My first laugh of the day.

It’s Super Tuesday.

If you’re standing in line today to vote for a twice impeached adjudicated rapist with 91 felony charges who owes over $600 million in civil verdicts…

…dreaming about a wall he never built

…longing for his infrastructure plan that’s still two weeks out

…wishing for a health care plan that doesn’t exist

…craving tax cuts you never benefited from

…wanting the kind of leadership that got him mocked by his own staff and world leaders everywhere

Take a sincere moment to ask yourself.

What the hell is wrong with you?