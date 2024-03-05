Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Speaking of Super Tuesday

My first laugh of the day.

It’s Super Tuesday.

If you’re standing in line today to vote for a twice impeached adjudicated rapist with 91 felony charges who owes over $600 million in civil verdicts…

…dreaming about a wall he never built

…longing for his infrastructure plan that’s still two weeks out

…wishing for a health care plan that doesn’t exist

…craving tax cuts you never benefited from

…wanting the kind of leadership that got him mocked by his own staff and world leaders everywhere

Take a sincere moment to ask yourself.

What the hell is wrong with you?

Can’t wait to see Dean Phillips pull in that 12% of the vote today!

Can we make this a point and laugh post?  (Just a thought.)

Totally open thread.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Can we make this a point and laugh post? (Just a thought.)

      Isn’t that every Balloon Juice post?

      mrmoshpotato

      Can we make this a point and laugh post? (Just a thought.)

      Yes.  Though I’m more partial to Watch Phillips make more of an ass of himself post.

      Mustang Bobby

      Gov. Batsin D. Belfry (RWN-FL) got slammed by a federal appeals court for his “Stop Woke” bullshit.

      A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a ruling that blocked Florida from enforcing a law, backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, that restricts how private companies teach diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

      A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled Monday that the “Stop Woke Act” “exceeds the bounds” of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment right to freedom of speech and expression in its attempts to regulate workplace trainings on race, color, sex and national origin. The appeals court upheld a federal judge’s August 2022 ruling that said the same.

      “By limiting its restrictions to a list of ideas designated as offensive, the Act targets speech based on its content. And by barring only speech that endorses any of those ideas, it penalizes certain viewpoints — the greatest First Amendment sin,” Judge Britt C. Grant wrote in Monday’s opinion.

      He ran for president bragging that Florida was the place where “woke” went to die. Wake up, Bootsie; the only thing that died was your delusions of grandeur.

      TBone

      France led the way in amending its Constitution to protect the right to an abortion.  Tale of Two Cities movie on TCM is interesting today.  Better than Kornacki!

      Bupalos

      Really hoping Haley will hold out permanently. Bag on her as you want and will, she’s performing a real service for the maintenance of democracy by creating a space for policy and outcome oriented dispute on the right.

      Inadvertantly? Maybe. With a melange of also-terrible policy preferences from our point of view? Definitely. But don’t sleep on how important it is for there still to be that space. In addition to the electoral reality that any encouragement of thinking beyond the lizard brain functions hurts Trump and helps Biden.

      nevsky42

      I’m in Virginia; even though I had COVID the week before I’m leaving the house for the first time in two weeks just to vote for Biden and run up the score.

