Albatrossity
After the 2007 solstice sunrise at the Bighorn Medicine Wheel, we spent another couple of days camping and sight-seeing in the Bighorn Mountains and surrounding country. I did not keep a diary, and my camera at the time did not have GPS capability, so some of these recollections are a bit hazy. I guess I need to go back there and poke around some more!
Back at the campsite I heard a bird singing a lovely song that I had not heard before. I chased it down and discovered that it was a male Pine Grosbeak (Pinicola enucleator), singing from atop a small conifer. I got several less-than-satisfying photos, and this is the best one. To this day I do not have any other photos of this stunning member of the finch family. I definitely need to go back there! Click here for larger image.
Our campground had lots of wildflowers, so again this week I will include several images of those. For the most part I have been able to ID them, but this one remains elusive. If any jackal can help out with an ID, I would be grateful. Click here for larger image.
Thomas Nuttall not only is memorialized in some bird names, as we learned a few weeks ago, he also has at least one plant named for him. This is Nuttall’s Larkspur (Delphinium nuttallianum). Very pretty, but also apparently quite toxic! Click here for larger image.
Another early flowering plant in this late-spring part of the world is the American Globeflower (Trollius laxus), which was blooming along the marshy edges of the stream near our campsite. Click here for larger image.
This patch of Rocky Mountain Phlox (Phlox multiflora) attracted an interesting day-flying moth, but because it has clear wings, it blends in pretty well here. This is a Snowberry Clearwing (Hemaris diffinis), a widespread pollinator in North America; I’ve photographed them here in Flyover Country as well. Click here for larger image.
That afternoon we headed north, across the Montana/Wyoming birder, mostly because I had never been in Montana before and needed to add it as the 49th state on my list of states that I have visited. The Bighorn River goes through some very scenic gorges there, and it was well worth the trip. Click here for larger image.
The wet meadows along the river had some wildlife as well. This pair of Sandhill Cranes (Antigone canadensis) belong to the subspecies known as the Greater Sandhill Crane, which breeds in the wetter parts of the northern Rocky Mountains. They probably had a youngster or two (known as colts) in this meadow somewhere, but we did not catch a glimpse of those. Click here for larger image.
More charismatic megafauna. A bull Moose (Alces americanus), with velvet antlers, also hanging out in the wet meadows and chowing down on the new spring foliage. Click here for larger image.
This is one of the images that I wish I had GPS coordinates for. I do remember that we drove up a canyon on the west side of the Bighorns to see petroglyphs, and we saw these as well as others. I just have no clues as to where that canyon is! Click here for larger image.
After leaving the canyon, we continued into the National Forest along a “road” that was basically not suitable for passenger vehicles. We were headed to this lake, which is Paintrock Lake, near the Cloud Peak Wilderness, and we finally got there, after a pretty hairy drive! But it was definitely worth the trip. Click here for larger image.
