Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Sinema-tically Terrible Reviews

Even the professional ‘bold contrarians’ (like Politico‘s Burgess Everett) are having a hard time scrounging up an argument in favor of soon-to-be-ex Senator Kyrsten Sinema. The Haterz, however, are having a field day — and I am here for it!

Actual Arizona voter:


You can always count on Dave Roth and Albert Burneko, at Defector, for pithy takes on pissy divas:

Point: Kyrsten Sinema Was The Perfect Senator For A Moment Without A Purpose, By David Roth
The political obituaries for Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, many of which give the impression of having been prewritten in the way that newspapers do for public figures whose last and signal contribution to their legacy will be dying at some point TBD, tend to mention what she was and did before she came to the United States Senate five years ago. These are interesting things, especially by Senate standards—Sinema was a social worker and an anti-war activist, a failed progressive candidate for local offices and then a successful and progressively less principled one for national ones. All of those are more interesting than the years of undistinguished and lavishly well-compensated corporate board service that await Sinema, who is 47, over the rest of her life. None of them really seem meaningful at all in light of what she became, which is something like the living emblem of America’s luridly uninhabitable upper house. Hit a cheeky curtsey while casting a thumbs-down no-vote on a bill raising the national minimum wage to $15, and whatever or whoever you were before having done so will naturally matter less. Or, anyway, all the various possibilities latent in that biography seem less significant than what you have become instead…

She was not an avatar for her state’s voters, with whom she made a habit of avoiding any kind of contact from the moment she entered the Senate; she was also not, in the way that senators tend to age and blanch into something indistinct and vaguely the color of money, just dressing for the job she had. Sinema was representing herself and herself only; she raised money and still has it, $10.6 million in campaign funds that she now won’t spend, but her compromises, which came in time to become the whole of her politics, left her with nothing much to sell. The stilted meta-governance that became her hallmark guaranteed that the references through which she communicated weren’t really attached to anything. Her thumbs-down against the $15 minimum wage echoed the one cast by Arizona Sen. John McCain, but was in point of fact just an echo. He cast his against a Republican vote to end the Affordable Care Act, and that heresy became a part of his legacy; she cast hers against that minimum-wage increase, and it wasn’t really a heresy at all, just someone ostentatiously performing the blank sadism of centrist politics. It was just her doing what she did, in short, which was keep things from happening in a visually busy way. Sinema governed, in that moment and in general, like a layoff email with an incongruous and jarring number of Zany Face Emojis in it…

Counterpoint: Kyrsten Sinema Is A Vicious Day-Glo Demon And The World Is Demonstrably Worse Because She Was Born, By Albert Burneko
… This society’s total prostration could hardly find a better—which is to say worse—avatar than Kyrsten Sinema, the mandate that nothing may ever be allowed to disrupt its consumption (or even to facilitate the hope that it could be slowed) congealed into a sneering blonde Karen theatrically performing her own imaginary cuteness while she kills even mild and popular compromise initiatives toward a better future. It’s rare for a single person to hold that kind of power, and unspeakably awful and sad that it fell into the hands of an absolute F-minus of a human being.

In any case, if holding her spiteful, obstructive, nihilistic line turns out not to have benefited any electoral ambitions—there’s no real broad base for a program best described as “the most hateful possible centrism,” to the surprise of no one else—it’s also not clear that Sinema ever authentically had any, at least as such things might be said to exist separate from her own quest to get ahead. Which fits, since she also lacks any authentic political beliefs, convictions, or sympathy to or solidarity with humanity, at least as such things might be said to exist separate from her own quest to get ahead. Her constituents as electoral politics defined them hated her guts; on the other hand she all but explicitly did not consider them her real constituents. Her real constituency (assuming Literally Dracula doesn’t count here) is the class of rich freaks for whose benefit she will now even more openly serve. Few could promise to protect them with as little shame, or as much sheer sadistic glee. I wish her all the very worst, forever and ever.

Jon Chait, normally the most ‘reasonable’ of professional centrists, at NYMag“Good Riddance, Kyrsten Sinema, Plutocratic Shill”:

Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced her retirement with a self-serving message about how she is too good for this fallen world — too committed to bipartisanship and progress when people just want anger and division.

As an explanation for why Sinema is giving up politics, this is obviously a total crock. Americans do appreciate bipartisan compromise. Sinema is not the only member of Congress who has been involved in legislation with both parties. But she is the only Democrat who incinerated her political career because the causes she chose to fight for are substantively awful and deeply unpopular…

There is plenty of room in the Democratic Party for a bipartisan dealmaker, and Sinema’s sob story should not deter anybody from pursuing that profile. There’s no room for a transparent shill for the self-serving rich.

The most generous interpretation of Sinema’s career arc is that she came to deeply and earnestly subscribe to the worldview of the wealthy people who surrounded her, to the point where she was willing to incinerate a promising political career to defend their interests. A less generous interpretation is that she was played for a sucker. In either case, the cause of bipartisanship will be no worse, and the Senate will be better off, without her.

Receipts have been kept…

McKay Coppins, Mormon, has a gift for drawing out the worst in terrible people. This was not quite a year ago:

Kyrsten Sinema knows what everybody says about her. She pretends not to read the press coverage—“I don’t really care”—but she knows. She knows what her colleagues call her behind her back (“egomaniac,” “traitor”). She knows how many articles The New York Times has published about her wardrobe (five). She feels misunderstood, and she would like to explain herself…

Sinema tells me that there are several popular narratives about her in the media, all of them “inaccurate.” One is that she’s “mysterious,” “mercurial,” “an enigma”—that she makes her decisions on unknowable whims. She regards this portrayal as “fairly absurd”: “I think I’m a highly predictable person.”

“Then,” she goes on, “there’s the She’s just doing what’s best for her and not for her state or for her country” narrative. “And I think that’s a strange narrative, particularly when you contrast it with”—here she pauses, and then smirks—“ya know, the facts.”

You can see, in moments like these, why she bothers people. She speaks in a matter-of-fact staccato, her tone set frequently to smug. She says things like “I am a long-term thinker in a short-term town” and “I prefer to be successful.” The overall effect, if you’re not charmed by it (and a lot of her Republican colleagues are), is condescension bordering on arrogance. Sinema, who graduated from high school at 16 and college at 18, carries herself like she is unquestionably the smartest person in the room…

… Sinema insists that people overstate how much she’s changed. Leaving the Democratic Party was, in her telling, a kind of homecoming. “I’m not a joiner,” she says. “It’s not my thing.” She points out that she wasn’t a Democrat when she started in politics. I point out that at the time she was aligned with the Green Party. She demurs.

“I never think about where [my position] is on the political spectrum, because I don’t care,” she tells me. “People will say, ‘Oh, we don’t know what her position is.’ Well, I may not have one yet. And I know that’s weird in this town, but I actually want to do all of the research, get as much knowledge as possible, spend all of the time doing the work, before I make a decision.”

I ask her if there’s any ideological through line at all that explains the various votes she’s taken in the Senate. She thinks about it before answering, “No.”…

For possibly the first and only time, I am in full agreement with Senator Sanders…

      Kent

      Oh for Fuck’s sake.

      Sinema wasn’t driven out of anywhere.

      She QUIT the Democratic Party.  And so by her own choice was not on the Democratic Party Primary Ballot.  Nor was she on the Republican Party Primary Ballot.  Both of which were the only ballots in question on Tuesday.

      She pulled a Sara Palin and decided to walk away.

      Shrug.

      FelonyGovt

      Driven out??? She abandoned her party (after frequently voting against its highest priorities in favor of big Pharma, hedge fund managers and the like).

      Jackie

      I was going to post this on the previous thread, but since this post is about AZ and senators…

      Kari Lake is in big trouble. Her motions to dismiss
      @stephen_richer
      ‘s defamation case were denied by the trial court, the appellate court and the AZ Supreme Court. Now she faces discovery which includes testifying under oath herself plus depositions of her team and others. She will be forced to turn over her emails, texts and documents about her strategy, speeches, plans, etc, which may include indications she knew what she said about Richer were lies. She will be forced to turn over audio recordings, which we now know she keeps, of conversations with others about her conspiracy theory lies. Richer’s legal team is huge & the same attorneys who secured a $148 mil verdict against Rudy Giuliani. They are good lawyers and know what they are doing. Statements made by Kari are provably false, and frankly obviously false, and she kept making them even after courts told her it was lies. Kari Lake is in big trouble. Kari Lake’s specious speech may soon make Stephen Richer richer-er https://azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/ej-montini/2024/03/06/kari-lake-defamation-trial-make-stephen-richer/72861898007/ via
      @azcentral

      Will Kari, in true MAGA tradition, start screaming ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!

      UncleEbeneezer

      She also refused to reform the filibuster to pass the Equality Act, which is pretty disappointing for someone who got a lot of attention as the first openly-Bisexual Senator.

      sab

      Last month Elyria cops sent a full big (forty members) swat team to arrest an alleged (teen) drug dealer.  He hadn’t lived there in months. So they cuffed an innocent mom and smokebombed her (innocent) health compromised  (on a ventilator) toddler’s house. And that was all normal in Ohio. Normal everywhere in America.

      Outrage lasted about twelve hours. Then done and gone.

      Chris

      You can see, in moments like these, why she bothers people. She speaks in a matter-of-fact staccato, her tone set frequently to smug. She says things like “I am a long-term thinker in a short-term town” and “I prefer to be successful.” The overall effect, if you’re not charmed by it (and a lot of her Republican colleagues are), is condescension bordering on arrogance. Sinema, who graduated from high school at 16 and college at 18, carries herself like she is unquestionably the smartest person in the room…

      Sinema is the kind of politician who gives me such a powerful reaction of hearing-nails-being-raked-across-a-blackboard that it makes me worry about how much of the revulsion could be latent sexism.  Sarah Palin had that effect on me too.  “Men being enraged when condescended to by women” is, after all, a whole trope, and being aware of that doesn’t make you immune to it.

      But my God, it’s really hard to care considering the person involved.

      Arclite

      “Neiman Marxist” OMFG, that’s good. Even better given her radical beginnings that morphed into a selfish centrist.

      dr. bloor

      @sab: I confess I might have guessed Lorain first in a blind “name that town” contest, but that’s the quintessential Elyria cop story.

      Edmund dantes

      Will not miss her at all. Wonder how long it takes her to realize her “rich” friends have all lost her number once she is out of power.

      dr. bloor

      @Edmund dantes: Yeah, those corporate board gigs were always contingent on having friends in DC who were even vaguely interested in what she had to say.  No one’s gonna be taking her calls.

      FelonyGovt

      Sinema governed, in that moment and in general, like a layoff email with an incongruous and jarring number of Zany Face Emojis in it…

      LOL 😀😀😀

      SpaceUnit

      I’m not sure what Sinema would bring to a corporate boardroom, university, or lobbyist firm.

      At this point she really doesn’t have any influence to sell.

       

      ETA:  Or what dr.bloor said.

      Jackie

      @Chris: Sinema and Palin cause the same effect on me, so it can’t be sexism. They have a certain screechiness in their voices. So does TIFG.

      sab

      @sab: Because Akron was a horrendously awful player this last time. Slaughtered a sweet popular well-known kid. Everyone knew him. Everyone liked him. When the cops announced they thought he was a threat the whole town was like : ” Seriously? ”

      Jaylind Walker was the kid. Also, if his girlfriend had just worn a seat belt on the interstate she would have survived and his heart wouldn’t have been broken and we would not be here.

      But we still would because another kid would be out driving very sad. Life is full of pain. We don’t need government augmentation.

      evodevo

      ” she raised money and still has it, $10.6 million in campaign funds that she now won’t spend ”  Yeah..question: what happens to money raised like that?  What CAN a politico do with such dough if you don’t run again (and I assume she would be likely unwilling to help out other Dem candidates now running LOL) ?

      Chris

      @Arclite:

      “Neiman Marxist” OMFG, that’s good. Even better given her radical beginnings that morphed into a selfish centrist.

      Watching politics for long enough has made me realize that a certain breed of “leftist” and a certain breed of “centrist” have a hell of a lot in common.  They’re both pathologically obsessed with virtue-signaling their special snowflake independence from the party, they both abominate “identity politics” as a “distraction” from “the real issues,” and they’re both Republican-curious to the point of being practically Republican themselves.  Their white whale is the idea that there’s some critical mass of Republican voters that’s just waiting for the right kind of messiah to activate them and bring them across the aisle.  They’re utterly incapable of acknowledging the danger that is the modern-day GOP, because if they did, that would mean their entire worldview is bullshit.

      Sinema transitioning seamlessly from too-left-for-the-Democrats to too-right-for-the-Democrats is probably the ur-example of how much those two phenomena go together.

      SpaceUnit

      Sinema’s best option is to wrangle a position in the trump campaign and hope he appoints her head of NASA if he gets reelected.

