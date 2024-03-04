THIS IS AN OPEN THREAD.

We’re trying to raise about $9,000 more for Four Directions Montana, where the Native vote is more than the margin of victory in past elections. We need Joe Biden, and the House and the Senate – and as part of that, we need to keep Jon Tester in the Senate. He’s not just a Democrat; he’s a great senator.

Reminder: Four Directions Quilt Raffle is still ongoing. Raffle tickets $25 each – donate through the thermometer, and send email to WaterGirl for the raffle tickets. Here’s the quilt, in case you missed the earlier posts.

Raffle tickets alone aren’t going to get us to the goal of $45,000 in the thermometer, and we have a Balloon Juice Angel to help get us there. The $1,500 Angel match will match up to $25 per person. In order to be matched, add your donation amount in the comments.

Reminder: If we hit $45,000 in the thermometer, that will be $80,000 for the Native vote in Montana. $45k in the thermometer, a $5k Angel check, plus the $30k external match that we met before Thanksgiving. $80k will go a long way in Montana!