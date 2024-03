Trick question. They both are!

This is what McConnell said about the man he endorsed for president today. History will remember. pic.twitter.com/4AyngpPbbt — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) March 6, 2024

I really don’t get it. Have the Russians bought bought the Republcan party, lock stock and barrel? Or nearly so?

If you’re on social media, think about how we can help spread the word, using McConnell’s own words against him.

Open thread.