On this day, 10 years ago, brave people of Donetsk came to the streets to protest the looming Russian occupation. I was there. And I hope to come back one day. pic.twitter.com/5Om7LDJ3Nw — Maksym Filipenko 🏳️‍🌈 (@MaksymDraws) March 4, 2024

The troops of Ukraine’s 204th Tactical Aviation Brigade were led by Col. Yuli Mamchur from their barracks to the air field, where he tried unsuccessfully for hours to negotiate with Russian officers, as Russian soldiers surrounded the Ukrainians and aimed their rifles on them. pic.twitter.com/8pxU8aikm2 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 4, 2024

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We understand what the enemy’s next plan is, and we will counteract it – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Briefly about this day. Most of the time was dedicated to the military. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Barhylevych. The lengthy meeting was focused on frontline issues and tasks. Our operations and prospects. Despite all the deficits, the capabilities of our warriors to destroy the occupiers cannot be decreased. The Commander-in-Chief is regularly on the front line. Real battlefield commanders from the frontline, from the brigades are involved in decision-making. Today, I agreed and signed a number of necessary new appointments for the Defense Forces. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. I held a separate meeting with him. Supply of weapons, fair and proper provision of brigades. Each combat brigade, each frontline unit should receive more of the available modern weapons. A separate conversation concerned drones. The content was good. In particular, regarding our long-range drones. A report from the Defence Intelligence, Budanov. Our special operations. We need a clear result in the destruction of Russian military infrastructure and logistics. A greater result. And it will be achieved. A report from the Security Service of Ukraine, Maliuk. He reported on our counteraction to Russian subversive reconnaissance groups – these murderers who terrorize our border areas. Maliuk also reported on countering collaborators. There are good results in neutralizing these people. There was a report by the Foreign Intelligence Service, by Lytvynenko. It concerned sensitive international areas and Russia’s current plans. We understand what documents are on the enemy’s desk, what his next plan is. We will counteract. There was also a separate report today by Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov. First of all, it was about the functioning of our maritime export corridor. Almost 30 million tons of cargo have already been transported by sea. This is very significant for such war times. And I am grateful to everyone who works in our ports, on the ships, and to everyone who ensures the operation of the sea corridor and its security. Today, after a report from the regions on the consequences of Russian shelling, I gave separate instructions regarding Odesa, regarding people who lost their homes as a result of the Russian attack with “Shahed” drones. I instructed to help with new housing to replace the lost one as soon as possible – the local authorities have to resolve the issue. One more thing. I signed a decree on the Shevchenko Prize, on the awarding of this year’s prize. The winners are worthy. On March 9, the decree will be published. I thank everyone who cares about Ukraine and Ukrainians! I thank everyone who fights and works for our country and people! I thank everyone in the world who helps and believes in us. Thank you! Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

Yana Rykhlitska, ambulance driver, volunteered for army, killed by Russians today while evacuating wounded near Bakhmut. pic.twitter.com/SYmCuRH7tJ — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) March 3, 2024

“Right now, we see America heartbreakingly fractured and in disarray over Ukraine aid. Hand on heart, knowing what America has always been and stood for, that was the last thing we in Ukraine expected. As friends and willing partners, we Ukrainians ask the Republicans who are vocal opponents of aid to drop their obstructionism.”

https://time.com/6836750/ukraine-biden-us-congress/

Dmitri Medvedev, after visiting Ernst Stavro Blofeld’s tailor, gave a speech today where he explained that Russia has no borders.

Any guess why 'Russia’s border doesn’t end anywhere' is written in English and whom this message is directed at? pic.twitter.com/iUQGYdsoQo — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) March 4, 2024

Eez a puzzlement?

He also debuted this whacked map:

A future international tribunal on war Russian criminals will have maaaaaaaaaaany volumes of indictment materials to study. pic.twitter.com/ISK8aXhz4d — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 4, 2024

And he restated Russia’s genocidal intent regarding Ukraine:

"We will never give up our lands," says Medvedev. And added that the new realities must be recognized. Just to remind you, he refers to the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed and incorporated into its territory, even amending the constitution. pic.twitter.com/rxt80ouTHm — Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) March 4, 2024

But but but ‘NATO expansion’ but but but ‘all Ukrainians are Nazis’ but but but ‘proxy war’ but but but ‘money laundering’ but but but ‘Ukrainian aggression’. They’ve been saying this out loud and clear – THIS WAR IS ABOUT THE COMPLETE ELIMINATION OF UKRAINE AS A NATION. The more vocal Russians are about this, the more funny (or should I say, sickening and enraging) it is to see paid Kremlin stooges and useful idiots spinning around with their mental gymnastics to making lame-ass attempts to justify what is simply the biggest European war of conquest since WWII.

Wearing a Kim Jong-Un-style tunic, Dmitry Medvedev says "Ukraine is definitely Russia" and shows off a map of what he thinks should be left of Ukraine. Spoiler: not much! "Our geostrategic space has been indivisible since the time of the ancient Russian state," he says. pic.twitter.com/lFxkqzKOjC — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 4, 2024

Near Russian occupied Avdiivka:

Footage from the 3rd Assault Brigade showing an enemy infantry column near Avdiivka being spotted by UAV and attacked using combined means of destruction of the self-propelled artillery unit.https://t.co/s5eFh05Iuy pic.twitter.com/wRHLoY8ku5 — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) March 4, 2024

The Kreminna front:

Three Russian T-90M were visually documented to be lost/damaged and abandoned by their crews during recent Russian attack on the Kreminna front https://t.co/zRCB6Ej14m https://t.co/38PFnAX4WX pic.twitter.com/5WCm6Xqoeh — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 4, 2024

60th Brigade of Ukraine repels Russian attack on the Kreminna front. A column of Russian AFVs, including T-90M, took part in the attack. As well as a column of Chinese Desertcross 1000-3, which were apparently used to transport Russian infantry closer to the front line.

https://facebook.com/watch/?v=3757908171088364

Kherson Oblast:

First officially confirmed strike on Russian targets with French AASM-250 «Hammer».

Kherson region. https://t.co/v2NcXfziQf pic.twitter.com/6HR1VI4PvH — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 4, 2024

Russian occupied Crimea:

I believe this to be the largest mass drone strike launched by the Ukrainians since the war began… (Or am I forgetting a larger one?) https://t.co/vjYvyKNtJr — Mark MacKinnon (@markmackinnon) March 3, 2024

Ukrainska Pravda has the details:

Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that 38 supposedly Ukrainian drones were destroyed over temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 2-3 March. Source: Russia’s Defence Ministry Quote: “An attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack using 38 aircraft-type UAVs against targets in the Russian Federation was thwarted last night.” Details: The Russian ministry added that Russian air defence had supposedly “destroyed all Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicles over the territory of the Republic of Crimea”. Background: It was reported that explosions had occurred in the temporarily occupied city of Feodosiia, Crimea, on the night of 2-3 March.

Samara Oblast, Russia:

Someone blew up a railway bridge in Samara Oblast, Russia, deep in the Russian rear, that was used for transporting military equipment from a local military factory. Russian online sources claim the bridge between Zvezda and Chapayevka: 52.95066244949683, 49.66118790743285 was… pic.twitter.com/Ezl95HslUy — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) March 4, 2024

Someone blew up a railway bridge in Samara Oblast, Russia, deep in the Russian rear, that was used for transporting military equipment from a local military factory. Russian online sources claim the bridge between Zvezda and Chapayevka: 52.95066244949683, 49.66118790743285 was blown up. FSB characterised the explosion as “bavovna”. Just a few hours after the incident, Ukrainian HUR claimed that the “movement of trains was paralysed” and would be unavailable for a long time.

There are no new Patron tweets or videos today.

A furry friend is a strong support for our warriors in the sky. 📹: @United24media pic.twitter.com/2oejeGYtjL — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 4, 2024

