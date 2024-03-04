Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Counting Every Vote, Each At the Same Value

by | 17 Comments

A spate of reports, in advance of Super Tuesday tomorrow:

It’s best, of course, if people want to vote for President Biden & to encourage their friends to do the same. But, realistically, not every voter will be fired up, especially for a primary in March. Good news is that a ‘reluctant’ (or a ‘spite’} vote weighs in the tally exactly the same as those cast with the greatest enthusiasm. Per the Associate Press, “Fear and loathing in a Super Tuesday state: Democrats angry at Biden back him anyway to stop Trump”:

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Aishah Al-Sehaim laments the 30,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza, a grim statistic from a war with Israel that she wishes President Joe Biden would try harder to stop.

But the 38-year-old clinical data scientist, an Arab American from the Democratic-heavy suburb of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, is voting for the Democrat on Tuesday anyway because her top priority is stopping Republican Donald Trump.

“It’s not even about hope to affect change in the coming years, but simply that things don’t get more screwed up nationally and internationally,” she said.

Biden’s campaign isn’t likely to trumpet endorsements such as Al-Sehaim’s. But they give credence to the reelection effort’s strategy of promoting Biden administration programs but also turning out disaffected Democrats by invoking their fears of Trump…

Biden is still expected to sweep Democratic primaries in Minnesota and 15 other states on Super Tuesday and will likely secure his party’s nomination in the coming weeks.

“I’m not sure, because of the poison that’s been injected into the system over the last 10 years, if anybody gets that morning-in-America enthusiasm again,” said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, referring to Reagan’s famous reelection campaign television ad. “It doesn’t surprise me that much that what you’re finding is people who say they’re going to support him, but it’s not an Obama-type new thing.”

Biden aides argue there is more enthusiasm for the president than the interviews suggest. They point to the 600,000 voters who voted in Michigan’s primary this past week, more than three times the turnout for Obama in 2012…

 

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, “A chunk of Republican primary and caucus voters say they wouldn’t vote for Trump as the GOP nominee”:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small but substantial chunk of Republican primary and caucus voters say they would be so dissatisfied if Donald Trump became the party’s presidential nominee that they would not vote for him in November’s general election, according to AP VoteCast.

An analysis of the data shows that many of those voters were unlikely to vote for Trump, some even before this year, but it still points to potential problems for the former president as he looks to consolidate the nomination and pivot toward an expected rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

According to AP VoteCast surveys of the first three head-to-head Republican contests, 2 in 10 Iowa voters, one-third of New Hampshire voters, and one-quarter of South Carolina voters would be so disappointed by Trump’s renomination that they would refuse to vote for him in the fall.

This unwillingness to contemplate a presidential vote for Trump isn’t confined to voters in the earliest states…

Many of the voters who said they wouldn’t vote for Trump as the nominee aren’t Republicans at all. In the first three head-to-head contests, anywhere from 17% to 31% of the voters who said they wouldn’t support Trump in the general election identified as Democrats, and between 14% and 27% identified as independents.

Even for some of those Republicans, voting for Trump was already a tough sell. Anywhere between one-half and two-thirds of the staunchly anti-Trump voters in the early contests said they had voted for Biden in 2020…

Then there is the fact that primaries tend to draw out the people with the most passionate opinions. Voter turnout in primaries and caucuses, particularly ones that are relatively uncompetitive, is typically lower than it would be in a general election.

Still, about 1 in 10 early contest voters who said they supported Trump in the 2020 general election said they wouldn’t be doing so this year…

Numbers & charts at the link. It would be best, again, if these disillusioned ‘independents’ voted for Biden — but just failing to vote for TFG would be a win for our side.
 

Finally, with all due respect to Iowa Democrats, I can’t say I’ve missed the quadrennial mishegoss:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — There’s a lot less fanfare for Democrats in Iowa picking their presidential nominee this year, and it’s not only because Democratic incumbent Joe Biden is in the White House.

Instead of congregating for caucuses, a one-night spectacle where community members publicly signal their support for a candidate, Iowa Democrats headed to the mailbox to send in their ballot. The results will be released on Super Tuesday, a slate of primaries and caucuses across more than a dozen states.

The break with five decades of tradition follows chaos that mired the party in 2020 and the reshuffling of the Democrats’ 2024 calendar to prioritize more diverse states. The fallout has disappointed Iowa party leaders and activists, with some feeling jilted by the national party.

Even more, it has left many worried about the deterioration of Democrats’ grassroots organizing and about the prospects for success in a state that has morphed from a purple toss-up into a Republican stronghold over the last decade…

It’s hard news for the dedicated local Democrats, but I for one suspect that the promised ‘revisiting’ for 2028 is unlikely to bring Iowa (or New Hampshire) back to its beloved first-in-the-nation status.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Haley is the first woman to win a GOP primary.  Congrats to her.

      Given Trump’s recent proof of dementia, Dems should have Obama go out campaigning as if he were still president.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Democrats angry at Biden back him anyway to stop Trump

      Good. That’s the adult thing to do. Kudos to them for putting country first. It’s not always easy to do.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Caucuses are too anti-democratic.  I’m sure they have their virtues, but there’s no getting around that simple fact.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      @Sid:

      Pointed questions should be asked about why Republicans aren’t asking for a dementia screening, especially given the stated unwillingness of a large chunk of their electorate to vote for the smelly trousered oddball.

      Bait that click.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      @Sid: “Demented” would be better, since it’s a simpl statement of opinion. “Dementia” suggests a medical diagnosis, and we don’t have that for Trump — admittedly because he won’t go near any doctor that would make such a diagnosis, which is why his last few “medical” reports have read like fan fiction.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      Caucuses are too anti-democratic. I’m sure they have their virtues, but there’s no getting around that simple fact.

      The virtue of being anti-democratic?

      The virtue of being a massive waste of time?

      :)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      Not super so much as incredibly crowded.

      Alabama
      Alaska
      American Samoa
      Arkansas
      California
      Colorado
      Maine
      Massachusetts
      Minnesota
      North Carolina
      Oklahoma
      Tennessee
      Texas
      Utah
      Vermont
      Virginia
      .
      The cacophony of so-called analysis* on Wednesday and days following will be dissonant, contradictory and deafening.

      *accent on anal.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) – French lawmakers meet on Monday for a final vote to include the right to abortion into the constitution, a world first welcomed by women’s rights groups and criticised by anti-abortion groups.
      The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to reverse the Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised women’s constitutional right to abortion prompted activists to push France to become the first country to clearly protect the right in its basic law.
      “We fought against it, so it’s rather a defeat,” said Pascale Moriniere, the president of the Association of Catholic Families.
      “It’s a defeat for women,” she said, “and, of course, for all the children who cannot see the day.”
      Moriniere said there was no need to add the right to abortion to the constitution.
      “We imported a debate that is not French, since the United States was first to remove that from law with the repeal of Roe v. Wade… There was an effect of panic from feminist movements, which wished to engrave this on the marble of the constitution,” she said.

      Amusing that French feminists were patronizingly told there was no need for laws protecting rights, just like US feminists. A consistent lie from anti choice lobbyists.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      wjca

      @Baud: Caucuses are too anti-democratic.  I’m sure they have their virtues, but there’s no getting around that simple fact.

      And holding one in the dead of winter, instead of say in June, guarantees that only the most motivated (extreme) voters will fight their way thru the weather to the meeting.

      Reply

