Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Second rate reporter says what?

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

We still have time to mess this up!

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 740: Russia Goes Off the Looking Glass as It Debuts Its New Map of Europe & Go

War for Ukraine Day 740: Russia Goes Off the Looking Glass as It Debuts Its New Map of Europe & Go

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

Painting by NEIVANMADE. It has a black border. There are grey buildings with black windows along the left side. The center is a yellowy-grey, perhaps Ukrainian wheat fields. There is a black shadow figure striding through it. The figure's legs and feet are all that is visible of it. On the right side are red Zs, which symbolize Putin's/Russia's "Z" war/special military operation in Ukraine. The sky above the buildings is light grey. "GENOCIDE IS GOING BUT WHO EVEN CARES?" is painted in black in the upper left hand corner.

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

It was very long day today, so I’m going to keep this as brief as possible.

Ten years ago today:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We understand what the enemy’s next plan is, and we will counteract it – address by the President of Ukraine

4 March 2024 – 19:32

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

Briefly about this day. Most of the time was dedicated to the military.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Barhylevych. The lengthy meeting was focused on frontline issues and tasks. Our operations and prospects.

Despite all the deficits, the capabilities of our warriors to destroy the occupiers cannot be decreased. The Commander-in-Chief is regularly on the front line. Real battlefield commanders from the frontline, from the brigades are involved in decision-making. Today, I agreed and signed a number of necessary new appointments for the Defense Forces.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. I held a separate meeting with him. Supply of weapons, fair and proper provision of brigades. Each combat brigade, each frontline unit should receive more of the available modern weapons.

A separate conversation concerned drones. The content was good. In particular, regarding our long-range drones.

A report from the Defence Intelligence, Budanov. Our special operations. We need a clear result in the destruction of Russian military infrastructure and logistics. A greater result. And it will be achieved.

A report from the Security Service of Ukraine, Maliuk. He reported on our counteraction to Russian subversive reconnaissance groups – these murderers who terrorize our border areas. Maliuk also reported on countering collaborators. There are good results in neutralizing these people.

There was a report by the Foreign Intelligence Service, by Lytvynenko. It concerned sensitive international areas and Russia’s current plans. We understand what documents are on the enemy’s desk, what his next plan is. We will counteract.

There was also a separate report today by Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov. First of all, it was about the functioning of our maritime export corridor. Almost 30 million tons of cargo have already been transported by sea. This is very significant for such war times. And I am grateful to everyone who works in our ports, on the ships, and to everyone who ensures the operation of the sea corridor and its security.

Today, after a report from the regions on the consequences of Russian shelling, I gave separate instructions regarding Odesa, regarding people who lost their homes as a result of the Russian attack with “Shahed” drones. I instructed to help with new housing to replace the lost one as soon as possible – the local authorities have to resolve the issue.

One more thing.

I signed a decree on the Shevchenko Prize, on the awarding of this year’s prize. The winners are worthy. On March 9, the decree will be published.

I thank everyone who cares about Ukraine and Ukrainians! I thank everyone who fights and works for our country and people! I thank everyone in the world who helps and believes in us. Thank you!

Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

“Right now, we see America heartbreakingly fractured and in disarray over Ukraine aid.

Hand on heart, knowing what America has always been and stood for, that was the last thing we in Ukraine expected.

As friends and willing partners, we Ukrainians ask the Republicans who are vocal opponents of aid to drop their obstructionism.”
https://time.com/6836750/ukraine-biden-us-congress/

Dmitri Medvedev, after visiting Ernst Stavro Blofeld’s tailor, gave a speech today where he explained that Russia has no borders.

Eez a puzzlement?

He also debuted this whacked map:

And he restated Russia’s genocidal intent regarding Ukraine:

But but but ‘NATO expansion’ but but but ‘all Ukrainians are Nazis’ but but but ‘proxy war’ but but but ‘money laundering’ but but but ‘Ukrainian aggression’.

They’ve been saying this out loud and clear – THIS WAR IS ABOUT THE COMPLETE ELIMINATION OF UKRAINE AS A NATION.

The more vocal Russians are about this, the more funny (or should I say, sickening and enraging) it is to see paid Kremlin stooges and useful idiots spinning around with their mental gymnastics to making lame-ass attempts to justify what is simply the biggest European war of conquest since WWII.

Near Russian occupied Avdiivka:

 

The Kreminna front:

60th Brigade of Ukraine repels Russian attack on the Kreminna front. A column of Russian AFVs, including T-90M, took part in the attack. As well as a column of Chinese Desertcross 1000-3, which were apparently used to transport Russian infantry closer to the front line.
https://facebook.com/watch/?v=3757908171088364

Kherson Oblast:

Russian occupied Crimea:

Ukrainska Pravda has the details:

Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that 38 supposedly Ukrainian drones were destroyed over temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 2-3 March.

Source: Russia’s Defence Ministry

Quote: “An attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack using 38 aircraft-type UAVs against targets in the Russian Federation was thwarted last night.”

Details: The Russian ministry added that Russian air defence had supposedly “destroyed all Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicles over the territory of the Republic of Crimea”.

Background: It was reported that explosions had occurred in the temporarily occupied city of Feodosiia, Crimea, on the night of 2-3 March.

Samara Oblast, Russia:

Someone blew up a railway bridge in Samara Oblast, Russia, deep in the Russian rear, that was used for transporting military equipment from a local military factory.

Russian online sources claim the bridge between Zvezda and Chapayevka: 52.95066244949683, 49.66118790743285 was blown up. FSB characterised the explosion as “bavovna”.

Just a few hours after the incident, Ukrainian HUR claimed that the “movement of trains was paralysed” and would be unavailable for a long time.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense:

That’s an aviation attack beagle! You know what that means!!!

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eversor
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hrprogressive
  • jackmac
  • Jager
  • japa21
  • Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      hrprogressive

      Commentators like Mr. Ponomarenko are being way, way, way too kind to the Fascist GOP.

      America the country isn’t “heartbreakingly fractured”.

      A small, tiny portion of our countrymen are aligned with Putin, and pretty openly so, and want western liberal democracy to fail, and for them as Fascist Overlords to take over.

      Be nice if more people would say this out loud. The time for niceties in the diplomatic sphere are long since over, IMO.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      jackmac

      Just what year does Medvedev think it is? Is he channeling 1968 and the glory years of the Warsaw Pact?  He must have had to dig deep in his closet to find that Nehru jacket.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Gin & Tonic

      Medvedev’s historiography is weird as fuck. The one area left for Ukraine is “Kiev” – yet for their history to work, that has to be the cradle of Mother Russia.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jay

      And Apartheid Clyde has made it even easier for ruZZian’s to get Starlinks, by eliminating the need to give a location by introducing Starlink Roam.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jager

      Can somebody ask the goddamn Russians who Prince Oleg was? Or ask pig-eyed Putin about the Varangian Guards? His Slavs were living in twig huts when the Norsemen showed up.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      japa21

      Thanks again, Adam (no “you’re welcome” necessary).

      I have to think that the administration has everything they want to send stockpiled so it can be moved quickly the moment aid is approved.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.