian, English, Hebrew and Arabic” who once was president of a “private mineral and logistic operation, with assets in Russia.”

Even as Smirnov was being paid as a government informant, he participated in duplicitous business schemes, according to court records and interviews…

In 2016, Tigran Sarkisyan and Hripsime Khachtryan sued Smirnov, claiming he pitched them on a company called Grand Pacaraima Gold Corp. It was only after paying him $100,000 that the two discovered the stock certificates Smirnov provided were fake, according to the complaint. When they approached him about it, Smirnov told them he was working with authorities on a fraud investigation that did not involve them and he “continued to make excuses and lie” about their investment, the complaint said.

The suit was dismissed in 2018 when Sarkisyan and Khachatryan failed to show up for a court date because they were incarcerated. The two been sentenced to prison for racketeering weeks earlier in a far-reaching case against dozens of defendants that included allegations of fraud, money laundering and murder-for-hire, court records show.

Another acquaintance, Dmitry Fomichev, sued Smirnov in 2013, claiming Smirnov failed to repay a $500,000 loan. Court records state Smirnov boasted of his connections with the FBI and said he could help Fomichev “resolve certain matters then being investigated by several agencies of the federal government” in exchange for the loan.

Several months later, Fomichev was indicted on tax and immigration charges and sentenced to probation. A Los Angeles judge ruled in Fomichev’s favor in the civil case, though, issuing a nearly $600,000 judgement against Smirnov…

Prosecutors also have emphasized Smirnov’s preoccupation with keeping his accumulated wealth out of his own name, noting how he would withdraw large sums and use it to purchase cashier’s checks to give to his longtime girlfriend. After moving to Las Vegas in 2022, he gave her money to purchase a $1 million condo just off Elvis Presley Boulevard that is owned under her name, records show.

Smirnov told his FBI handler in 2017 that the Biden family name surfaced during a business call he had with a representative for Burisma, where Biden’s son Hunter served on the company’s board.

But after Donald Trump and his allies, including Rudy Giuliani, acting as a Trump lawyer, began to peddle unsupported corruption claims involving the Bidens and Ukraine before the 2020 presidential election, Smirnov’s story grew more elaborate…

All this money floating around, and a cadre of variously dim-witted and dishonest Repub ‘business experts’ just begging to be lied to! Could any self-respecting con artist resist such temptation, even given the odds against success over the long term?

    48Comments

    3. 3.

      rikyrah

       

      Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) posted at 9:07 PM on Sat, Mar 02, 2024:

      This is a lie. The unemployment rate under Trump for Black Americans at its lowest was 5.9% & that was August of 2019. In 2020 the last year of Trump’s presidency it was 16.8%

      The “lowest ever” was under Biden at 5% in April 2023. The lowest since the 1970s. Remarkable given what the # was when Biden took office.

      I hate arguing about this b/c Black unemployment has consistently been higher than overall unemployment, but this baseless lie from Black people who know better is just too much.

      (https://x.com/SymoneDSanders/status/1764125531270738391?s=02)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      I realize the FBI has to work with sleaze bags to get intel on other sleaze bags. But the unforgivable thing is that Smirnov was peddling a fantasy that had been debunked FIVE YEARS PREVIOUSLY. It wasn’t a secret to anybody — we had a whole goddamn impeachment trial that included the same steaming load of horseshit.

      As I’ve said in my posts, it’s a measure of how dysfunctional our political press is that the House GOP isn’t being pilloried daily on front pages nationwide for serving as a Russian intelligence tool. That would be a 5-alarm scandal in a healthy democracy.

      But DOJ dysfunction is arguably more consequential. It’s way past time to clean house.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      sdhays

      @rikyrah: That can’t be true. There’s no way an organization funded by Clarence Thomas’ best billionaire friend would be trying to hurt President Biden.

      Oh, wait. That’s exactly what it would be trying to do.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mousebumples

      https://bsky.app/profile/collinwoodard.bsky.social/post/3kmioctttuu2o

      Shawn Fain Told Us He’d Put His Whole Unussy Into Organizing More Factories, And By God, He’s Doing It

      https://www.al.com/news/2024/02/majority-of-workers-at-alabama-mercedes-benz-plant-have-joined-uaw-union-says.html

      From the linked article –

      The United Auto Workers Tuesday announced that more than half of the employees at Mercedes-Benz’s Vance plant have signed union cards.

      It’s a stunning announcement for an auto factory in a right-to-work state that has historically resisted the union’s organizing efforts in the 27 years since the German automaker opened the plant – the first in Alabama.

      And the news comes only two months into an organizing drive by the union in Southern auto factories.

      Earlier this month, the UAW announced that more than 50% of workers at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant had signed union cards, while 30% have shown union support at Hyundai’s Montgomery plant.

      In a video released by the union, Mercedes worker Jeremy Kimbrell, surrounded by coworkers, said they “are ready to win our union and a better life with the UAW.”

      “There comes a time when enough is enough,” he said. “Now is that time. We know what the company, what the politicians, and what their multi-millionaire buddies will say. They’ll say now is not the right time. Or that this is not the right way. But here’s the thing. This is our decision. It’s our life. It’s our community. These are our families. It’s up to us.”

      More than 10,000 non-union autoworkers across 14 auto companies have signed union cards since last year, according to the UAW.

      I’ve got a few more similar links/quotes, but I’ll split them into separate comments to avoid upsetting the spam filter with too many links.

      But yay for successful union organizing!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mousebumples

      All of these below are from the same longer thread. I picked out a few of my favorite Skeets, but feel free to click over for more of the discussion.

      https://bsky.app/profile/niedermeyer.io/post/3kmioq5bjle2a

      My only high-confidence political take right now is that everyone is wildly underestimating the massive UAW-led organized labor comeback as a factor in the election.

      Disillusioned union guys swung key states for Trump in 2016, and now they don’t exist and the union is playing offense and winning.

       

      https://bsky.app/profile/mtsw.bsky.social/post/3kmiqkkm4uz2z

      “this guy who just was able to secure me and my coworkers says to vote for this candidate and we will get even more money” is about as powerful a political pitch as it’s possible to muster

      Also seeing a lot of takes on this that assume most or all auto workers are white. The value to a muscular UAW is in part activating and turning out African American voters in key states as much as persuading swingy/Trumpy WWC voters

       

      https://bsky.app/profile/niedermeyer.io/post/3kmirapyb6u2a

      Exactly. It marginalizes the guys who exploited weak union leadership to agitate for Trump, and it empowers the more diverse and centrist elements of the workforce (women as well as POC). It’s strong defense on a historical weak point in blue/swing states AND a strong offense in redder states.

      I think Kay has been talking about this for awhile – Biden/Harris administration is the best for union labor in decades. I can’t say I know what to expect from a powerful UAW GOTV operation, but it makes me optimistic.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      They really really really want another “but her emails!” Benghazi investigation, where they can take some tiny nothingburger that _sounds_ bad and blow it way out of proportion. That’s all they know how to do any more.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Frankensteinbeck

      We had full faith in Informant Smirnov, because he told us exactly what we wanted to hear!

      This is the Republican Party from grassroots to plutocrats to think tanks to elected officials.  It’s their ethos.  Reality has a liberal bias, so fuck reality.  They will go looking for better facts, and believe those facts utterly, even if that leads them to walk off a cliff.

      I’ll say this for that asshole bigot McConnell, he’s smart enough to see reality in front of him, even if his utter evil makes his decisions obscene.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Betty Cracker: ​I realize the FBI has to work with sleaze bags to get intel on other sleaze bags.

      Yep, and hopefully they treat all informant statements with the requisite doubt until confirmed by a 2nd independent source. Unfortunately they are humans with all the typical blind spots.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      hopefully they treat all informant statements with the requisite doubt

      I thought they did.  Part of the point of this debacle was that the FBI had this document in their ‘probably bullshit’ file but Republicans demanded a copy and waved it around as if it were confirmed truth.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dmsilev

      The Post covers Lauren Boebert:

      She landed in the town of Windsor, a four-hour drive east, and moved into the first house that struck her fancy (“I’m very impulsive,” she said). She found a local charter school for her boys and has been looking for the kind of church that wouldn’t mind her rowdiness.

      “People were freaking out about me dancing in the seat at ‘Beetlejuice,’” she said, referring to an incident, caught on a security camera, in which the congresswoman was escorted from a Denver theater after vaping and getting handsy with a male companion. “Well, they should see me in church.”

      If it’s more extreme than her Beetlejuice ‘performance ‘,  think I speak for many in saying that no, we really shouldn’t see what she does, and what sort of ‘church’ is this anyway?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @Mousebumples:

      My only high-confidence political take right now is that everyone is wildly underestimating the massive UAW-led organized labor comeback as a factor in the election.

      Disillusioned union guys swung key states for Trump in 2016, and now they don’t exist and the union is playing offense and winning.

      Let’s hope.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Marcopolo

      So Misery held its Republican presidential caucuses yesterday and the orange blob won all the delegates.  Was looking to see if there was any reporting that broke out actual numbers for supporters of different candidates inside the caucus locations but could not find any.  Apparently, reporters were not allowed in.  However, as one of my friends remarked, “can you imagine trying to caucus for Haley? I’d be afraid for my safety.”  Not sure if that is the primary reason why all of these states R parties have abandoned primaries for caucuses but I’m sure it’s one reason.  Less democracy, less transparency, more control.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Frankensteinbeck: I haven’t been following the details of this particular conspiracy because I know it’s all bullshit and prefer to focus my energies on things more substantive.

      As to what I said above, every now and again an agent gets taken in by somebody they have built up a relationship with over the years. The system is supposed to keep that from happening but every now and again one slips thru the cracks.

      @Marcopolo: Less democracy, less transparency, more control.

      Ding ding ding….

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JML

      @Mousebumples: It’s 100% true: Biden-Harris administration is easily the most pro-Labor administration in my lifetime. Obama was not great a great Labor president; while he wasn’t opposed to organizing, he did teachers dirty with his crap Education Secretary and simply didn’t make it a priority (and was, like a lot of elites, skeptical of union expansion into service areas and “white-collar” professions). Clinton was poor on Labor and NAFTA drove a lot of union households out of the democratic party. Carter wasn’t great on Labor issues; most of what was done for unions in those days was through Congress (and to be fair, Labor needed to evolve badly during the 70’s and it took a long time).

      I think it goes without saying that no Republican administration has been good for Labor since…Eisenhower? Maybe? They’ve consistently fucked working people for decades and sided with corporate every single time for at least 60 years.

      Love seeing UAW finally seeing some success at the plants in the south. Could be huge in finally flipping some of these states from being MAGA strongholds.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Marcopolo

      @Mousebumples: Never underestimate the average Americans ability to (not) connect dots.  I hope that UAW (and other union) members make the connection between their success at the bargaining table & the Biden administration’s support for unions & organizing (in particular through the actions of the NLRB).  Guess we’ll see.  Also think the 180 degree about turn by Starbucks vis a vis union organizing is related to this as well.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @dmsilev:

      Well, they should see me in church.”

      Man.  It’s a good day for summing up conservatives, because that’s the evangelical mindset in a nutshell.  Who cares about her actions?  She yells Jesus properly!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      How clean is the dirt on Hunter Biden? A key Republican source is charged with lying to the FBI

      This is tiresome. The Republicans pretty much said that they wanted to impeach Biden, from the moment he was elected. They ran off searching for evidence, even though there was never any underlying crime, criminal investigation or convictions of anybody for anything.

      Trump and his family, Clarence Thomas all have obvious conflicts of interest that have been ignored, overlooked, even celebrated. But Hunter Biden’s laptop must pay for its sins.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Spanky

      @dmsilev:

      If it’s more extreme than her Beetlejuice ‘performance ‘,  think I speak for many in saying that no, we really shouldn’t see what she does, and what sort of ‘church’ is this anyway?

      One of them thar snake-handling churches.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mousebumples

      @JML: my first presidential election as a voter was 2004, but my uncle was UAW. Very liberal, which was atypical in the very red county I grew up in. He passed away in 2019, but I’m thinking of him with this union revitalization.

      @Marcopolo: I’m not sure what it means, but I’d rather be us than them, with UAW on our side.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JPL

      @Suzanne: I don’t have a lot of faith in Shawn Fain, since the UAW donated more to republicans than democrats.   We’ll see

      BTW  Congratulations!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      NotMax

      Soo-prize, soo-prize.

      Thirty-nine of Michigan’s 55 congressional district delegates were awarded based on Saturday’s caucus.
      [snip]
      After about five hours of caucusing, Trump earned 1,575 votes, or 97.7% of the vote among precinct delegates, sweeping all 39 delegates, according to the Michigan Republican Party’s district convention vote results.

      Haley garnered just 36 votes total, about 2.23% of the share of state delegates, according to the party.

      A candidate can take all three delegates from each district if they received the majority of votes in each, as Trump did on Saturday. Source

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @NotMax:

      So Trump did vastly better in the caucus than in the primary.  These are the kinds of numbers he should have been getting in the primary.  The Party officials, it seems, are much more dedicated to him than the voters.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      BlueGuitarist

      @dmsilev:

      They really really really want another “but her emails!” Benghazi investigation, where they can take some tiny nothingburger that _sounds_ bad and blow it way out of proportion. That’s all they know how to do any more.

      Right!
      They make “Laptop” like “emails” a synonym (synecdoche?) for scandal thru high volume repetition. The folks who don’t accept the phony association with scandal are made to feel like, how can you be so stupid you’ve never heard of a laptop or email, as if not accepting the lie is confessing ignorance.

      As BC says, the press is so dysfunctional.

      Still noteworthy that through the whole 30,000 emails thing the media couldn’t put it in the context of the W administration’s 22 million emails hidden on RNC servers to hide their corruption and avoid compliance with presidential records act. Or that the ftfnyt still won’t admit their responsibility for the consequences of vastly overhyping that nothing burger.

      maybe Hunter’s “I would have gone to the Apple Store” can be the common sense entry into breaking down the whole preposterous saga.

      hunter’s Apple laptop which he would have taken to the Apple Store

      Reply
    38. 38.

      RaflW

      “Alexander Smirnov was cast by Republicans as one of the FBI’s most trusted informants, offering a ‘highly credible’ account of brazen public corruption”

      I know it’s been discussed before, but Rep. Ken Buck of CO, hardly a waffling centrist, was questioning the credibility of this witness more than six months ago. He could see, even from his MAGA perch, that the whole case was structured on one witness of unknown quality.

      But the GOP House is 90% easy marks for the Russians — and somewhere between 1-5% owned by the Russians. Somehow that last bit doesn’t seem to be a tasty chew toy for the press to investigate.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      @OzarkHillbilly: & @Frankensteinbeck: There are bad actors in the DOJ. This isn’t news to anyone, I know, but it’s pretty consequential since they’ve helped Russian intelligence services coopt a chamber of the US Congress. Rep. Nadler gets it:

      In a letter on Thursday (2/22) to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Nadler, a New York Democrat, wrote that it “seems unlikely” that [former U.S. Attorney for Pittsburgh Scott] Brady testified to the House Judiciary Committee in October about how the allegations were brought to his attention, according to a newly published transcript.

      Through his testimony, “Mr. Brady appears to have been part of a deliberate attempt to launder foreign disinformation through the Department of Justice,” Nadler wrote.

      Maybe it’s no surprise that Trump holdovers at the DOJ are feeding Russian disinfo to Congress, but it’s intolerable. We need to clean that Augean Stable, stat.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geminid

      Chef Jose Andrès was scheduled to appear this morning on ABC’s “This Week.” He’ll probably have something to say about relief efforts in Gaza.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      SFAW

      @Suzanne: ​
       

      Let’s hope.

      “Hope is not a stragerty.”
      Kidding, of course — just trying to annoy the crap out of various commenters. [I know, I know — who’d a thunk?]

      Reply
    48. 48.

      TBone

      It’s Sunday and I’ma tell a story.  One of my favorite locals at our former little country church took the Easter opportunity to actually throw hot cross buns at us while we were exiting.  Had a good arm for his advanced age and even pummeled our car as we pulled away after landing one on my butt 😆 he had a naughty streak that wouldn’t quit.  He used to run a tiny country store and we’d go in for coffee after a hard night on a long weekend fishing. He’d yell “Are ya hungover!” at the top of his lungs.

      https://www.wonkette.com/p/those-cakes-we-like-are-raisin-hell

      Reply

