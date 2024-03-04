Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Told A Lie

A couple of Trumpworld items:

First, though it was eclipsed by the Supreme Court ruling this morning, Allen Weisselberg, Trump’s wartime CFO, pled guilty to perjury this morning and got a five-month sentence.  I assume his lips had to be surgically removed from Trump’s anus before he could plead, because you gotta be a brown-noser supreme to go to jail over something this stupid:

But a key moment of his testimony came when Weisselberg insisted he did not notice a discrepancy on Trump’s financial statements: that Trump’s triplex apartment was listed as being 30,000 sq ft when in reality, it is closer to 11,000 sq ft.

“It was de minimus, in my mind,” he said at the time.

Forbes magazine disputed the claim he made on the stand, saying it had emails and notes that proved Weisselberg had actively tried to convince the magazine for years that the triplex was bigger than it actually was, denying what was listed on real-estate documents. Weisselberg abruptly ended his testimony after Forbes published an article accusing him of lying on the stand.

Of all the things to go to jail for lying about.

Second, there’s a lot of talk about Trump’s slide into dementia.  I want to believe, but does anyone have a link to a clear example of him short-circuiting for more than a couple of seconds?  For example, Jeff Tiedrich posted this six second clip, where Trump definitely loses it at the end.  But did he recover?  I don’t know because the clip was chopped.  I definitely think one of the keys to winning the election is more video evidence that Trump is losing it.  An interview with a psychiatrist who says Trump’s “phonemic paraphasias” is a sign of his worsening dementia is find for nerds and eggheads like the readers of this blog, but what might move the needle with the casual voter is a greatest hits reel of Trump’s brain turning into cheerios.  Does anyone have that?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Sanjeevs

      what might move the needle with the casual voter is a greatest hits reel of Trump’s brain turning into cheerios.

      The same casual voter that has ignored the rapes, the insurrection, the frauds, the treason…..

      Reply
    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      @Sanjeevs: Well, yeah, but so much of his appeal is based on some kind of TV charisma. Maybe this will damage that.

      At the least, it should have some effect on those Democrats who are worried about Biden’s age that the NYT keeps writing about.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      ABC News says Weisselberg won’t have to testify at the upcoming hush money trial. What did the prosecutor get in the plea deal?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      Not really fair to Cheerios there, MM

      I was thinking more like malt-o-meal…do they still make that?

      Anyway, I second this motion (and it looks like Biden/Harris 2024 does, too): keep showing America clip after clip of Mr. Cognitive Test in all his nonsense-spewing glory.  It’s not like he’s going to get BETTER over the next eight months.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      @zhena gogolia: I hear you, but…they did have a piece up about ‘Joe Biden super fans” today (might have already been discussed here).

      I think it’s funny that they have to call them “super fans”, though.  The folks described in the article are like, “duh, it’s just common sense?”, not holding crazy-ass rallies or driving around with Joe Biden flags flying from the back of their pick-up trucks.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      @Matt McIrvin: actual quote:

      ”Ms. Russell and Ms. Stalker are ardent, unreserved supporters of Mr. Biden – part of a small but dedicated group of Democratic voters who think that he is not merely the party’s only option against Donald J. Trump but, in fact, a great, transformative president who clearly deserves another four years in office.”

      translation: they already think we’re nutty

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      Here’s a montage video of Trump’s gaffes over the weekend on Ron Filipkowski’s Twitter/X.  It’s almost 3 minutes and switches quickly.  But even those that are shown seem more like a heavily medicated, drowsy Trump having a hard time reading the teleprompter and then slurring his words.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      West of the Rockies

      Well, five months in prison for 76-year-old Weaselberg isn’t wretched.  I mean, maybe he’ll be around in 20 years, but he could also be down to a year or two.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Why does the Christian devil look like the Greek god Pan?

      I’m sure it will be one of those rejecting paganism things, but I really hope someone here knows the answer definitively.

      What color is Pan/devil

      Pan is brown.  His skin is in the darker middle-eastern range.  His fur is slightly darker than that.  The Greeks had a whole thing about skin color and what it meant and how this was relevant to various ethnic groups.  Dark skin was manly, up until a certain point where you became wild and no longer intellectual.

      The Devil is any color.  Shit, Christians haven’t been able to agree on anything occult for five minutes in two thousand years.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      @schrodingers_cat: I think we oughta keep pointing out just how twisted and weird both trump and his followers are.

      I don’t know why decent people would be anywhere near those scum.  I guess that’s why they keep their heads in the sand and pretend that “they’re voting for the policies” or that they’re supporting “the Republican candidate”.  Nope.  You’re enabling a cult and you own every last bit of it, Mr. Ostrich Republican .

      Reply
    20. 20.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Betty Cracker:  I’m guessing that if he really cooperated, he’d have been spared prison time.  So I’m guessing he won’t be testifying for the prosecution against Trump in any other case…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anoniminous

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Pan was the god of wilderness, nature, fertility, shepherds, flocks, of mountain wilds, and sex.  Thus has been conjectured Christians said Pan was the tempter when Jesus went into the wilderness.

      I doubt anyone knows for sure, though.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Doc Sardonic

      @schrodingers_cat: Possibly due to the plagiarizing that went on back then among the religions. Christianity heavily copied from the pagan religions for things that were recognizable to the converted. Pan’s coloring, since he was part goat, would probably be in a range of tans, browns, or with some greens since he was usually found in pastoral settings.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Sure Lurkalot

      He has a very bad brain in so many ways so who knows.  But I mentioned in a thread downstairs that it seems telling that he uses words or parts of words that sound like the words he means to use (or what’s on the teleprompter).

      I think it’s also telling that he’s gone on record to say that his malapprops substituting Haley for Pelosi and Obama for Biden is purposeful and done for “comedic” value. When you’re explaning, your losing (i.e. actually sundowning), right? Besides, when he calls Nikki “bird brain” and Gavin Newsome “new scum” and his sycophantic followers laugh, it’s still not “comedy”.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      LesGS

      @schrodingers_cat: There are a number of reasons. One was to frighten the folk who might have traditionally honored Pan away from him by smearing him with the idea he represents evil. He also represents a sort of wild sexuality which Christians consider sinful.

      I would do Pan in natural colors; dark for his shaggy goat legs and beard and hair, dark tan for his human skin. The devil could be whatever, though red and black are often associated with him. Although the devil has many iconographical forms, not just the Pan-like one.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ruckus

      @Jeffro:

      No, he is not going to get any better. What he’s showing sounds to this not-doctor like Alzheimers, which I have had to deal with in one parent about SFB’s age. Said parent lived in a facility for folks with Alzheimers for a short while till he had to be placed in an even more controlled setting and then his last couple weeks were in a very closely watched hospital setting.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Just tell people “Trump has severe dementia” and show them that 6 second clip.  You’re overthinking it.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Trump has done the ‘running against Obama’ thing several times now, hasn’t he?  That’s important.  People can misspeak any damn thing.  When you do it more than once, it stops being a verbal fumble and becomes actual confusion.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Lyrebird

      @Frankensteinbeck: one of those rejecting paganism things

      Not at the beginning at least.

      @schrodingers_cat: From my rough recollection, the teachings of Jesus came at a time when Judaism was going through a big conflict about whether to stay mostly monistic* or to go more towards Greek & Zor. (sp???) traditions that were dualistic.

      *In mainline Jewish tradition, Satan is the prosecuting attorney for the Almighty at your trial about how you have behaved, not some kind of equal but evil force.  Pagels has written about this extensively, but I haven’t had the guts to read any of her books, bc way too depressing.  She used to research the Crusades I think.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I just heard on the radio news that one of the justices stated that this decision will turn/tone down the divisiveness in our nation. DA FUQ?! Talk about huffing your own farts, holy shit! Wow, talk about being out of touch with reality if you think this will quiet down the divisiveness out there.

      The supreme court is high on their own supply if they think they can control the temperature of the public with a ruling like this. I don’t care if the three sane justices signed on to this, the statement that the court can calm the nation while TFG is trashing it is bonkers.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ruckus

      As someone who’s had to deal directly with a parent with dementia I can say that because he lived for a time in a setting for folks that had dementia/Alzheimers, I’ve seen it up close and it only goes one way – worse. I believe it depends on the cause of the dementia and the individual for treatment protocol. But once it starts, it only goes one way – worse.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      NotMax

      cheerios

      More like cream of mush.

      A brass figligee with bronze oak-leaf palm to those who can name the film whence comes that fictitious product. ;)

      Reply
    51. 51.

      cain

      @Sanjeevs:  Too busy working on 3 jobs, 4 kids, and student loans.

      I think a lot of folks just look at this politics stuff as a tug of war, and one side gaining the other side gaining – and that’s because we’ve turned it into a reality tv show where they aren’t anything.

      What really blew my mind is that people weren’t paying attention when the country was literally shut down. You’d think there would be a hyperfocus on what’s going on politically. Nope.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: It’s 32 JUST FROM YESTERDAY’s speeches..  Yikes.

      edit: I think the ones who compile these things should only include ones that are obvious.  And this one video changes from one to another so quickly that it’s hard to track.   I don’t think they are helping their cause.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Dan B

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: This Supreme Court Justice has no idea the existential dread Trump creates for LGBT+ people, immigrants, and people of color.  The bubble of privilege and security of this elite is horrifying.

      Reply

