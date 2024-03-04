Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Cole is on a roll !

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

We’re not going back!

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Targeted Political Fundraising 2023-24 / It’s Up To Us Now, As it Always Was: First Stop, Montana

It’s Up To Us Now, As it Always Was: First Stop, Montana

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

THIS IS AN OPEN THREAD.

We’re trying to raise about $9,000 more for Four Directions Montana, where the Native vote is more than the margin of victory in past elections.   We need Joe Biden, and the House and the Senate – and as part of that, we need to keep Jon Tester in the Senate.  He’s not just a Democrat; he’s a great senator.

Reminder: Four Directions Quilt Raffle is still ongoing.  Raffle tickets $25 each – donate through the thermometer, and send email to WaterGirl for the raffle tickets.  Here’s the quilt, in case you missed the earlier posts.

Quilt Raffle for Four Directions Montana – Let's Keep This Senate Seat

Raffle tickets alone aren’t going to get us to the goal of $45,000 in the thermometer, and we have a Balloon Juice Angel to help get us there.  The $1,500 Angel match will match up to $25 per person.  In order to be matched, add your donation amount in the comments.

Reminder: If we hit $45,000 in the thermometer, that will be $80,000 for the Native vote in Montana. $45k in the thermometer, a $5k Angel check, plus the $30k external match that we met before Thanksgiving. $80k will go a long way in Montana!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • emrys
  • GSV Sleeper Service
  • Hildebrand
  • lashonharangue
  • Old School
  • persistentillusion
  • piratedan
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.