Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

Fight them, without becoming them!

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

No Justins, No Peace

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

We are aware of all internet traditions.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

Not all heroes wear capes.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Sunday Evening Open Thread: Remembering Bloody Sunday

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Remembering Bloody Sunday

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I’d save this for tomorrow morning — Good trouble! — but I suspect there will be much social-media discussion tonight. Not least because of Vice-President Harris’ speech!


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BlueGuitarist
  • Geoduck
  • Mike in NC
  • Mike in Pasadena
  • Mousebumples
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • VFX Lurker
  • Villago Delenda Est

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      MSNBC was among the cablecasters who covered much of the March (and all of MVP’s speech) live this afternoon. I found it all extremely moving and inspiring. Thanks for front-paging the event, AL.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Naturally, the MSM is mostly ignoring this anniversary, because Kamala Harris is supposed to not be uppity like this.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      Kamala Harris is supposed to not be uppity like this.

      No kidding. But I’ve gotta say, I think her speech today was among the best I’ve heard from her. Every word shimmered with her passion and commitment. This was no mere speechifying — it rang with truth and conviction. If she can keep delivering like this, I have no worries about November. (And yes, I do know that compelling oratory does not necessarily equate to solid policy.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mike in Pasadena

      Been reading the Atlantic issue on the perils of a second Trump term as president. I can only bear to read two or three pages at a time, the consequences are so dire. Post cards and local participation in the Democratic party efforts to get out the vote are my protection against despair.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      VFX Lurker

      I read Book 1 of John Lewis’ deeply moving graphic novel trilogy, March. I still need to read Books 2 and 3. Powerful story.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geoduck

      Since it’s an Open Thread, I see Haley managed to actually win a primary, in DC. Hopefully that will drive the Shiatgibbon further around the bend.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @BlueGuitarist:

      Time to rename the bridge.

      Yuppers.

      Until just now, I don’t believe I’d ever read anything about Edmund Pettus himself. He was an officer with the Confederate Army, Grand Dragon of the local state KKK, and a U.S. Senator from Alabama. He also, in keeping with the custom of the time, raped and impregnated one of the female slaves he owned; his great-great-granddaughter from this episode, Caroline Randall Williams, is a respected poet and professor at Vanderbilt.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mousebumples

      @VFX Lurker: it’s excellent. I donated a copy to a local library when it first came out, and I think I might do that again.

      Make good trouble. (though I don’t know that a library donation is trouble, haha)

      Related – I love the video of Rep Lewis accepting a National Book Award for that trilogy. So moving. Though definitely a tear jerker.

      Edit (or subsequent comment) to come if/when I find that

      Eta – read, my child, read.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.