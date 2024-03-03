Marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma with @VP Kamala Harris to commemorate 59 years since Bloody Sunday! #Selma59 pic.twitter.com/z2yrDwQmpm — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) March 3, 2024

I’d save this for tomorrow morning — Good trouble! — but I suspect there will be much social-media discussion tonight. Not least because of Vice-President Harris’ speech!

On the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, President Biden and I continue to demand that the United States Congress pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. In honor of all those who marched 59 years ago, we must continue to fight. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 3, 2024

Bloody Sunday marked a turning point in the Civil Rights Movement. 59 years ago, 600+ civil rights leaders and activists marched in spite of brutal attacks because they believed for democracy to work for all of us, it must include us all. #ProtectOurVotingRights pic.twitter.com/QtBBa4FPyN — Patti 💙 🇺🇦BidenHarris💙 (@olivier_patti) March 3, 2024

We’re marching from Brown Chapel to the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights. Let us honor the sacrifices made by civil rights activists and recognize the work that must be done. #Selma59 ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/iweMtA4tiB — Black Voters Matter Fund (@BlackVotersMtr) March 3, 2024

While commemorating the 59th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, Alabama, Vice Pres. Harris said the "immense scale of suffering" in Gaza demands a temporary cease-fire "for at least the next six weeks." https://t.co/9WmsadaXsr pic.twitter.com/1DnJADLVw4 — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2024





Since the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act in 2013, Selma's legacy has been unraveled by pervasive racial discrimination in voting As we remember Bloody Sunday let's urge Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. #ProtectOurVotingRights pic.twitter.com/hSn1Yxx6Wn — Brenda💙46 – Build Back Better 🚗🚕🚙 (@kinley_brenda) March 3, 2024

We are crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge marching and singing 59 years after Bloody Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Fu4TmXzc63 — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) March 3, 2024

Thinking of John Lewis today on this commemoration of Bloody Sunday. Secretary Buttigieg shared memories of John Lewis at a recent event at MSU. pic.twitter.com/ZDxuN0Rwoh — Nerdy Pursuit (@nerdypursuit) March 3, 2024