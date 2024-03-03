Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I was promised a recession.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Let there be snark.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

I really should read my own blog.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "Stories from the Road" / Sunday Night Open Thread

Sunday Night Open Thread

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

Heya- been a busy couple of days the past few days so didn’t have time to check in and then every time I did it was too late and I just said fuck it. At any rate, one of our friends from undergraduate, Mary, was in town for the weekend visiting her friend and her dying husband, and her son goes into ASU, so we ended up having a last minute outing on Friday night. Then yesterday, Joelle and I had a shitload of work scheduled to do, got up, we were out of half and half for coffee, and that pretty much set the tone for “To be honest I do not want to do a god damned thing today” and with that, nothing was accomplished.

We couldn’t make dinner plans because we didn’t know if Mary was going to call last minute, so we just picked up gyros and eventually I went and had to go drive Mary’s son home from her friends and to make a long story short, we didn’t get anything done. I mainly played skull and bones and bitched about being old.

Grilled tonight, she’s about to finish Bridgerton (thank god) and I am playing games. Maybe I will have something to say tomorrow.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • wmd

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      wmd

      Not getting a damn thing done and gyros sounds like a decent day. Grilling and finishing Bridgerton sounds like things are trending better.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.