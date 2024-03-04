A couple of Trumpworld items:

First, though it was eclipsed by the Supreme Court ruling this morning, Allen Weisselberg, Trump’s wartime CFO, pled guilty to perjury this morning and got a five-month sentence. I assume his lips had to be surgically removed from Trump’s anus before he could plead, because you gotta be a brown-noser supreme to go to jail over something this stupid:

But a key moment of his testimony came when Weisselberg insisted he did not notice a discrepancy on Trump’s financial statements: that Trump’s triplex apartment was listed as being 30,000 sq ft when in reality, it is closer to 11,000 sq ft. “It was de minimus, in my mind,” he said at the time. Forbes magazine disputed the claim he made on the stand, saying it had emails and notes that proved Weisselberg had actively tried to convince the magazine for years that the triplex was bigger than it actually was, denying what was listed on real-estate documents. Weisselberg abruptly ended his testimony after Forbes published an article accusing him of lying on the stand.

Of all the things to go to jail for lying about.

Second, there’s a lot of talk about Trump’s slide into dementia. I want to believe, but does anyone have a link to a clear example of him short-circuiting for more than a couple of seconds? For example, Jeff Tiedrich posted this six second clip, where Trump definitely loses it at the end. But did he recover? I don’t know because the clip was chopped. I definitely think one of the keys to winning the election is more video evidence that Trump is losing it. An interview with a psychiatrist who says Trump’s “phonemic paraphasias” is a sign of his worsening dementia is find for nerds and eggheads like the readers of this blog, but what might move the needle with the casual voter is a greatest hits reel of Trump’s brain turning into cheerios. Does anyone have that?